North American Residential Storage Market Set For Rapid Growth

Despite much noise in 2016 from companies including Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), the number of residential energy storage systems deployed remained relatively limited. A total of around 2,000 residential energy storage systems were installed with an average system size of around 10kWh. In 2017, it is expected that the North American market, on the upper end, will install 5,000 residential storage systems. To place these numbers into perspective the European residential storage market will easily amount to 30,000 systems in the same year. Germany and Italy continue to lead Europe in technology deployment. In North America, companies from Canada, USA and Europe opened the market with sales focused on non-core markets were solar plus storage systems act as a perpetual backup power source. Key markets which expected to drive initial demand such as Hawaii and California did not lead the market. Another key theme was a shift from large national solar installers leading the market back to regional solar players.

Tesla Closes on SolarCity and Reopening of SGIP

Over the past year, the industry landscape has firmed up and the market now looks ripe with opportunity. A major industry development was the acquisition of Solar City (NASDAQ:SCTY) by Tesla Inc which created a significant product void for strong regional installers. After the acquisition, Tesla closed wholesale channels leaving regional solar installers and distributors alike with no product. The acquisition of Solar City only brought Tesla much closer to the customer which helped to deliver a high level of success when California’s Self Generation Incentive Program reopened in CY2017. SGIP is a long standing state level incentive program which provides monetary assistance to businesses or individuals looking to purchase next generation energy technologies. Based on public documents, Tesla secured several thousand SGIP reservations plus their limited channel partners, such as Santa Monica based Swell Energy did exceptionally well with the program. Today, Swell Energy is positioned as the leader within the North American residential energy storage space as they have been able to drive sales to end customers while securing long-term revenue streams through utility contracts. In the fall of 2016, Swell Energy was awarded a contract with Southern California Edison to install and aggregate the largest network of dispatchable residential energy storage systems totally more than 3,000 homes in Southern California.

Overview of technology providers in the market

Beyond California, the Hawaiian market still remains in limbo as the grid-supply option remained open but this is expected to change as the grid-supply allocation is expected to reach capacity by the end of the current calendar year. Toronto based Eguana Technologies (OTC: OTCQB:EGTYF) is uniquely position to benefit through their relationship with Hawaiian based E*Gear who is actively promoting their residential energy storage system throughout Hawaii and seeking to expand to the mainland. The E*Gear residential storage system is a turn-key, fully integrated and certified platform utilizing Eguana’s low voltage, high efficiency bi-directional power electronics platform, LG Chemical’s (OTC:OTCPK:LGCLF) low voltage battery packs and E*Gear’s energy management platform.

On the technology hardware side, in my opinion, Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) continues to struggle with their primary grid-tied inverter and with the ongoing corporate restructuring including fund raising activities and changes to the senior management team. SMA (OTC:OTCPK:SMTGF) has announced their intention to bring their European product offering to the USA which could happen in 2018. SolarEdge (NASDAQ:SEDG) has also expanded their product offering to include a DC Coupled bi-directional power electronics platform which has gained market acceptance through their loyal installer network. LG Chem has placed their high-voltage residential DC battery product into distribution with large solar wholesalers providing them with access to market channels. Maine based Pika Energy, an intelligent power electronics firm who is utilizing a DC Coupled bi-directional inverter platform has completed integration with Panasonic’s (OTCPK:PCRFY) DC battery products and is actively promoting and selling the combined solution. Despite Samsung’s (OTC:SSNLF) successes in the commercial and industrial markets, they do not have a mainstream residential product offering available in the market, yet.

Tesla emerges with the 2.0

Tesla after experiencing commercial failure in 2016, launched the Power Wall 2.0 which has significantly improvement from the 1.0 model. The 2.0 is a fully integrated solution utilizing a Tesla specific AC coupled power electronics platform. The user face has been overhauled to best integrate with the automotive product offerings to improve the user experience. The system form factor is much more attractive as it has a reduced footprint, improving the installation experience and overall appearance. The system is also outdoor rated which is a key selling feature in both hot climate and island markets. The market has confirmed that product is being shipped in high volumes both through Tesla Energy (formerly SolarCity) and select channel partners. Tesla is actively selling product into key energy storage markets such as California, Hawaii, New York, Puerto Rico and Vermont. Lastly, the Power Wall 2.0 has integrated Virtual Power Plant (VPP) capabilities which will allow Tesla or their partners to aggregate a network of distributed residential energy storage systems forming a unique dispatchable energy storage asset.

Strong growth outlook and market drivers

Looking forward until 2022, the market for residential energy storage technologies appears to be in a poised for growth. Based on the demand chart prepared by GreenTech Media, the market could install upwards of 200,000 residential energy storage systems in 2022.

However, there are many variables which can dramatically impact these numbers such as the reduction and eventual removal of the Federal Investment Tax Credit. Despite the usual challenges with developing any new market, the overall theme is that the market will witness dramatic growth in the years ahead. In my professional opinion, the North American market for home storage systems will increase to 10,000 systems in 2018 followed by an increase to 20,000 systems in 2019 and 40,000 – 80,000 systems in 2019. There are three factors which will significantly impact these projections, they are:

Battery prices: In recent years, lithium battery prices have declined from $1,000/ kWh to $350 – 450/kWh in 2017. Battery prices are projected to continue stepping down to around $100/ kWh range by 2020.

In recent years, lithium battery prices have declined from $1,000/ kWh to $350 – 450/kWh in 2017. Battery prices are projected to continue stepping down to around $100/ kWh range by 2020. Balance of system cost: The introduction of DC coupled power electronic platforms will allow for an overall reduction in balance of system and installation cost. At present, a DC coupled 6kW AC output bi-directional inverter and optimizers for solar plus storage system fetch $3,000 which represents around $1,500 per application (solar 50% and storage 50%). The industry will certainly ramp volumes in the next years which should allow product pricing to come down $500 - $1,000 for an improved platform by 2020.

The introduction of DC coupled power electronic platforms will allow for an overall reduction in balance of system and installation cost. At present, a DC coupled 6kW AC output bi-directional inverter and optimizers for solar plus storage system fetch $3,000 which represents around $1,500 per application (solar 50% and storage 50%). The industry will certainly ramp volumes in the next years which should allow product pricing to come down $500 - $1,000 for an improved platform by 2020. Commitment from key players: The industry needs to continue driving down full system cost which requires at least two major players. The industry has already seen a number of boutique shops drop out of the market due to Tesla’s low price structure. The single largest threat to the home storage market is if Tesla dedicates their full battery production capacity to the automotive division. Full battery resources could be required to meet their 2018 500,000 vehicle manufacturing target.

As technology hardware prices continue to decrease over the next 3 years as equally important is the functionality and usability of storage technologies. Today, a 14kWh storage system fully installed will cost a homeowner approximately $12,000 - $14,000 with a 10 year warranty. The Federal Investment Tax Credit will reduce that amount by 30% pulling the net amount under $10,000. So, what value do storage systems bring to homeowners who are looking to go solar or have already invested in a solar array?

Backup Power – Provides the unique ability to act as an island in the event of a grid failure keeping the PV array producing power. The PV power is fed into an essential or protected loads panel providing clean backup power during a power outage.

Provides the unique ability to act as an island in the event of a grid failure keeping the PV array producing power. The PV power is fed into an essential or protected loads panel providing clean backup power during a power outage. Net Metering 2.0 - Removal or change of net metering programs across the country and various Caribbean islands in order to control PV saturation, grid stability, a fair distribution of transmission cost, and utility revenue.

Removal or change of net metering programs across the country and various Caribbean islands in order to control PV saturation, grid stability, a fair distribution of transmission cost, and utility revenue. Devaluation of Exported Solar PV - A shift to wholesale or an avoided cost for exported electricity such as seen in muni, rural cooperatives, small and large utilities.

A shift to wholesale or an avoided cost for exported electricity such as seen in muni, rural cooperatives, small and large utilities. Net Zero Export Limitations - Hawaii has been the first market to adapt such standards due to high day time PV load penetration rate at certain feeders which is becoming increasingly common along with many areas in the Caribbean.

Hawaii has been the first market to adapt such standards due to high day time PV load penetration rate at certain feeders which is becoming increasingly common along with many areas in the Caribbean. Time of Use Rate Structures - The implementation of various rate structures which will place the highest cost electricity during evening time frames until late in the evening.

The implementation of various rate structures which will place the highest cost electricity during evening time frames until late in the evening. Buy All, Sell All Programs - Several regions are moving towards a buy all electricity which is produced from homeowners which seriously devaluates the value of solar PV and forces the homeowner to sell his electricity for less than retail.

Several regions are moving towards a buy all electricity which is produced from homeowners which seriously devaluates the value of solar PV and forces the homeowner to sell his electricity for less than retail. Residential Demand Charges - implementation of demand charges in the residential rates as first seen on a broader scale in the Phoenix Metro area.

implementation of demand charges in the residential rates as first seen on a broader scale in the Phoenix Metro area. Net Metering Credit Expiration - In some regions, net metering credits accumulated are non-transferable and expire at the end of the calendar year.

From an investment standpoint, there are two logical approaches to playing an emerging industry such as residential energy storage. The first approach is through an ETF such as Global X Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) which could be a suitable option as it invests in the full lithium cycle from mining and refining the white metal, through battery production. The fund currently holds high quality companies such as FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC), Samsung SDI, LG Chem, Panasonic Corp, and Albemarle (NYSE:ALB). The funds fourth largest equity position is Tesla which has a highly inflated market capitalization of around $60billion which highlights risks with fund based investing. The second approach would be to purchase shares in a diversified and well established company who has products in the residential energy storage market such as LG Chem or Panasonic Corp.

