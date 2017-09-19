United Technologies Buying Its Own Shares Vs. Those Of Rockwell

Like the overall market, the shares of United Technology (UTX) have done well, up over two times for the decade so far:

The company is a conglomerate of industrial companies like Otis elevators, Pratt & Whitney airplane engines, climatizing equipment, aerospace and the like.

With such a diverse industrial conglomerate, some businesses will do well while others struggle a bit. For instance, the company is struggling with its Otis elevators in China, where there is significant overcapacity even if the market is still growing nicely.

It's also difficult to predict as the Chinese government has much more scope to influence the market compared to other regions.

Another pain point was the 777 landing gear, which was resourced by Boeing (NYSE:BA) to another company. Aerospace tends to be lumpy, which make fourth quarter results especially difficult as the last one was quite a blast.

They did have quality issues with the geared turbofan engines for Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) causing delays in deliveries but they're accelerating in the second half to end the year at 350+

There are also bright spots, of course, for instance engine producer Pratt & Whitney will have 10% organic growth through 2020 (even if margins will reach a low in 2018) and CCS (Climate, Controls & Security) did see 11% orders growth in Q2 on top of 7% growth in Q1, with a record backlog.

Overall, the company should do well as the environment is pretty benign. We're in the first truly synchronized world economy uptick since the immediate aftermath of the financial crisis and this is further helped by a weak dollar (the two are related, probably).

Now, the latter is a bit of a mixed blessing, management even seems to suggest it's a small net headwind through the effect on commodity prices like copper.

Longer-term view

The nature of the company is such that it's more insightful to have a longer-term view as there is little that will have a dramatic impact in the short run. We start with revenues, EBITDA and net income:

No clear longer-term trend in any of these and this isn't the case for margins either; if anything they have moved a little unfavorably the last couple of years:

So while individual businesses might very well display at least some operational leverage, overall, these effects tend to be drowned out by other stuff like an unfavorable product mix, price pressures and/or cost increases or simply other businesses where things aren't going so well.

Buybacks

Perhaps the most important graph of UTX, at least for the bulls, is the following:

This actually throws some excitement into the picture from a shareholder point of view, who would otherwise hold a very solid, dividend-paying stock of a conglomerate that's growing at a cruise speed of low-single digits.

That is not to say that the dividend yield of nearly 2.5% is something to sniff at, and neither is the solid share price performance over the decade. However, to get a bit of turbo-charge in the share price the buybacks are probably the most important tool.

The company will return a whopping $22B to shareholders and they still have about $3.5B to go for share buybacks. There are several deliberations though:

Does the company generate sufficient cash flow for these buybacks?

Could that cash generate better returns elsewhere, for instance, investing in its own businesses and/or buying others?

Then there are the dividends, which are roughly a third of net income:

Rockwell Collins

Well, the latter question is answered as the company is acquiring Rockwell (ROC) for $23B (or $30B enterprise value).

Many observers, like SA contributor David Trainer argued that United Tech is overpaying for Rockwell and the shareholders seemed to agree as the shares fell 6% on the day.

We have little to add to that excellent article from Trainer (and a number of other contributions here on SA) but since we zoomed in on cash flow as the fuel for share buybacks, it's interesting to consider the deal from that perspective:

This is only a fraction from the metrics for United Tech but the company is also much smaller (UTX has a market cap of $90.68B whilst COL only $21.36B). On a per share basis, the difference isn't enormous; in fact, for much of the past two years, Rockwell actually produced more free cash flow per share:

However, there are other considerations that are likely to dim the view from this perspective:

The company will have to pay dividend on the 64M issued shares.

The debt issued reduces the amount of cash flow available for buybacks. Then there is the $6.22B in net debt from Rockwell itself which the company assumes and has to service.

United Technology's credit rating might come under pressure, as even the CEO himself warned. The company's debt is already under review from Moody's and S&P, a downgrade will further complicate the path toward deleverage and divert cash from returning to shareholders.

In an all cash transaction, the company would be faced with additional interest payment to the tune of $634.5M before tax, according to SA contributor John Abbink.

But this was before the actual deal materialized and it turned out the company paid $140 per share for Rockwell, most of it in cash ($93 per share or $15.4B) but still some dilution ($47 or $7.6B). This would roughly add 64M new shares. SA contributor Jonathan Weber calculated:

The company will likely issue less than $10 billion in new debt, which means interest expenses of $300 million annually - or after-tax costs of $230 million.

Add to that the $7B in debt of Rockwell and additional debt service cost will be between $400 and $500 (closer to the latter if United's debt is indeed downgraded).

And these additional earnings include Rockwell's debt service cost so the impact will be the net earnings ($700M) plus the net synergy benefits ($380M) the CEO foresees, minus $230M in additional debt service, a total of $850M or roughly $0.48 per share.

But it isn't earnings we're interested in, it's cash flow, or rather free cash flow. After the acquisition of B/E Aerospace, the company projects $650M-$750M in free cash flow.

Given the one-off acquisition expenses (of B/E Aerospace), it's reasonable to project this towards the higher end. Adding net synergy benefits of $380M minus $300M in additional capex and assuming no changes in working capital one has to deduct the additional debt service ($230M), yielding roughly $600M in additional free cash flow to disburse to investors.

Part of this will go to dividend on the additional 64M shares (times $2.80) which is $180M in additional dividends leaving a good $400M for buybacks, if the company should wish.

It isn't really surprising that an acquisition mostly financed by debt in a low rate environment is accretive to earnings and leaves more cash for buybacks.

But it leaves the company with a higher leverage and Trainer isn't impressed. He argues that even if the acquisition is earnings accretive, it fails at another hurdle as WACC (the weighted average cost of capital) is twice the ROIC (return on invested capital).

Only if after-tax profits grow at 17% for five years would the two equate, which is a very tall order. And this doesn't even factor in a possible debt downgrade.

An uncomfortable truth

Economists like to think in terms of opportunity cost, and since we're pursuing the theme here that the attractiveness for shareholders of cash generating conglomerates growing at low-single digits is mainly the share buybacks, let's pursue that as the alternative.

In fact, in researching this article, we became aware of SA contributor Tunga Capital already having done just that. According to them, EPS will increase by 30% with a $22B buyback, and EPS growth will also accelerate a bit thereafter as a result.

Tunga Capital argues this is considerably higher than the 18% increase in EPS as a result of the acquisition of Rockwell Collins. It should be noted that Weber has this considerably lower still, according to him, the acquisition increases EPS from $6.64 to $7.12 or just 7%.

So for shareholders, $22B (it is actually $23B, Tunga's article was written before the deal figures came out) would be better than acquiring Rockwell Collins.

There are several ways to look at this. For shareholders, this is uncomfortable as a likely superior course of action, which would favor them, in all likelihood by quite some margin, isn't taken.

Insofar as the acquisition of Rockwell Collins is good for the economy as a whole (reducing waste, getting more out of resources), it potentially shows that shareholder value and economic benefits can diverge.

This is an uncomfortable thought that we have entertained before although in this light, it's somewhat comforting that the company goes ahead with the acquisition anyway.

However, there are plenty of companies who even borrow to finance share buybacks, and quite a few of these are likely to be able to invest in stuff with a clear benefit for the economy.

Growth?

One could argue that the combined company will enjoy bigger pricing power but this is already worrying the likes of Boeing and Airbus, not to mention the competition authorities, as Rockwell only just acquired B/E Aerospace.

Then there is another perspective, here is the IATA:

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) expects 7.2 billion passengers to travel in 2035, a near doubling of the 3.8 billion air travelers in 2016. The prediction is based on a 3.7% annual Compound Average Growth Rate (CAGR) noted in the release of the latest update to the association’s 20-Year Air Passenger Forecast.

This is nothing to sniff at, and the bigger focus on aviation could give the company some upward momentum in revenue growth that has been lacking for the past five years. Indeed, the 5-year graph from Rockwell Collins already looks more promising than that of United Tech itself:

Conclusion

Investing in the shares of a low-growth industrial conglomerate will be mostly driven by dividends and buybacks. As United Technology has shown, this can yield ample rewards for shareholders.

The acquisition of Rockwell throws a possible wrench in this picture. While there is considerable economic logic, United Tech is paying a lot for Rockwell, which was already trading at considerably higher multiples.

What's more, for shareholders, the money would have been better spent on repurchasing shares.

On the other hand, with the acquisition, the company becomes one of the biggest suppliers to the aviation industry, a sector which has considerable growth momentum, and it could very well increase its pricing power as a result.