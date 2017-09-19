Adobe Stock Could Hit Fresh All-Time Highs On Q3 Earnings Beat

Adobe Systems, Inc.(ADBE) the San Jose, California based provider of digital marketing and digital media solutions is set to report its Q3 2017 earnings today (September 19), after the market close. Adobe stock closed the last trading session at a price of $155.77 a share, nearly $2 off its all-time high of $157.89 which was hit a few trading sessions ago. Adobe shareholders have had a solid run, with the stock rising by 51.3% year-to-date. In comparison, the Nasdaq Composite has risen by less than 20% in the same timeframe. The important question now is: Will the Q3 2017 earnings announcement lift Adobe stock to fresh all-time highs? Is Adobe stock a good buy going into the Q3 earnings release? Let's take a closer look to understand what might be in store for us.

Adobe Q3 2017 Analyst Estimates And Management Guidance

The current Wall Street consensus expects Adobe to report earnings per share of $1.01 on a top line of $1.82 billion for the quarter. These estimates imply earnings growth of 34.7% and a revenue growth of 24.2%, both on a year-over-year basis. And, what does the management think the numbers will be like?

The Wall Street estimates are in-line with the management's Q3 2017 targets. The management had, on June 20 2017, issued financial targets for Q3. The financial targets call for non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.00 and a revenue of $1.815 billion. The big question here; Can Adobe better these numbers?

Adobe Earnings History And Stock Price Reaction

Adobe has a pretty solid history of trumping Wall Street estimates. As per the Estimize database, Adobe has beaten the Wall Street consensus as well as its own guidance (when issued), on both the top line as well as bottom line, in each of the last 8 quarters. And, if that wasn't good enough, here is something more impressive. The company has met/beaten the high end of these estimates in most of the trailing 8 quarters.

Looking at the EPS history, Adobe's management had issued a guidance in 3 out of the last 8 quarters. And well, the company went on to trump the top end of the management's EPS guidance in each of these 3 quarters. When compared to the Wall Street estimates, Adobe has met/beaten the top end of Wall Street estimates in all of the last 8 reported quarters.

Source: Estimize

Moving on to the revenue numbers, the story hasn't been too different. As per the Estimize Database, the management had issued a revenue guidance in only 2 out of the last 8 reported quarters. And, how did the actual numbers fare against these? The company beat the top end of management's guided range in one-quarter while missing the top end in the other. However, it's hard to base our expectations on just two data points. Hence, we look at the actual numbers in the context of Wall Street estimates.

And, How did Adobe's reported revenue compare against the Wall Street estimates? The company beat the high end of Wall Street's revenue estimates in 5 out of the last 8 quarters. When considering the more recent 4 quarter timeframe, Adobe has beaten the high end of Wall Street estimates in each of the trailing 4 quarters.

Source: Estimize

It's clear, from the above data, that Adobe has a pretty strong history of crushing Wall Street estimates. Given the earnings history, Adobe will, more likely than not, report closer to the high end of the Wall Street estimates, which call for a top line of $1.824 billion and non-GAAP EPS of $1.03. The case for an earnings beat is also supported by the current Adobe Q3 2017 earnings whisper number, which anticipates earnings of $1.05 a share.

Let's now take a look at the reaction of Adobe stock price to historical earnings announcements. Adobe has a history of making big up/down moves in the trading session immediately following an earnings announcement.

When looking at an 8 quarter timeframe, Adobe stock has gained 1.73%, on average, in the trading session immediately following an earnings release. Looking at the more recent 4 quarters, the stock has risen by an average of 2.95% in the trading session immediately following an earnings release.

Given Adobe's strong earnings history and the encouraging post-earnings movement of Adobe stock, a beat in Q3 could lift Adobe stock to fresh all-time highs. Hence, investors looking to play Adobe stock through the earnings announcement should buy Adobe stock going into the earnings announcement.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was written by Virendra Singh Chauhan, an equity analyst at Amigobulls. Neither Amigobulls, nor any members of its staff hold positions in any of the stocks discussed in this post. The author may not be a certified/registered investment advisor, and the opinions expressed should not be treated as investment advice. Buying and selling of securities carries the risk of monetary losses. Readers/Viewers are advised to carry out their own due diligence and consult their investment advisors before making any investment decisions. Neither Amigobulls, nor the author have any business relationship with any of the companies covered in this post.