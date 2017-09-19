How Hulu's Big Emmy Wins Impacts Netflix And The Streaming World

The OTT/SVOD field is only getting more crowded by the day, and it is possible Netflix’s unwillingness to change any elements of its core strategy could cost the company long term.

Netflix has been notoriously unflinching in its business model, and while it's won the streaming company great acclaim and high profits, it may be holding Netflix back in the bigger picture.

Hulu’s “Handmaid’s Tale” took advantage of playing into the current cultural zeitgeist, but it is also likely the service’s many traditional elements appealed more to voters.

Netflix, which was the first streaming service to break through in the major categories, has consistently been unable to convert key nominations into wins.

This year’s Emmys represented the biggest wins yet for a streaming service, but they were earned by the most unlikely member of the "Big Three" - Hulu.

After watching Sunday’s Emmy awards I’m reminded of the old saying, “The first one through the wall is the bloodiest.”

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) busted through the barricade years ago to open the door for streaming series to be considered at the Emmys, but much to the chagrin of the company and its investors, it keeps getting beat to the punch when it comes to the bigger prize.

It’s fascinating to me how the Emmys went down this year, because all of sudden the footrace between Netflix and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) to see which could take TV’s top prize first had an unexpected result. Yes, going into the weekend we knew were going to see a big change at the top with Game of Thrones ineligible, but just how big was still to be determined.

In the back of many analysts' mind was that nagging voice, “Remember, this is the Emmys.” These voters are notorious for not only playing favorites but being stuck in their ways. It took them a while to embrace cable, and now cable dominates.

It will likely be the same thing with streaming going forward, but there was also a chance NBC’s This Is Us would have delayed that momentum. A victory for the Peacock tear-jerker would, in turn, be a victory for the traditional broadcast model, but that didn’t happen either.

What did happen was Hulu coming out of left field and pulling off a major upset. Its drama, The Handmaid’s Tale, won in key acting and writing categories as well as for Best Drama.

Now the question becomes what’s next for Netflix after this, and what changes? The short answer is, likely nothing - at least short term.

Netflix will continue to spend big on new content and continue to make insane offers to talent. Its core business model won’t change, even though maybe parts of it should. No, the only thing that was really impacted last night was Netflix’s pride.

At one point, the streamer’s royal drama, The Crown, seemed destined to rule on TV’s biggest night, but in the end, it picked up just one of the big awards, while its other critical darling, Stranger Things, got shut out on the main telecast.

Even though nothing will change for now, investors certainly noticed a shift that could be indicative of a longer-term trend. It may not be reflected in the stock price, but trust me, shareholders realize what happened on Sunday night.

Despite all of its bravado and all of its past success, Netflix got beaten, pure and simple. Just as it got beaten at the Oscars by a major rival, it now has been upstaged on what is essentially its own turf.

And again, let me be clear, this isn’t a “sell, sell, sell” scenario. I’m simply pointing out the streaming leader’s amour lost a little shine, and that’s important for investors in general to understand. Netflix will be the big elephant in the room for quite some time - it’s not going anywhere.

However, the field is starting to widen, and more companies are coming through the door it helped open. This streaming medium is going to get more competitive even faster than expected.

Yet, what I’m noticing is an interesting trend. Those that play alongside the current model are succeeding, and those that go directly after it are hitting some turbulence. Now, did Handmaid’s Tale's ties to the current political zeitgeist play a role here? Absolutely. Though there’s more to it than just that.

For example, Netflix fought against the theaters by forcing a day-and-date model, while others embraced them, and the end result was rival Manchester By The Sea winning big at the Oscars and Beasts of No Nation getting blanked. Similarly, Netflix fought against TV with its all-at-once binge approach, while Hulu stuck to the weekly model and Handmaid’s Tale triumphed.

Yes, Netflix has made a ton of money, and yes, it spent a huge amount of it showcasing its titles with lavish “for your consideration” campaigns, but the company did itself no favors in the grand scheme by continuing fighting the traditional approach.

And make no mistake, Netflix wants these awards. It wants to hold that trophy up to the world and say “we told you so.” It craves that validation. Yet, the people the company is looking to get it from don’t respond well to sudden shifts in the atmosphere. Unlike the majority of the subscribers, it has to happen gradually for these TV influencers.

Believe it or not, there is something to be said for the weekly episodic model. Cord-cutters may disagree, but Game of Thrones, Mad Men and Breaking Bad would have been vastly different if they were all released at one time.

Yes, now people are binge watching them all at once, but the multi-week window over which those show air every year keep them in the public eye for an extended period of time. As I mentioned in a prior piece, many networks specifically slotted their Emmys shows in that April-June period so they were fresh in the minds of voters.

I’ve always said that in the absence of ratings, a big measure of Netflix’s success in the eyes of investors and the industry is media coverage and awards success. We are a metrics-driven society, and investors want something more to go on than just earnings.

I’m not saying earnings aren’t important, but to understand a company’s earnings, you have to know what went into them. In this case, what worked (Stranger Things, Orange Is The New Black), what didn’t (The Get Down, Sense8) and, most importantly, “why.”

I give Netflix a ton of credit... what it did was not possible a decade ago. It re-trained the public on how to watch TV - which, if you think about it, is incredible. However, unlike with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), which can dictate the market at will, Netflix has much more competition in this space, and those extra options mean Netflix doesn’t yield same complete power.

And that competition - including Apple - is making big strides, which means Netflix needs to become a little less “our way or the highway.” Disney’s (NYSE:DIS) pair of OTTs only upped the timetable for how fast things are going to change, and Netflix is going to have to be flexible to continue to thrive at this high of a level.

Netflix is obsessed with being the best, and part of being the best is having the trophies and hardware to back it up. Winning these awards has always been a priority for the company, and I’m excited to see how it’ll respond to this new challenge.

While this was just one award show on one particular night, it still spoke volumes, and I’m willing to wager the shrewder media investors out there heard it loud and clear.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.