Don't Get Trapped By Telefonica's Momentum Story

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) is a stock that is generating some interest at present. Shares have soared almost 20% year to date and the company's valuation is still being perceived on the cheap side. Therefore when you combine the steep rally the stock has undergone this year (which normally spikes sentiment) with the fact that shares continue to trade well below all time highs, it is easy to see why investors believe that they could be missing out on a sustained move higher here. I live in Spain where I can confirm that its rolled out fiber network is larger than the competition. The low hanging fruit has essentially been captured in cities but Telefonica seems to be well in the lead with respect to the rolling out of its fiber network nationwide.

In my apartment which is urban based, we pay something like 85 euros a month for 100 meg broadband, free landline calls and mobile calls from the fixed line, hundreds of TV channels and also mobile phone calls and data included. One bill for the lot. "Bundling" services has really taken off in this country as customers believe they can save by having fewer bills. Furthermore, you can bet that Telefonica is in pole position to generate new business in more rural areas where customers are screaming for faster broadband. Therefore with the company's current sales multiple coming in around the 0.8 number which is a nice bit below Telefonica's 10 year average of 1.2, the stock warrants further research. Let's go through its balance sheet to see if we can learn more.

Firstly investors should be aware that although Telefonica pays out a dividend yield of 4%+, dividend, its payouts over the past few years have been erratic to say the least. The company's 3 year dividend average annual growth rate actually comes in at 28% but the growth rate is actually -28% over the past 12 months. Spanish investors invest heavily in their own companies and one of the prime reasons to invest in Telefonica at present it would seem is for the dividend irrespective of how erratic dividend growth rates have been over the years.

However investors should also be aware of the company's float which has been hovering around the 5 billion mark for many years now. When the float is not being aggressively targeted and the dividend is not being increased over time (pay-out ratio of over 100%), I like to look at retained earnings as it should be rising for a company that has been paying out much less in dividends over the past 5 years. Well it is not. Retained earnings fell to $17.12 billion at the end of its latest fiscal year. Not a great start. Let's dig some more.

Telefonica's balance sheet seems to be pretty stretched at present. I always like to look at how the company's financials have fared over the past 10 years or so. For example, Telefonica's "Property, Plant, and Equipment" has steadily increased over the past 10 years. This is fine in one respect as the values here are being added to the asset column of the balance sheet. However Telefonica's cash balance has shrunk from just over $5 billion to $3.7 billion last year. Furthermore the company's equity has decreased by about $2 billion over the same time frame.

The company just hasn't attacked its debt enough over the past decade (despite recent attempts) and this metric alone will keep pure value investors at bay. Its current ratio of 0.54 at the end of fiscal 2016 confirms this point of view. When there are too many liabilities on a balance sheet (either current or non-current), the risk becomes elevated. Telefonica looks like a stock that may continue rallying but I do not see any major difference in its fundamentals at present. The dividend is key as many investors are solely invested for this. If this were to go, I can see this stock easily returning to single figures.

What the stock has going for it at present is momentum which was fueled by its second quarter figures top line growth laid the foundation. Operating expense in the quarter came in at $11.16 billion which was well behind the $12.7 billion figure in Q2 of 2016. This resulted in earnings rising by 18.5% to reach $821 million in Q2 this year. Investors need to ask themselves if teh recent surge in the euro has been priced into the stock. I believe that the 1:20 level against the dollar will continue to provide heavy resistance in the near term. In fact the dollar should rebound from these oversold levels before long.

Telefonica has definitely seemed to eek cost out of the system with relation to its acquisitions in Germany & Brazil. Synergies which result in significant savings usually occur in the first year. It will be interesting to see how much synergies can be developed here. Latin America top line growth was off the charts in the second quarter. However, the company's 10 long term fundamentals illustrate to me that it is very difficult to gain strong competitive advantages in this sector. Yes there could be more upside but I do not like the risk/reward set-up at this juncture.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.