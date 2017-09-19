Have Investors Missed The Boat With Omega Healthcare?

Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) offers investors a very juicy dividend yielding 7.8% still, and the outlook is not bad at all, although there are some factors investors should keep an eye on. The recent price increases have made Omega Healthcare Investors' shares rally almost ten percent over the last month, but it still is not too late to enter a position to get an attractive income yield going forward.

As a healthcare REIT that is heavily dependent on Medicare and Medicaid payouts Omega Healthcare Investors' shares were pressured over the last year, as the future of these programs is not as foreseeable as it used to be.

Unlike in the past, Omega Healthcare Investors is less reliant on a growing payout by Medicare and Medicaid in the last couple of years though:

Medicare and Medicaid payouts per day have peaked in 2011 and 2013, respectively, and have been moving mostly sideways since -- for Omega Healthcare Investors' tenants, that is.

This means that in recent years Omega Healthcare Investors' tenants did not receive rising payouts, and Omega Healthcare Investors has still been able to grow its funds from operations at an attractive pace -- that is a big positive. If new legislation regarding Medicare and Medicaid would lead to a slowdown in spending growth, that would not mean a big change to what Omega Healthcare Investors' tenants have been facing in the last couple of years anyways -- their revenues per day have not grown for a while now, so the adverse impact of less generous healthcare legislation would likely be negligible, as Omega Healthcare Investors' tenants are used to payouts not growing for a while now.

Omega Healthcare Investors' tenants are not very concentrated, at least for a REIT that is active in such a narrow field:

Omega Healthcare Investors' biggest tenant Ciena (CIEN) is responsible for 10% of the REIT's revenues, with the second biggest tenant being responsible for just seven percent of Omega Healthcare Investors' revenues. Ciena is not in a bad financial position at all, as the company has reported solid revenue as well as earnings growth in the most recent quarter.

Let's look at a worst-case scenario nevertheless and assume that Ciena, Omega Healthcare Investors' biggest tenant, goes bankrupt and can't pay its revenues, and that it takes Omega Healthcare Investors' one year to find new tenants for these properties -- how would that impact the company's funds from operations?

Over the last year Omega Healthcare Investors' funds from operations totaled $670 million, if $82 million in revenue were lost (Ciena's portion), the adjusted FFO would total $588 million (not factoring any growth investments and acquisitions over the next year) -- divided over Omega Healthcare Investors' most recent share count of 196 million that gets us to FFO of $3.00 for the next year.

That would represent quite a hit to the company's FFO per share number, but the good news is that the dividend would still be fully covered by the company's funds from operations, as Omega Healthcare Investors' current payout totals just $2.56 annually.

Even if such problems with one of Omega Healthcare Investors' top tenants emerged, the REIT could very likely replace its revenues after finding a new tenant -- the long term impact would thus be minimal. If, for example, Omega Healthcare Investors had to find a new tenant to replace Ciena's revenues, and if the new rates would be lower by 10%, Omega Healthcare Investors' revenues and funds from operations would decline by just $8 million annually, which would mean that AFFO per share would come in at $3.38 instead of the trailing number of $3.42 -- that one percent hit to the company's AFFO number would not be threatening for the company's dividend at all.

As long as the SNF industry as a whole is not getting into big troubles, Omega Healthcare Investors' dividend could thus withstand the impact of some headwinds at a small number of its tenants without many problems.

When we look at Omega Healthcare Investors' tenants as a whole, we see that the EBITDAR to rent coverage is about 1.35 right now, which isn't a very high level, but which is not the lowest level it has been at.

Towards the end of 2016 the EBITDAR coverage has also started to increase again, which is a sign that Omega Healthcare Investors' tenants are producing improving results. Due to the strong long term tailwinds in the skilled nursing facilities (demographic change that leads to vast increases in demand, which should result in higher occupancy rates and thus an improved cost profile) it is not surprising that Omega Healthcare Investors' tenants are seeing some relief recently.

Omega Healthcare Investors' outlook is thus quite solid, and its dividend looks safe for the time being -- for investors another factor is relevant as well though: The price they have to pay for their investment.

OHI data by YCharts

Over the last weeks Omega Healthcare Investors' shares have risen substantially, they are currently trading almost ten percent above the low from early August ($30). That means that investors who buy right here get a lower yield on cost than those that have bought a couple of weeks ago, but the 7.8% yield investors can get right now is still very compelling, and Omega Healthcare Investors' shares are still looking quite inexpensive, trading at 9.5 times this year's AFFO.

If an investor wants to enter a position at $30, but believes that $33 per share is too expensive, one strategy would be to sell the $32 put option expiring in March 2018 for $1.85, which nets investors into the position at $30.15, but only if the option gets exercised (which will only happen if Omega Healthcare Investors' share price comes down from the current level). If Omega Healthcare Investors' shares do not drop, the option will not get exercised, but investors would still bag a quite solid 5.8% cash on cash return over the next six months -- which would be more than the dividend payments over the same time frame.

Bottom line

Omega Healthcare Investors' dividend looks safe, even in a scenario where one of the company's biggest tenants is not able to pay the rent any longer. EBITDAR coverage of Omega Healthcare Investors has been improving, and due to favorable long term trends for the industry things should get better over the coming years.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors are quite inexpensive still, and offer a very juicy 7.8% dividend yield despite the recent run up in the REIT's share price, but for those who are not willing to pay $33 per share an option play could lead to an even better entry price.



Disclosure: I am/we are long OHI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.