U.S. Stocks Led Global Equities Higher Last Week

Stocks in the US rebounded last week, posting their strongest weekly gain so far this year and topping the performance ranking for the major asset classes, based on a set of exchange-traded products.

The Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) popped 1.7% for the five trading days through September 15, closing at a record high. Emerging markets equities posted the second-strongest gain for last week: the Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) jumped 1.2%.

Fixed-income markets were broadly lower last week. The biggest loser: foreign inflation-linked bonds. The SPDR DB International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP) fell 1.6%, reversing most of the previous week's 2.0% surge.

For the one-year trend, all the major asset classes are currently posting gains, although there's still a wide range of results.

Stocks in emerging markets continue to hold the lead position for the trailing 12-month change. VWO's total return is currently 23.2% through Friday's close, modestly ahead of the number two performer for the trailing one-year change - foreign stocks in developed markets via the Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA), which is up 20.5% as of September 15.

Wallowing in last place for one-year results with a fractional gain: foreign government bonds. The SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) is ahead by a thin 0.3% versus the year-earlier level.