RAIT Investment Trust: Which Securities Are Investment Opportunities And For Whom?

There are some investment opportunities available in this name, depending upon the specific investment style of the reader; all entail some risk, ranging from moderate risk, high yield debt investing in the baby bonds to "buying lottery tickets" on the common.

Given this turn of events, several readers have asked me about whether one can reasonably invest in any RAIT instruments and, if so, which those might be, so I have returned to this familiar name to determine if there are investment opportunities at any level in the capital structure.

Recently, RAIT Financial Trust has returned to a distressed state, with the common stock plummeting in value and the preferred shares selling at roughly 40% of face value.

In June 2016, I recommended selling the RFTA and closing the transaction as RFTA had returned to near face value, delivering a 25% return in 6 months.

(Closing prices on Sept 15th, 2017 used in this article are as follows: RFTA: $21.75/share, RFT: $19.90/share, RAS-PA: $11.69/share, RAS-PB: $12.63/share, RAS-PC: $13.40/share, RAS: $0.633/share, up to $0.648/share in after hours trading)

In December 2015, I wrote an article recommending purchase of the RAIT Financial Trust 7.125% Notes Due August 2019 at a 20% discount to face value (at $19.90/share). That article is found here.

Six months later, after the company moved out of being perceived to be in financial distress, prices of the company securities moved higher. The baby bonds, including the RFTA instrument that I had recommended, moved back close to face value, at which point I recommended a closure on the transaction. That article is found here.

Fast forward another year later and, once again, RAIT Financial (RAS) finds itself in a bit of trouble. This company and its recent history of problems has already been covered by others, like Colorado Wealth (found here and here) and Mr. David Jensen, who has written a number of recent articles on this name (latest found here). With uplifting names like "RAIT Financial Trust and the Dead Dividend Walking" and " This REIT's Common Dividend is Garbage, Preferred at Risk", you are likely to be able to infer the message of these articles without difficulty.

I don't want to restate the content of these other articles and are very much worth reading to get other viewpoints; however, as I have now been asked by a number of readers who found my earlier articles on this name, I am updating my assessment of this name while including use of the earlier research as well. In turn, providing both the current and previous assessment can provide some perspective on RAIT, how it has evolved (or devolved) since the earlier articles, whether any of RAIT securities in any part of the capital structure (exchange traded debt, preferred shares, common shares) are investable and for whom are they appropriate.

What is the Current State of the RAIT Balance Sheet?:

Here is the current balance sheet as of the 2Q'17, restated to show clearly the priority of claims against net assets for each capital tier:

Let's cut to the heart of the matter. There is not much equity, representing about 14% of the total assets of the company. Liabilities are greater than net assets by a factor greater than 6.

In addition, the three series of preferred shares have a senior claim on nearly all of the remaining net assets, leaving a tiny sliver of equity remaining for the common shareholders. This has two implications:

a There is very little asset support for each share of common equity.

b. There is a very small excess of equity beyond the face value of the three series of preferred shares, so the margin of safety normally offered by equity remaining for common shares to the face value of the preferred shares is very, very small. We will return to this later.

There does appear to be some margin of safety for the indebtedness, by virtue of $286MM in net assets (e.g., shareholder equity) beyond all liabilities. Even as the value of real estate relative to book value may create enough variability to reduce actual net assets on a mark-to-market basis, with 27% of the real estate being retail properties (a sector currently under stress), mortgages (aside from any impairments) are more clear in their value relative to real assets, there is a very small amount of intangibles and the level of cash is high.

How Does the Current State of the Balance Sheet Compare to 3Q'15?:

If you compare this balance sheet to the one used in the earlier articles in 2015 and 2016, one can see real deterioration in the strength and size of the balance sheet in less than two years:

At the time of the earlier articles, using the financials from the period ending September 2015, the overall enterprise was larger (twice the assets), netting to 70% more net assets relative to the current state with share count 89% of what it is now. As a result, book value for each common share at that time was about $3.26/share, while it is now a barely visible $0.57/share. At that time, debt represented 89% of the total assets, with preferred and common equity each claiming about half of the remaining 11%. At this point, while the percentage of equity to assets is actually higher at 14%, nearly all of the remaining equity would be claimed by the preferred shares.

What are the RAIT Securities by Capital Tier?:

a. Exchange-traded Debt (also known as "baby bonds"):

RAIT has two exchange-traded debt ("baby bonds") outstanding, as shown here:

The total notional value of RFTA outstanding at face value is $70,731,000 (2,829,240 shares still outstanding) while the notional value of RFT outstanding at face value is $57,287,000 (2,229,480 shares still outstanding).

About $117MM in obligations appear to come due in the next two years, including the RFTA tranche, the latter representing 61% of the total in this period. The next tranche coming due in 2024 is the RFT tranche.

Servicing interest is another matter. As you can see above, these two bonds require about $9.5MM in interest expense to service, representing the largest coupon debt for RAS. This is actually a small part of interest expense as, with a blended coupon of about 5.5% on about $1.6B in debt, interest expense should be coming in about $88MM per year.

The earnings report for the 2Q'17 is very complicated and has many non-recurring adjustments as RAIT attempts to transform itself into a pure-play commercial mortgage lender. Ordinarily, you would see a reconstructed cash flow statement here. However, with several assumptions required and with all the puts and takes of non-recurring items, including non-cash adjustments to earnings, it seemed that there was not an ability to create that evaluation with a sufficient degree of confidence.

However, what we do know if that there was only $6MM in CFFO available from the quarter. This minimal CFFO suggests that RAIT can cover interest expense, but has only a tiny margin of safety in doing so.

Backing out what I can, it appears that RAIT will be able to cover the interest for the foreseeable future, making some estimates of income once non-core assets are sold, further reducing debt burden. Given the degree to which this company has little equity, it is surprising that the interest rates are not higher than 5.5%, including the contribution from the higher rate (7.1% and 7.6%) baby bonds.

What provides greater confidence that the bonds will be OK and interest can continue to be serviced is the large cash position. Cash represents 14% of total assets, even if some is restricted cash at this point. About $117MM is due for redemption or phase-out in the next couple of years, with the next tranche due for redemption being the RFT bond five years after RFTA. If RAIT can keep up with interest using operational cash flow, the total of potential redemptions in the next seven years of $187MM can be covered with the $283MM in cash on hand. In addition, the company remains in compliance with the covenants of both series of debt, as of the end of the 2Q'17, per the statements included in the latest SEC filing.

b. Preferred Shares:

There are three series of preferred shares outstanding, RAS-A, RAS-B and RAS-C, with all series offering cumulative dividends and all being callable currently. Other preferred share series have been authorized but no shares are outstanding. The total face or liquidation value can be seen here, as seen in the current balance sheet above ($K):

By way of comparison, here is what the preferred senior claims (to the common) looked like in Sept '15 ($K):

Comparing the two tables, one can see that the Series A has a larger outstanding share count and larger liquidation value than the other two series combined. If I were the CFO and if I decided to redeem any of the preferred series (all of which are callable at this point), then I would do so in the order of C, B and A which would be starting with the higher coupon, smaller float series and move towards the lower coupon, larger float. In addition, one can see that the share count for B and C Series have remained nearly constant while the A series has grown in the last two years by over 500K shares (4,775,569 to 5,344,353 shares).

Current dividend disbursement information for the three series of preferred shares are found here:

Clearly, if we are struggling to see how the interest is to be covered, then we have to be concerned around the ability to continue to pay dividends on the preferred shares at a cost of nearly $19MM per year. Offsetting that concern to some extent is that all three preferred share series are cumulative, so dividends not paid would accrue and need to be paid in the future, either as cash or as additional value in a reorganization.

As noted earlier, there are enough assets net of liabilities to cover the face value/liquidation value of the three series of preferreds. As also noted earlier, those net assets barely cover the liquidation value of the three preferreds so there is little margin of safety.

c. Common Shares:

No need to belabor the point. There is a very high probability, approaching near certainty, that the dividends for common shares are unaffordable (at least temporarily) and that they would likely be curtailed if the board is to create a margin of safety for the other capital tiers. In addition, in order to pay the common dividends, the preferred dividends would need to be paid prior to or contemporaneous with the common dividends, putting yet more stress on the cash flow of the company. The failure to curtail dividends would represents a risk for holders of securities in those other tiers.

In addition, there are almost no assets remaining to support the value of the common equity which would likely disappear entirely in any re-organization process (as assets tend to shrink just a bit and a 2.5% asset shrinkage would wipe out any vestige of net assets remaining for the common). The market price of the common has also seemingly disappeared as well, recognizing this reality.

Are Any RAIT Investments Investable: Who Should Be Buying What?

In my view, whether you invest or not in any of the RAIT securities depends upon your investing style. My general assessment is:

If you are a low risk-tolerant investor or a saver for whom capital impairment must be avoided, then I would move on and look at other opportunities.

If you are a moderately risk-tolerant investor seeking relatively high income with some capital appreciation, then the "baby bonds" may be interesting for you, preferably the shorter maturity RFTA instrument.

Highly risk-tolerant investors experienced in deep value or distressed asset investing will also have an interest both tranches of the debt. In addition, these investors may have an interest in the preferred shares, given their discounted prices combined with assets available and possibility to be the fulcrum security in a re-organization, as discussed below.

Only outright speculators seeking a low-priced call option on the low probability of major upside for RAS should consider buying the common as an option, not as a share of equity.

Are Any RAIT Investments Investable: What Should Be Bought by Whom?

RAIT 7.125% Senior Notes due August 30th, 2019 (RFTA) : The safest investment offered through an exchange, the relatively short maturity remaining increase odds that this tranche will be redeemed in a timely way. The current cash position would play a role in ensuring that this tranche and the remainder of the $117MM of debt will be redeemed. At a market price of $21.75 at the close on Sept 15th, one would secure appreciation of 7.4% annualized over the 715 days until redemption plus collect 8.2% in interest income through redemption, totaling a return of 15.6%. I would target a maximum purchase price of $21/share (9.3% appreciation, 8.5% interest income, 17.8% total appreciation) as this name was selling at $20.92 on the day prior to this writing. These are probably not appropriate for very risk-averse investors but should be of interest to investors seeking higher yield who can tolerate moderate levels of risk. I would buy any positions in stages, sipping not gulping.

: The safest investment offered through an exchange, the relatively short maturity remaining increase odds that this tranche will be redeemed in a timely way. The current cash position would play a role in ensuring that this tranche and the remainder of the $117MM of debt will be redeemed. At a market price of $21.75 at the close on Sept 15th, one would secure appreciation of 7.4% annualized over the 715 days until redemption plus collect 8.2% in interest income through redemption, totaling a return of 15.6%. I would target a maximum purchase price of $21/share (9.3% appreciation, 8.5% interest income, 17.8% total appreciation) as this name was selling at $20.92 on the day prior to this writing. These are probably not appropriate for very risk-averse investors but should be of interest to investors seeking higher yield who can tolerate moderate levels of risk. I would buy any positions in stages, sipping not gulping. RAIT 7.625% Senior Notes due April 15th, 2024 (RFT) : At a market price of $19.90 at the close on Sept 15th, one would secure appreciation of 3.5% annualized over the 2405 days until redemption plus collect 9.6% in interest income through redemption, totaling a return of 13.1%. I think that this price is acceptable as I had targeted purchase of this security up to $20/share. So, the tradeoffs with RFTA are that RFTA is incrementally safer with a shorter maturity, has a higher appreciation and overall return while RFT offers a higher cash return for a significantly longer period of time. There is a possibility, not large but not zero (estimate 20%), that RAS may not remain solvent through redemption; in that case, while I believe that RFT holders will be kept whole on the investment, RFT holders may hold equity in a re-organized, better financed successor to RAS rather than cash at maturity. RFTA holders are likely to reach maturity and secure cash for their holdings. As a result, inexperienced value players and those with not much more than a moderate tolerance for risk may well prefer RFTA to RFT.

: At a market price of $19.90 at the close on Sept 15th, one would secure appreciation of 3.5% annualized over the 2405 days until redemption plus collect 9.6% in interest income through redemption, totaling a return of 13.1%. I think that this price is acceptable as I had targeted purchase of this security up to $20/share. So, the tradeoffs with RFTA are that RFTA is incrementally safer with a shorter maturity, has a higher appreciation and overall return while RFT offers a higher cash return for a significantly longer period of time. There is a possibility, not large but not zero (estimate 20%), that RAS may not remain solvent through redemption; in that case, while I believe that RFT holders will be kept whole on the investment, RFT holders may hold equity in a re-organized, better financed successor to RAS rather than cash at maturity. RFTA holders are likely to reach maturity and secure cash for their holdings. As a result, inexperienced value players and those with not much more than a moderate tolerance for risk may well prefer RFTA to RFT. RAIT Preferred Share Series:

Series: Dividend Current Share Price Current Yield A $1.9375 $11.69 16.6% B $2.09375 $12.63 16.6% C $2.21875 $13.40 16.6%

Each of these three share series are deeply discounted and their nominal yields are approximately the same. However, as discussed above and in other articles, it is questionable that the dividends will continue to be paid, given the paucity of operational cash flow beyond what is needed to run the business (barely). Clearly, as income vehicles, these do not look like attractive, safe securities for the foreseeable future and are not for the faint of heart nor those investors not accustomed to higher levels of risk or tolerance for losses.

However, for specific types of investors at slightly better prices (as we had in the two days prior to finishing this article), risk-tolerant deep value/distressed investors can be interested in these securities even as I believe the odds are greater for the dividend to be discontinued than not. Why?

There are enough assets at this point to cover completely the liquidation value of the three series combined. Even if there was additional impairment in the asset value, the first $50MM will come out of the equity for the common shares. Another $50MM would still provide sufficient to deliver a $20/share recovery for each of these series, a 50-70% increase from current valuations. Dividends are cumulative so even if they are not paid, they are accrued to add to the potential future value of each share and must be paid ahead of any distributions to the common shares. Even if the investor is not receiving current income, the assets will be increasing with unpaid dividends over time, increasing the level of claims in any re-organization. In my view, the preferred share series are the fulcrum securities in any future RAS re-organization. Given this, current preferred holders would end up with all or nearly all of any remaining current assets in the re-organization. Applying reasonable compression in asset values to the current assets, it still appears that one should be able to recover at least the current market value of the series. If things turn out better than expected, then you are getting a 16+% dividend yield on your investment.

While these shares are not for typical investors, I believe that risk-tolerant value investors can generate good returns with this tier of securities through continued dividends as long as they last, accrued dividends when they are suspended and recoveries in a re-organized company.

Readers, please note that A is much more liquid than B or C as well as selling at a much lower discount. However, I believe that C is the most likely series to be called, if any, offering C holders the most likely change of coming out with $25 of face value in cash. If any series is called, however, requiring accrued dividends to be paid on any one series, all series must be treated similarly ("pari passu"). The company can choose to call any series and not the others; however, it must pay all of the dividends "pro rata" and cannot chose to pay one series dividends and not the other.

Obviously, the A Series provides the opportunity to participate at the greatest discount and with the greatest opportunity for gains of the three series.

If you chose to buy either debt or preferred shares, use standard distressed investing approach. Sip, don't gulp; that is, do not be in a rush to create an entire position, but buy slowly. As you buy, watch developments to ensure that you want to stay in the name and be opportunistic about purchases, attempting to drive down one's investing basis with each purchase.

I discuss target prices for this capital tier below in the "What is the Owl Doing?" section.

Common Shares:

I am not recommending that anyone buy the common as it is just too speculative. While their are book assets available for the common shares at levels just under the current market price, this thin sliver of equity could vanish with one set of real estate transactions that comes up just a bit short of the current book value. With only $50MM in net assets available to common shareholders out of $2B, or 2.5% of the total assets, a small asset adjustment can make any asset support for the common disappear.

However, for outright speculators who buy call options looking for gains (and for whom 70% of their purchases expire worthless), you can buy the common as it is more of a call option on an unexpected upside. It represents a call option on the future of RAIT at a very small implied volatility (about 10 cents over common book value) and has no expiration. Why might someone do this? Just as the next real estate transaction could wipe out any asset support for the common, transactions coming in better than expected could push assets available for common shareholders up as well. The common shares offer speculators a way to exploit the upcoming uncertainty on the value of RAIT and represent a very cheap way to bet on better than expected results.

What Is the Owl Doing?

This case is similar to others where I will split my focus on a value/distressed name, buying mostly the safer securities but securing some of a deeper value security having more, but not excessive, risk. Therefore, I am focused primarily on the debt instruments, RFT and RFTA, while also working to secure some RAS-A at the right price. I will likely target 2/3 of any RAIT purchases on the debt, limiting the preferred to no more than 1/3 for now.

Ordinarily, I would be focused in part on the safest part of the RAIT opportunity, RFTA. However, given that it is maturing in 2019 along with about 25% of my risk portfolio, adding to a relatively large set of assets that will all have to be redeployed reduces my interest in this particular tranche. Even as I think that it is probably the best opportunity from an individual security point of view, a unique portfolio issue that I have (which won't affect other investors) reduces my interest. For most investors, this would be the security of choice to take advantage of the distressed prices in RAIT overall.

Late last week, I was able to secure RFT at $18.60/share, just before it took off in price. I will be looking to secure additional shares of RFT at prices <$20/share, but will buy in slowly to watch how the situation at RAIT unfolds (and to get a look at the 3Q earnings, which I hope offer a better assessment of the "new" RAIT). This will leave more opportunity to buy at better prices if RFT declines further.

I am also "taking shots" at securing RAS-A at current and lower prices. I attempted to buy last week at prices below $10/share, but did not get limit orders filled. I am targeting < $12/share, but will buy a limited amount, sipping not gulping, then watch to see how the RAIT unfolds. Additional future purchases would depend upon future events and future prices. If the price runs up further, it will do so without my buying shares, thereby focusing exclusively on the debt tier securities.

I am not buying any common shares to play upside in the name. That is not what I do. I will leave that to others more skilled in the art of speculation.

No guarantees or representations are made. The Owl is not a registered investment adviser and does not provide specific investment advice. The information is for informational purposes only. You should always consult an investment adviser.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RFT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.