Aldeyra Therapeutics: Secondary Offering Clears Key Overhand

Several risks remain, including the possibility of disappointing data and setbacks in the clinic for both ongoing and planned studies.

A key overhang is being removed by getting the financing out of the way.

For those of you who missed it, yesterday I recommended readers buy shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) as a revaluation idea. The basic thesis was that as the market begins to fully appreciate the potential of ADX-102 in dry eye disease and analyst upgrades roll in, the stock should move up accordingly in the near and medium term.

As I write this update, the stock is off over 11% after hours on news that the company is readying a secondary offering.

Originally I had stated the following:

Readers who are interested in the stock and have done their due diligence could initiate a pilot purchase in the near term, waiting for the secondary offering before adding significantly to their stakes. The time frame for holders of this stock should be medium to long term.

While the offering size has not been announced yet, it is known that Cantor Fitzgerald is acting as the sole book-running manager and Laidlaw & Company is serving as the lead manager. Underwriters will likely be granted an option to buy up to an additional 10% to 15% of common shares offered in the secondary offering.

If I had to venture a guess on the size of the offering, I'd imagine in the range of 2.5 million to 4 million shares. It will be interesting to see what kind of pricing they are able to obtain and gauge institutional demand by what we see in regards to the related move in share price.

5 Reasons the Stock is a Conviction Buy Now

The Cash crunch will be over. I mentioned in my prior article that for the second quarter the company reported cash and equivalents of $25.8 million compared to a net loss of $5.3 million. I told readers I expected a near-term offering and to add to their positions after it was taken care of- now that the overhang will be out of the way, I believe readers who are interested in the story can continue to add to their positions taking advantage of any weakness. Key Institutional Holders will take advantage of the secondary to add or initiate. Whether names already in the stock such as Perceptive Advisors (owns a whopping 19.05% of shares outstanding) or those who were looking to enter, I'm looking forward to seeing updated positions after the offering is completed. This offering gives them an opportunity to initiate or add without "running up" the share price or having to ask their head traders to mask their buys via staggered purchases over longer periods of time. The sheer size of the opportunity in Dry Eye Disease compares favorably to the company's small valuation. $1.8 billion prescription sales in the United States in 2016 bodes well for future upside. Allergan recently went to some eyebrow raising extremes to protect their blockbuster eye treatment Restasis by transferring the patents to the Saint Regis Mohawk tribe. While they will undoubtedly receive blowback for this move, it goes to show how valuable the DED market is and the lengths big pharmaceutical companies will go to protect prized assets (Restasis first quarter sales totaled 308.8 million). Aldeyra Therapeutics could be a takeout target in the near to medium term. The increased cash position would put them in a better position to bargain should potential buyers come to the table. Additionally, with M&A fever in biotech starting to make an appearance again in the third quarter, I believe any such rumors that pop up could push shares much higher. Results from the phase 2a study were quite impressive. A variety of endpoints were utilized, with positive results strongly supporting the drug candidate's continued development. The drug represents a novel option for the indication which functions by lessening inflammation and protecting lipids needed for lubrication of the interior surface of the eye. On the second quarter conference call management had appeared to be quite cautious when discussing any potential trial outcome, setting low expectations by stating that the goal was to choose the right dosage and prove the drug's safety. It was mentioned that positive "signs" would be viewed favorably. I believe even they were surprised by how well ADX-102 performed on these clinically relevant endpoints.

Figure 2: Data in several signs and symptoms of dry eye disease (source: corporate 8-K filing)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is being upgraded to Conviction Buy.

The key reasons for my upgrading the stock include having the dilution overhang cleared along with deeper analysis leading to more optimism on my part. Additionally, in late 2018 we should see data readouts for pivotal studies in noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, and SLS (Sjogren Larsson Syndrome). I will further update readers on the stock throughout 2018 as the story plays out and we are able to take advantage of substantial movements in share price.

While there are future catalysts, I still view the stock as a revaluation idea as the market begins to fully appreciate the potential of ADX-102 and analyst upgrades roll in. Readers who are interested in the stock and have done their due diligence could initiate a pilot purchase in the near term and utilize a buy the dip strategy to fill out their positions. The time frame for holders of this stock should be medium to long term, although I acknowledge significant upside potential in the next quarter in the event of increased attention from key institutional investors and the momentum crowd. Growing interest and optimism in the biotech space could make this last scenario more likely than previously thought.

One risk to thesis is the possibility of disappointing results for ongoing and planned clinical studies. Technically, ADX-102 failed its primary endpoint in the allergic conjunctivitis trial even though statistically significant decreases in ocular itching scores were observed. Also, just because a drug did well in a mid-stage study does not mean it will repeat the data in a pivotal trial with higher numbers of patients. Setbacks with clinical studies, including enrollment, in addition to competition and regulatory risk are also important factors to consider.

Author's note: My goal is to bring to readers' attention to undervalued stocks with catalysts that could propel shares higher, as well as provide a fresh perspective on stocks you may already be aware of. I also touch on planning trades and risk management, as those are two areas I feel are often neglected. If you found value in the above article, consider clicking the orange "follow" button and getting email alerts to receive my latest content. My sincere appreciation for readers who add value and join the discussion in the comments section, as well as those who share my work with others who could benefit from it.

Disclaimer: Commentary presented is not individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are not personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information I post. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to (and encouraged) form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.