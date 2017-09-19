Equifax: Can History Show Us Where The Bottom Is?

In this article, I will be looking at a historical example of a well publicized corporate crisis in the hope of determining where the bottom could be for shares of Equifax (EFX). The example that I will be looking at is the BP (BP) oil spill, which I believe will serve as a good measuring stick in terms of how far the stock price for Equifax could fall given the size and scope of both the oil spill and the Equifax hack.



BP Oil Spill



Looking back at the BP oil spill a number of things went wrong that have similarities to Equifax. The first similarity in the report on what contributed to the oil spill was that the cement failed at the base of the oil rig, and the job of that cement was to keep oil and gas from escaping.



So far, the cause of the data breach has been linked to a server vulnerability that was discovered earlier this year but was not patched according to finding. Equifax had a vulnerability that led to the release of customer data, just like the rig in the BP oil spill had a vulnerability in the concrete that failed and led to oil & gas being released.



The second similarity was that BP had poor crisis management in terms of PR after the spill. The following article from the AP a couple months after the spill had started brought up these PR failures that occurred for the BP oil spill. Some of the prominent examples they gave were the BP CEO stating "I'd like my life back", or buying multi-million dollar ad spots to reassure the public. Their handling of the spill even made its way into multiple South Park episodes making fun of the BP response.

Equifax has had plenty of explaining to do in terms of PR with the data showing a number of suspicious trades by insiders after the hack occurred but before it became public. In addition, the company has received negative PR because after the hack occurred news made the rounds on the internet that if you signed up for their credit monitoring you could not sue Equifax, but this was later removed after the negative PR from this. These items are similar to BP because it seems like no matter what they do, it seems to be a PR nightmare.



“Equifax for initially seeming to require people enrolling in credit monitoring to waive their right to sue Equifax, before that language was removed from their terms of service, and called for extending until Jan. 31 the Nov. 21 deadline to sign up for a free credit freeze.”



BP Chart



After looking at the similarities to BP, I looked back at the chart of BP right before the spill and the year following the oil spill. The data shows that from the time right before the spill to the lowest price in the year following the spill was a decline of 55.33%. Applying this same percentage decline to Equifax, with a price of $141.59 before the hack was announced, leads to a price target of $63.25, which is 32.35% below the current price.

Equifax DCF

hen conducting a DCF I would normally use the long-term growth rate from Zacks.com, however, the growth rate they have there now of 10% is not even close to realistic given the problems that Equifax has. Therefore, for my DCF calculations I will be using a “growth rate” of 0%, which even at that level might be somewhat generous. Based on these calculations of and the assumption of a 0% growth rate, shares of Equifax have a fair value of $54.20/share, which is nearly 43% below the current price.



I used data from Equifax financials on GuruFocus, a 0% growth rate as reference above and to determine the discount rate and terminal growth rate, I used the following calculators.

Discount rate calculator

Terminal growth calculator

CF/Share: $826/121.90 shares = $6.78 CF/share

LT Debt/Share: $2038/121.9= $16.72

Proj. Long-term growth rate: 0%

Terminal growth rate: 0.30%

Discount rate: 7.36%

Calculator Assumptions

Cash flows flat for next five years.

After that, growth levels off to the terminal rate for 15 years.

Year CF/Share PV 1 6.78 $6.31 2 6.78 $5.88 3 6.78 $5.48 4 6.78 $5.10 5 6.78 $4.75 6 6.8 $4.44 7 6.83 $4.16 8 6.86 $3.89 9 6.88 $3.63 10 6.91 $3.40 11 6.94 $3.18 12 6.96 $2.97 13 6.99 $2.78 14 7.02 $2.60 15 7.05 $2.43 16 7.07 $2.27 17 7.1 $2.12 18 7.13 $1.99 19 7.16 $1.86 20 7.19 $1.74 Year 1-5 Growth Value $27.52 Terminal Growth Value $43.45 LT Debt/share $16.72 Value $54.25 Current Price $94.78 Upside/Downside -42.76%





Closing Thoughts

In closing, I believe after looking at the similarities of the Equifax hack to the BP oil spill there is still significant downside potential for shares of Equifax. The combination of the scale of the hack, ongoing PR problems, potential lawsuits/investigations, and the high probability of little to no growth in cash flows all point to further downside.



