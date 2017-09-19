Short Sellers Are Wrong About Dish Network - Cramer's Lightning Round (9/18/17)

by: SA Editor Mohit Manghnani

Summary

Cramer believes in Alder Biopharmaceuticals.

He likes U.S. Concrete.

Book profits on Ballard Power systems.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Monday, September 18.

Bullish Calls

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR): It's a wild trader but Cramer likes the stock.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR): They had setbacks but Cramer still believes in the stock.

Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH): The short-sellers are wrong on this stock.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B): "They're in great shape, I want to buy it."

Travelport (NYSE:TVPT): Cramer likes the whole industry.

Bearish Call

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP): It has had a big run. Book profits.

