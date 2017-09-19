Short Sellers Are Wrong About Dish Network - Cramer's Lightning Round (9/18/17)

He likes U.S. Concrete.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Monday, September 18.

Bullish Calls

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR): It's a wild trader but Cramer likes the stock.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR): They had setbacks but Cramer still believes in the stock.

Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH): The short-sellers are wrong on this stock.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B): "They're in great shape, I want to buy it."

Travelport (NYSE:TVPT): Cramer likes the whole industry.

Bearish Call

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP): It has had a big run. Book profits.

::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!

Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up