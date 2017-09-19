Portfolio Deconstruction: Identifying And Overcoming Home Bias

By Adam Hetts

Home bias is currently one of largest investor biases and biggest trends our Portfolio Construction Services team has seen in advisor portfolios. As advisors look to shift their focus abroad, learn how Adam Hetts, Head of Portfolio Construction, and his team deconstruct and reconstruct portfolios to help investors find the right mix of global equities to help position clients for long-term success.

Transcript

Home bias is probably the biggest bias for any investor. It’s definitely the biggest trend that we see in advisors’ portfolios.

And frankly, it’s been a great bias to have. The last five years have been a historical run for simple portfolios: very straight forward, home biased models have generally outperformed portfolios that are globally diversified and built for long-term success. What’s been changing over the last year or two is that a lot of advisors are moving toward more global.

What’s been changing over the last year or two is that a lot of advisors are moving toward more global equity allocations. As we help our clients through projects like this, we engage in two primary ways:

portfolio deconstruction ‐ which is tearing apart portfolios in every conceivable way in order to help you better understand what you own and why it’s acted the way it has.

and then portfolio construction, which is taking a forward-looking view on how the portfolio can be structured for long-term success.

As we go through the deconstruction and construction process with advisors, it’s clear that going global is not a straightforward process. It’s filled with the myths, misconceptions, and blind spots that we cover in our research:

The myth that owning US multinationals makes a portfolio truly global

The misconception that most global managers provide meaningful overseas exposure

And the overseas equity blind spot in income portfolios

Going global can be a big shift in portfolios, and it highlights a tension in our industry: on one side, a lot of end clients see home biased portfolios outperforming and want their advisors to chase recent returns; on the other side, long-term history tells us that may not be the best way to invest.

But we think this a healthy tension, and finding the right mix of global equity should help manage that tension and make for better long-term results for your clients.

Disclaimer: Please consider the charges, risks, expenses and investment objectives carefully before investing. Please see a prospectus or, if available, a summary prospectus containing this and other information. Read it carefully before you invest or send money.

The views presented are as of the date published. They are for information purposes only and should not be used or construed as an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation for any security or market sector. No forecasts can be guaranteed. The opinions and examples are meant as an illustration of broader themes, are not an indication of trading intent, and are subject to change at any time due to changes in market or economic conditions. There is no guarantee that the information supplied is accurate, complete, or timely, nor are there any warranties with regards to the results obtained from its use. It is not intended to indicate or imply in any manner that any illustration/example mentioned is now or was ever held in any Janus Henderson portfolio, or that current or past results are indicative of future profitability or expectations. As with all investments, there are inherent risks to be considered.



Terms of Use



Janus Henderson Investors © 2001-2017. All rights reserved.