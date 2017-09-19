Marcellus And Utica Boom Music To MPLX LP's Ears

The best kind of midstream oil & gas assets in America are ones that cater to unconventional plays that are continuously growing, ensuring that utilization rates remain high and growth opportunities are always on the horizon. Energy prices are weak and will remain so for a while, so simply the existence of recoverable resources isn't enough. Those resources have to be worth recovering. Up in Appalachia, the Marcellus shale play is home to some of the lowest cost natural gas resources in the world. Let's see how MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) is profiting off of strong upstream performance in the region through extensive midstream investments.

Midstream oil & gas firms are all about building out asset bases that generate stable cash flow streams, with most of the excess cash flow given back to unitholders in the form of distributions. With a stable and growing yield of 6.4%, MPLX LP is targeting high quality plays to keep the momentum going.

Investors should note that this piece is relevant to both MPLX LP and Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). As the parent company of MPLX LP, Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a material economic interest in the master limited partnership. Marathon Petroleum Corporation owns roughly 26% of MPLX LP's common units and all of the general partner, giving it an additional 2% economic interest in MPLX LP (on top of 100% ownership of the IDRs, which are supposed to be traded in for a larger share of the limited partner, an ongoing development). Rising distributions from MPLX LP enables Marathon Petroleum Corporation to keep boosting its 3% yield.

Here is a brief overview of what MPLX LP offers in Appalachia and elsewhere. Gathering networks are a series of pipelines that connect producing wells to the cryogenic processing plants, which separate dry (marketable residual gas) from wet gas (raw natural gas liquids) products. From there, transmission pipelines ship off residual gas to end buyers like utilities while raw NGLs volumes are sent to fractionators, which separate out the various liquid gas products (butane, propane, ethane, natural gasoline, isobutane).

Why Appalachia matters

The EIA notes that Appalachian natural gas production stood around 2.5 Bcf/d in 2010. Today, that stands at just below 25 Bcf/d of natural gas. Natural gas liquids product also skyrocketed, in large part due to the kinds of processing facilities built out by MPLX (and MarkWest, which MPLX bought out), rising from 100,000 bpd to 600,000 bpd over that time frame.

Leading the way is the Marcellus shale, which saw natural gas production climb from 2 Bcf/d to 20 Bcf/d. Utica shale gas production climbed from practically nothing to 4.5 Bcf/d.

With the lowest breakeven price in the dry gas arena, the only thing holding the Marcellus back is limited takeaway capacity. The production surge has been so strong that in-basin, regional, prices have collapsed so the differential between Henry Hub and Appalachian gas realizations usually exceeds $1/Mcf. In a world where Henry Hub is fighting to hold $3/Mcf, having access to out-basin markets is key to supporting the Appalachian gas boom (led by the Marcellus and supported by the Utica).

Aided by a combination of rising well productivity (Marcellus and Utica wells are now extracting far more gas seen by sharp increases in estimated ultimate recovery rates) and cheaper oilfield/third-party services (a result of collapsing oil prices), Tier 1 dry gas Marcellus wells break even (on an incremental well basis) at realizations around $2/Mcf. Utica dry gas wells usually require a slightly higher realization, but wet gas wells in a slightly strong crude pricing environment ($50-55 WTI) may change that.

However, to truly make economic sense (to cover sunk and corporate level costs), Appalachian gas producers need realizations closer to where Henry Hub is at today.

Luckily, a sea of long haul gas pipeline takeaway options are coming online. Three I would like to direct your attention to is the Rover Pipeline with 3.25 Bcf/d of capacity, part of which is now operational (a late-2017, early-2018 story), the Atlantic Sunrise expansion of the Transcontinental Pipeline System, which will have 1.7 Bcf/d of capacity starting in mid-2018, and the Leach XPress system due to be completed by the end of 2017, which will have 1.5 Bcf/d of capacity.

Even if some delays get in the way, these projects are moving towards completion, unlike the Constitution Pipeline, and are key to note. The reason being that their completion means continued upstream growth is on the way.

Why this matters for MPLX LP

A few years ago MPLX LP purchased MarkWest, the leading midstream player in Appalachia, with the help of Marathon Petroleum Corporation. This gave it a massive midstream footprint in the region.

60% of MPLX's 5.6 Bcf/d in gathering capacity (3.36 Bcf/d), 70% of its 8 Bcf/d in cryogenic processing capacity (5.6 Bcf/d), and 90% of its 567,000 bpd in C2+ NGLs fractionation capacity (510,000 bpd) is catering to the Marcellus and Utica plays. In other words, over three-quarters of the midstream company's natural gas related infrastructure is a bet on Appalachian gas, making it the backbone of its distributable cash flow generation.

Just this year several important growth projects at MPLX's various Appalachian complexes have come online. On the NGLs front, the 60,000 bpd Hopedale III C3+ fractionator, along with the associated marketing and logistics infrastructure, started up in Q1. In Q3, the 20,000 bpd Bluestone C2 fractionator was completed. This is along with the 200 MMcf/d Sherwood VII (Q1) and 200 MMcf/d Sherwood VIII (Q3) cryogenic processing plants coming online. Tying in to all of this was additional investments in gathering infrastructure.

Here is where I should highlight a couple of key natural gas liquids fractionation terms. C2 means the simplest molecule that has more than one carbon atom, in this case ethane (C2H6). C3+ means molecules with three or more carbon atoms, like propane (C3H8), normal butane (C4H10), and others like isobutane and natural gasoline. So a C2 fractionator is specifically for ethane, while a C3+ fractionator is for higher value natural gas liquids.

Ethane is a key building block for plastics, with steam crackers capable of converting ethane into ethylene that can then be converted to polyethylene. Propane and butane are useful fuels, with propane having industrial uses as well as it can be converted into propene. As the second most important base product in the petrochemical world, propene is also a key part of the plastics sector. Natural gasoline is primarily a motor gasoline blendstock but can be used as a dilutent to enable heavy viscous oil to move along pipelines (think Alberta and oil sands).

The Sherwood facility now has 1,600 MMcf/d of processing capacity that caters to Marcellus producers, along with 40,000 bpd of ethane extraction capacity. In Q2, the Sherwood complex was operating a tad above peak nameplate capacity for a utilization rate of 104%, which is great. MPLX has three more 200 MMcf/d Sherwood processing plants set to come online by the end of 2018, the Sherwood IX (Q1 2018), Sherwood X (Q3 2018), and Sherwood XI (Q4 2018) projects.

As that will lead to larger and larger volumes of raw NGLs being extracted, particularly ethane, MPLX is also building a 20,000 bpd C2 fractionator at the complex due to be completed in Q3 2018. That will boost the Sherwood's ethane extraction capabilities up to 60,000 bpd.

MPLX's Hopedale complex caters to both Marcellus and Utica producers, and currently has 240,000 bpd of fractionation capacity. With access to several takeaway options, including connections to pipelines, rail, truck, and even marine vessels, rising fractionated NGLs volumes can each end buyers. Pipeline are hands down the best takeaway option investment, with MPLX finishing up the Hopedale pipeline connection endeavor in December 2016. The Hopedale fractionators extract high value NGLs like butane, propane, and natural gasoline.

The Bluestone fractionaton is located at the Keystone complex, catering to just Marcellus production, which now has 47,000 bpd of C3+ fractionation capacity, 34,000 bpd of ethane extraction capacity, and 410 MMcf/d of cryogenic processing capacity (70% of which was utilized in Q2, a figure that MPLX should focus on pushing higher). However, the only takeaway options for Keystone extracted and fractionated NGLs is by rail and truck, limiting the scope of MPLX's growth ambitions through the complex for now.

Final thoughts

MPLX LP is right to bet big on Appalachia as this upstream growth engine just won't give up. Far more takeaway investments are needed, don't get me wrong (government hurdles, not really on the federal level but on the state and local level, are getting in the way), but there is tangible improvement on this front happening every day. Marathon Petroleum Corporation made the right call, at least from its perspective, of encouraging its midstream MLP to take over MarkWest.

As MPLX LP continues to build out its high quality Appalachian asset base, high utilization rates and the ability to process and fractionate much larger volumes of natural gas will enable the MLP to keep cranking its distribution to unitholders higher. Income oriented investors looking for an indirect way to play the Marcellus and Utica growth story that also happens to sport a growing 6.4% should check out MPLX LP.

