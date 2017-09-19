My Valuation Of Berkshire Hathaway

Cash levels at Berkshire Hathaway are not that high when you look at the percentage of total value.

Operating companies keep getting a larger part of Berkshire Hathaway and book value is not a good metric to value them.

Thesis

A larger part of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) (BRK.A) is now in operating businesses which are still valued at acquisition costs and additional investments on the balance sheet. Those operating businesses should be valued differently to come closer to the value of a private owner. This is an attempt to value these businesses using pre-tax multiples, add them to the insurance business and come to a reasonable valuation.

Operating businesses

The list of wholly owned companies becomes longer every year. To create clarity I have divided those companies up in different groups just as Berkshire Hathaway does in their financial reports.

Railroads consists of the acquisition of Burlington Northern Santa Fe which was acquired in 2009 for $35B. This was clearly a steal because since then it paid back $22B in the form of dividends while growing its profits. BNSF earned $6.8B pre-tax in 2016 while in the first half of 2017 profit swelled with another $400M to $2.9B. Valuing BNSF on 12 times the pre-tax profit over the last 12 months leads to a valuation of $86B.

Berkshire Hathaway Energy is 90.2% owned by Berkshire Hathaway and consists primarily of utilities. Earnings in the first half of 2017 attributable to Berkshire Hathaway increased to $1B. Valuing this safe energy and utility conglomerate on 16 times earnings is fairly conservative in my opinion given the elevated level similar companies like Southern (SO), Duke Energy (DUK) or Consolidated Edison (ED) are trading. Using this multiple for the result of the last twelve months results in a business value of $38B.

Manufacturing consists of various parts that can be divided into Industrial products, Building products and Consumer products. Consumer products increased pre-tax profit in the first half of 2017 with $80M to $515M. This lead to a pre-tax profit for the last twelve months of $904M. Given the attractiveness of these businesses and the low leverage that is used a multiple of 13 is reasonable giving the consumer products business a value of $11.7B. Building products increased pre-tax profit with $103M to $650M in the first half of 2017. The pre-tax profit for the last twelve months was $1.3B. Given the cyclical upswing the US housing market is currently experiencing a pre-tax multiple of 12 is conservative in my opinion because of the high quality of the businesses and their low leverage. This leads to a valuation of $15.4B. Industrial products is the largest part of manufacturing and consists of large companies like Lubrizol, IMC, CTB, Marmon and recently acquired Precision Castparts. Industrial products pre-tax profits for the last twelve months was $4.3B which given a pre-tax multiple of 12 would give a valuation of $51.4B. This however seems too low to me given that Precision Castparts alone was acquired for $37.2B and pre-tax profits for before the acquisition of Precision Castparts was $3B. Using a more conservative multiple of 10 and add the acquisition costs of Precision Castparts the valuation rises to $67.2B. Bringing the valuation of all three manufacturing groups to $94.3B.

Service, Retailing and McLane produced trailing pre-tax profits over the last twelve months of $2.28B. Given the competitive nature of retailing a conservative pre-tax multiple of 10 gives me a valuation of $22.8B

Finance and Financial products delivered trailing pre-tax profits over the last twelve months of $2.04B. Given that financial companies are not receiving much love in the market a conservative pre-tax multiple of 10 is applied. This leads to a valuation of $20.4B.

Adding up all these operating businesses leads to a valuation of $261.5B which does not include the value of the insurance businesses.

Insurance

Insurance has been profitable in underwriting policies for many years and in my view it is likely to stay this way. This means that the insurance business will be profitable on average before investment income in the future. The first half of 2017 the Reinsurance group lost $1B but this can be largely attributed to a new reinsurance deal with AIG (AIG). The pre-tax underwriting profit for the last three years has been on average $2.2B. Given that profit insurance can be quite erratic and general low multiples in the insurance industry I value this underwriting profit at a multiple of 9 which leads to a valuation of $19.8B. In addition Berkshire has access to the float which is truly an interest free loan and one that is growing in size for which I do not ascribe any value but probably should since growth is clearly harming Geico's profitability in the short term.

Float increased to $107B but most of the recent increase is due to the deal with AIG and is therefore subtracted to be on the conservative side. Using the final numbers of 2016 leaves us with $91B of float. Combined with the value derived from consistent underwriting the Insurance business is worth $110.8B.

Listed securities

Listed securities in which Berkshire Hathaway has a stake had a total value of $137.1B. 62% was concentrated in just five companies: $27.3B in Wells Fargo (WFC), Apple (AAPL) $19.4B, Coca Cola (KO) $17.9B, American Express (AXP) $12.8B and IBM (IBM) $8.3B. In addition Berkshire has partial ownership of Kraft Heinz (KHC) worth $27.8B. Other investments have a fair value $20.2B, primarily consisting out of Bank of America (BAC) $16.8B and Restaurant Brands International (QSR) $3.4B. The total valuation of these investments adds up to $185.1B.

Cash and fixed securities

Cash and cash equivalents at the holding level amounted to $94.7B excluding the cash at Berkshire Hathaway Energy and BNSF. In addition Berkshire Hathaway holds $23.4B in fixed securities which are mostly longer term government bonds of high quality.

Overview

Adding up all values the total assets value of Berkshire Hathaway amount to $584.5B.



What can be concluded from this pie chart is that the actual level of cash is not as high as one might expect at 16.2% furthermore listed securities are only 31% of total assets. Large acquisitions like BNSF, Mid American Energy and Precision Castparts combined with asset swaps and organic growth pushed operating businesses to 49% of total value.

What to subtract?

Berkshire Hathaway has not only assets but also quite some liabilities. Most of them however are attributed to the operating businesses which are valued on an earnings multiple. Some things however should still be deducted before we reach shareholder value.

Loss and losses adjustment expense -$95.3B

Unearned premiums -$16.1B

Life annuity and health insurance benefits -$16.7B

Other policyholder liabilities -$7.4B.

This amounts to $135.5B in liabilities which have to be subtracted and combined with the value of the float to come closer to the real value.

Accounts payable are part of the operating businesses and will therefore not be deducted because the operating businesses are valued using an earnings multiple.

Notes payable amounts to $27.8B which are a cheap source of funding for Berkshire due to their low interest rates. They however should be deducted from the valuation because they have to be repaid when they are due. One could argue that they are part of the operating businesses as well and not take a deduction.

Liabilities in railroads, utilities and energy are not taken into account because they are valued through their earnings. The same holds for finance and financial products with the exception of the derivative contracts. It is unlikely but possible that Berkshire Hathaway has to pay therefore I subtract 50% of the stated value amounting to $1.3B.

Last but not least there is the issue of the growing deferred taxes. This is basically a new form of float that Warren has founded which is growing rapidly. It amounts to $84.3B and most of it is coming from the operating businesses but at least 30B is coming from unrealized gains. While Berkshire can keep the assets, defer taxes and earn additional income these unpaid taxes limit the flexibility in which Berkshire Hathaway can deploy their capital. Selling shares in Coca Cola (KO) for example would trigger huge tax costs which means that Berkshire has to stay invested in suboptimal investments. Therefore I deduct 35% of all deferred taxes from the net asset value which amounts to $29.5B.

Total value to be subtracted from assets to reach the value that can be attributed to equity owners is $43.7B for insurance liabilities + 27.8B notes payable + $1.3B for derivative contracts and $29.5B for deferred tax liabilities this amounts to $102.3B.

What can be concluded from the pie chart is that Berkshire Hathaway is conservatively valued. It is financed with 57% equity combined with mostly durable, free loans in the form of deferred taxes and insurance float. This allows Berkshire to hold more assets on which to get a return than only its equity share would allow.

Summary

The total value of all assets amounted to $584.5B from which $102.3B in my view cannot be attributed to shareholders. This means that the current fair value of Berkshire Hathaway is $482.2B which is 8.6% above the current market value of $444.1B. This is a reasonable valuation to start an investment and a good time to hold onto shares especially because the calculations use conservative multiples compared to similar publicly traded companies and Berkshire Hathaway has very low debt levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.