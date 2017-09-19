Equifax: How Important Is The March Incident?

There is a risk, however, that existing shareholders may get wiped out if class-action lawsuits succeed.

The March incident will have implications for ongoing and future investigations around insider transactions, but this is not material to investors.

Bloomberg last night reported that Equifax Inc. (EFX) learned about a major breach of its computer systems in March.

What's Happening?

Bloomberg last night reported that Equifax Inc. (EFX) learned about a major breach of its computer systems in March - almost five months before the date it has publicly disclosed, according to three people familiar with the situation.

The company responded that the March breach was not related to the hack that exposed the personal and financial data on 143 million U.S. consumers.

According to the Bloomberg report, the fact that the March incident was not disclosed by the company could mean that disclosure requirements were not triggered (i.e. there was no evidence that certain sensitive data was stolen).

Insider Trading Implications

The March incident will have implications for ongoing and future investigations around insider transactions. The company had previously stated that the insiders who sold shares before the July incident was publicly disclosed did not know about the incident.

The emergence of the March incident, however, makes the situation stickier by lowering the probability that insiders did not know about material events that may have affected the stock price if disclosed publicly.

Insider Transactions Are Immaterial To Investors

Equifax is not a company for which management plays a crucial role. Do you know the names of the insiders? Did you know their names before the security breach nightmare? If you are an Equifax investor, would you not have invested in the company if it was led by another management team?

Compare this to how important Elon Musk is to Tesla (TSLA). The chief executive has nearly 13 million Twitter followers, is known across the world, and action he takes and any word that he utters is important to stock price - even though I believe his importance to the intrinsic value of the company is overrated as Tesla is a 14-year-old global company with more than 35,000 employees.

In short, my understanding is that the investigations around the management's insider transactions are separate from the factors that affect the share price.

Security Breaches, However, Are Material

First, the March and July incidents show Equifax does not have the necessary security measures in place to collect sensitive information from the public. Since the company "uses statistical techniques and software tools to analyze all available data, creating customized insights, decision-making solutions and processing services for its clients," this may snowball into a major problem.

Second, as I mentioned in my article, Why Is Equifax Dropping Like A Rock?, Equifax is already facing the largest class-action lawsuit in U.S. history, which may reportedly seek up to $70 billion in damages. The emergence of the March incident, along with other news that may still emerge, may increase the amount of damages sought and the likelihood that the company may lose the case. In order to put this in perspective, I note that Equifax's market capitalization is only $11 billion.

Bottom Line

The stock is down by nearly 3% pre-market, and I don't think this is because a few members of the management team sold shares from March through July.

As unlikely as it is, however, there is a risk that existing shareholders may be wiped out because of a class-action lawsuit.

I remain on the sidelines.

