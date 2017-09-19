CHF Falls To Lowest Vs. EUR Since January 2015

By Dean Popplewell

Ahead of the US open, the Swiss franc has fallen to its lowest level against the euro in more than two years as relative calm over North Korea eases demand for perceived safe-haven currencies.

CHF fell as much as half a percent to €1.1552 in morning trade in London. This is its lowest level since Jan. 15, 2015, when the Swiss National Bank (SNB) dropped the franc's "cap" against the euro.

CHF is threatening to weaken even further as long as the United States continues to favor a diplomatic solution in the standoff with North Korea.

The franc falls more versus the EUR than versus the US dollar, with investors cautious before a US Federal Reserve decision Wednesday.

This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities. Opinions are the authors; not necessarily that of OANDA Corporation or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.