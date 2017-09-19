Market Facts Are Changing - Cramer's Mad Money (9/19/17)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Monday, September 19.

As the facts of the market change, people should change their minds too. In Cramer's opinion lots of stocks are about to change direction and that is not good news for short sellers. There was a belief that the economy would overheat and force Fed to raise rates or that Fed cannot do anything to reignite growth.

The theory of peak auto and peak housing doesn't hold true anymore. After the two hurricanes that damaged thousands of vehicles in a short span, the demand for autos and auto parts will rise as insurance checks have already started kicking in. The stock of Magna International (NYSE:MGA) is benefiting from it. Not only that, General Motors (NYSE:GM) also hit a 52-week high. Stocks of rails have also gone up in anticipation. Car parts maker Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) has also gone up.

The peak housing theory doesn't hold true as well since there will be a lot of rebuilding required after the damage from the disaster. The stock of United Rentals (NYSE:URI) rallied 15% in the last month. Stocks like Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), Cummins (NYSE:CMI) and home building stocks like Home Depot (NYSE:HD) and Lowe's (NYSE:LOW).

In the defense stocks there is consolidation and M&A. Cramer likes all the stocks in the defense sector. The interest rates have gone higher and hence this raises the bank stocks too. The bottomline is that when the market facts change, investors need to adjust their strategy.

Wall of shame

Cramer said that a CEO has to perform so poorly to end on the wall of shame. He saw Equifax (NYSE:EFX) chairman and CEO Richard Smith as the poor performer due to his company's involvement in one of the worse data breaches in history of financial institutions.

In the hack attack at Equifax, the data for 143M Americans was compromised which include their social security numbers and driving licenses. Cisco had alerted Equifax two months before the breach of their vulnerability but the company failed to correct it. Apparently, the hackers were on the company's database for weeks and the company was hacked nearly five months before they publicly disclosed. To make matters worse many insiders were selling stock after the company discovered the breach.

Not only the company did not disclose the breach for more than two weeks, their answer to this was one free year of credit monitoring, but that comes with a clause which will prevent the users from suing the company. Cramer said that the situation could not have been managed more poorly and Smith needs to be fired immediately.

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Many investors buy into stocks without knowing why and what those companies do. They are also the first ones to exit on any sign of weakness. These stocks rise first and fall down as fast. Cramer called these stocks rocket ships.

There is lot of euphoria surrounding Nvidia. Cramer calls them the best chip maker for gaming, autonomous driving and data centers on which the cloud computing is reliable. Nvidia is a company with real earnings and profits and they are good at what they do.

Nvidia has a bright future and any sign of weakness means it's an opportunity to buy. People who exit a high quality stock on weakness do not know much about the company's future. If your research is strong, selloffs turn out to be an opportunity to buy the stock. Analysts have also been raising their price targets on Nvidia.

Buy the stock on weakness.

CEO interview - Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG)

Zagg is a mobile devices accessory maker. They design and distribute screen protection, keyboards for tablet computers and other mobile devices, earbuds, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, mobile power, cables, and cases under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, and IFROGZ brands. Its stock is up more than 100% YTD. Cramer interviewed CEO Randy Hales to know what lies ahead for them.

Hales mentioned that Zagg has a great relationship with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). They have momentum going into the launch of iPhone. Their brand Mophie is the best power management brand and they are also the second when it comes to tablet keyboards and they are number 5 in personal audio.

Zagg excels in inventory management when it comes to consumer demand. They learn a lot about their customers from the third party sales model and they will use first-party sales model as well.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC): Cramer thinks EPR properties (NYSE:EPR) is a better bet due to yield.

