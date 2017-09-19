Cloudy Times Ahead For U.S. Solar

And, combined with Trump’s energy policy narrative, the prospects of coal and its derivatives are looking up.

However, Trump’s desire for tariffs (which he may soon be gifted via an ITC decision) could end up derailing this potential.

The US solar industry, on the face it, looks to be on a tear: capacity has increased from only 0.1% of total electricity generation in 2010 to 1.4% today; and in 2016, solar accounted for 39% of all newly installed capacity in the US. The numbers may be striking, but the near-term outlook for solar in the US is less clear than it may seem.

During a recent exchange in the Oval Office, Trump allegedly declared to his staff: "I want tariffs. Bring me some tariffs!" The exchange specifically targeted China, one of the largest suppliers of solar panels and components to the US. Chinese industry may be used to finding itself in the Trump Administration's crosshairs, but the US solar sector would paradoxically suffer the most in any dispute.

Some companies are more exposed than others. Whilst many firms have benefited from the rise in US demand - such as First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR)) - its main competitor, SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR), has more reason to worry. Despite a 22% increase in its stock price YTD, much of SunPower's manufacturing is located offshore. Not only are they proponents of silicone photovoltaic (PV) panels, but most of these are manufactured in Asia and its main business is developing large solar farms. Unsurprisingly, the company is taking a leading role in lobbying against Trump's protectionism.

Despite SunPower's efforts, the President's desired tariffs could soon come into effect. The solar industry is on tenterhooks awaiting a United States International Trade Commission (ITC) assessment due on 22 September. The petition, lodged by Suniva, an erstwhile producer of 'crystalline silicon photovoltaic' solar cells (SPV), claims it should be afforded protection from cheap Chinese imports. Suniva, who filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in April, blamed their woes on "global module oversupply conditions."

The petitioners are asking for a 40¢ per watt duty on imported cells. These currently sell for 25¢ to 33¢ per watt, meaning the price of panels imported could double overnight.

The case, which the ITC has deemed "extraordinary complicated", could offer White House anti-globalists a "we told you so" moment. The solar community knows that the President, who has sweeping powers to endorse and accept ITC recommendations, could jump on the opportunity to stick it to China if the ITC rules in favor of Suniva. A person familiar with the matter has put the odds of the President enacting in favor of some remedial action for the plaintiffs at 90%.

The official report is expected to reach the President's desk by 13 November.

The disruptive effect of an immediate increase in prices on solar manufacturers will be widely felt: The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) estimate up to 88,000 job losses, whilst GTM Research, a clean-teach consulting firm, reckons new solar installations between 2018 and 2022 could be halved.

But what may be bad for solar, may be a boon for coal (specifically clean coal). Trump's track record on climate policy is well documented, and he and his administration find themselves in a politically enviable position when it comes to implementing their energy agenda. After all, Trump was not elected to serve the interests of the US solar industry - he campaigned on promises to bring back American coal, and his administration's commitment to the coal industry has remained a major theme in Trump-era energy policy.

His pro-coal agenda, above and beyond impending tariffs against solar component imports, has already helped re-energize the stagnant coal industry in the US (coal production is up 13.7% year-to-date) with a flood of measures from lifting a moratorium on new coal leases on federal land to a reduction in royalties expected from coal companies. The administration has furthermore engaged in successful legal action to cease pollution controls at some coal-fired plants.

Then again, the main reason for the boon in US coal comes from increased global exports and international demand. In order to stabilize renewable sources or compensate for nuclear power plant outages, first quarter exports to Germany grew by 94%, to the UK by 282%, and to France by 214%. Shipments to China expanded as well (21%), bringing the total export tonnage to 51.9 million for the first seven months of the year.

The CEO of Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE: CLD) expects a record year for exports, reiterating the fact that the impetus for the windfall should not be entirely credited to Trump policies…although it hasn't stopped Trump from taking the credit. In more ways than one, China has become the perfect foil for the Trump energy agenda: while trade tensions roil solar, Chinese industrial demand boosts a key Trump constituency.

Beyond China, the Trump White House understands that continued demand from emerging markets is the safest way to sustain coal production. Unlike the domestic US domestic market, many emerging nations can't take advantage of lower natural gas prices and still rely on coal as their primary source of energy and electricity.

To harness that demand, the US is now using its clout within multinational institutions. As a board member of the Green Climate Fund, a UN body that "helps developing countries limit or reduce their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and adapt to climate change", the US has the ability to direct funding away from renewable projects, towards traditional and clean coal enterprises. The Trump Administration has stated patently that it will seek to "encourage developing countries to build high-efficiency plants that produce fewer greenhouse gas emissions than earlier facilities and construct 'clean coal' plants".

The World Bank - which facilitates development lending to mostly emerging nations - has wielded immense influence on where (and on what) development funds are lent out. The Bank has decreed a policy of supporting "development of energy systems based on lowest-cost options with an emphasis on renewable sources". On the same token, they seem resolute in providing financing for new coal development only in "rare circumstances" despite the World Bank's own estimations that over a billion people still lack access to electricity.

Of course, the United States wields immense influence over the Bank. The Trump White House has already directed the Treasury Department to use that influence to the benefit of fossil fuel projects globally. Those instructions are bolstered by the fact that renewable technology and penetration - even by optimistic forecasts - will not be sufficient to establish full electrification of emerging nations in the near future.

With high population growth projection in Africa and emerging markets demanding even more from existing and future energy production (that will keep relying on coal to some extent), effective Carbon Capture and Storage ((NYSE:CCS)) measures will prove essential in providing the necessary electricity and economic growth, and, crucially, aid in achieving the limits agreed in the Paris Accord. One recent study went as far as to lambast the lack of CCS facilities as a "threat to [sic] 2030 targets and the longer-term Paris ambition of net-zero emissions".

Like most revolutionary technologies, CCS has experienced setbacks such as the widely publicized suspension of Southern Company's (NYSE: SO) Kemper County project. Often dubbed the poster child of CCS, the project was plagued by budget overruns and engineers wading into technically uncharted waters. Kemper, though, has not halted its continued research into this technology.

Ample examples exist where CCS technology is progressing, and industry experts are fully conscious of the importance of developing ways to support a practical and sustainable transformation in the global energy sector. NET Power, based in Texas, is forging ahead with its own CCS power plant project, showing the potential of avoiding the main pitfall that stymied the Kemper project: cost. Elsewhere, the Norwegians and Japanese are steadfast in continuing the further cultivation of their own versions of the technology.

The Australian coal mining industry is equally bullish on the future of clean coal technology, investing as much as AUS$225 million in CCS and clean coal research, with the Federal government chipping large sums into the same pot. An Australian firm has also successfully demonstrated the ability to construct building materials from emissions using CCS, serving as an example of the supplementary benefits that may flow forth from embracing the technology.

While the solar industry will survive the outcome of the ITC deliberations and Donald Trump's response, there's no question where the political impetus presently lies within the energy sector. US coal companies will continue to benefit from the President's official backing for years to come, while some of the largest US solar companies - like SunPower - have rough waters to navigate ahead.

