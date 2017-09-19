How Does KLA-Tencor Stack Up?

I find the intrinsic value to be $94, a Hold relative to its current market price. The full analysis can be found at the link below.

Industry Overview & Strategic Positioning

To compare KLA-Tencor’s (NASDAQ:KLAC) competencies to its peers, I used a Porter’s Five Forces framework. While more high-level strategic exercise than concrete financial tool, this portion of the analysis provides insight into the underlying business and why a long-term investment may (not) make sense.

Supplier Power: Fair

Supplier power is determined by the ease of firms to switch suppliers, the number of suppliers, the type of commodity being supplied, and the strength of labor unions. In the Equipment and Testing sub -segment of the Semiconductor industry, supplier power is determined to be fair. Firms use multiple suppliers where possible, but there are instances where the technical complexity of a given component often forces firms to rely on one or a few entities.

KLA-Tencor is no different, seeking to reduce its dependence on suppliers while acknowledging that any disruptions could materially affect its operations (10K, p. 12). Historically, the firm has not experienced material interruptions in its supply chain, and considers its relationships with suppliers to be good. It also has a supplier code of conduct, and it is a member of the Conflict Free Sourcing Initiative (CFSI) consortium, an industry -wide initiative to identify upstream suppliers and prevent the entry of improper minerals in their respective supply chains.

Lastly, there is a small labor union in Belgium and a work council in Germany, but prospective shareowners face minimal risk of unexpected labor cost increases in the form of wages and/or work stoppages as the overwhelming majority of KLA-Tencor’s employees are not represented by unions.

Buyer Power: High

The strength of buyer power is determined by the importance of the product to the quality of the seller’s respective products, the level of competition, how differentiated the products are, and the cost of products in proportion to seller’s total product costs. Buyer power is high in this portion of the industry. Semiconductors themselves ultimately resemble a commodity, having the potential to go into millions of devices. There are not many manufacturers of smartphones, tablets, digital televisions, and network hardware, and revenues are thus concentrated amongst few firms. Samsung, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., and Intel have been KLA-Tencor’s largest customers the past few years—each accounting for over 10% of the firm’s revenues. This concentration understandably allows buyers to negotiate more favorable terms for equipment and testing products as they seek to push out the best quality devices for end consumers.

Competitive Rivalry: High

The level of competition is determined by seller concentration, the level of product differentiation, excess capacity and barriers to entry. Competition is high in this portion of the industry. Competition levels can be measured using the Herfindahl-Hirschman Index (HHI). This metric takes a firm’s market share and squares it, thus properly accounting for both the concentration and the number of firms.

As you can see, Applied Materials is by far the largest player in the industry. Firms largely compete on system performance, ease of use and successful integration with manufacturer’s existing systems, correctly forecasting future demand, and ramping to high-volume production quickly (10K, p. 12).

Threat of Substitution: Low

The level of substitution is determined by a product or service’s universality and/or technical complexity, as well as the number of patents or legal barriers that exist. Given the technical complexities, substitution is low in the Semiconductor industry as a whole, as well as the Equipment and Testing sub-segment. These products are a fundamental component in IoT devices, have no current substitutes or substitutes in the foreseeable future, and will always need to be tested in one form or another throughout the manufacturing process.

Threat of New Entry: Low

Threat of new entry in the Semiconductor Equipment and Testing industry is low. With the continued advancement of IoT devices and more complex circuitry available, manufacturers have raised their semiconductor performance requirements. This has understandably led to increased capital requirements and R&D expenditures. Today, the construction of wafer fabrication facilities can cost over $5BB, a large step-up from past facilities. Additionally, chipmakers are also continually striving for more efficiency from their equipment and seeking ways to extend the useful lives of this equipment (10K, p.3).

These costs and the longer development cycles that come with them naturally give incumbents an advantage. Incumbents have also leveraged this environment to engage in strategic initiatives with manufacturers, and they could easily undertake more frequent initiatives with manufacturers and governments to keep new entrants at bay. In KLA-Tencor’s case, the firm has historically pushed the envelope in each of these areas, maintaining its CAPEX and R&D regardless of economic environment and being responsive to manufacturers’ needs by making multiple strategic initiatives.

Management & Governance

KLA-Tencor passes 9 of 10 criteria used to measure corporate governance, and the firm’s 10-member board is comparable in size to those in its peer group. Criteria consist of recommendations set forth by CFA Institute in its 2009 publication, The Corporate Governance of Listed Companies: A Manual for Investors. After research and review, KLA-Tencor’s governance is deemed to be acceptable and the investment decision is not altered. Its Management team has ample experience in non-executive positions at the firm, and it is my belief that this team is well-positioned to continue guiding the firm in the best long-term interests of shareowners. For reference, a Residual Income valuation is provided on p. 12 to show that Management is projected to build wealth each year throughout the forecast period.

In terms of executive compensation, one can see from the table below that KLA-Tencor generally pays lower amounts than its peers on a relative basis. Executives and Board members are both compensated with a mix of cash and stock options and that the latter is structured in an acceptable manner that is tied to the firm’s long-term objectives (DEF14A, p. 61-81).

Next, I looked at these executive’s stock-based compensation (SBC) transactions, and none have purchased shares in the past year. A cluster of purchases may be interpreted as a bullish signal. Looking at the discretionary sales, one sees that most executives sold shares throughout the year. This is not in-and-of-itself a bearish signal, as executives often sell for reasons independent of firm performance. In this case, Management is well under last year’s sales total. Ultimately, the SBC transactions do not alter the investment decision and are something to monitor moving forward.

After reading the firm’s Corporate Governance Standards, KLA-Tencor provides a wealth of information for prospective shareowners. The primary callout is the fact that the firm does not have cumulative voting and only shareowners with at least 1% of KLA-Tencor’s outstanding shares for at least 1 year may submit Director nominations. In other words, electing Directors who may act in their best interests is incrementally more difficult for small shareowners than it would be if cumulative voting was present and the share requirement did not exist.

The firm does not have any pending litigation that prospective investors should be aware of, and it is my interpretation that Management provides adequate disclosures and footnotes in its filings. PricewaterhouseCoopers has been KLA-Tencor’s auditor since at least 2011 and has expressed an unqualified opinion each year (FY2017 10K, p. 103).

Finally, I also analyzed the firm’s financial statement revisions since 2011. There have been overstatements of liabilities and retrospective revaluations to securities presented at Fair Value, but the most notable restatements pertain to sales revenues, which KLA-Tencor restated for both 2014 and 2015. The values can be seen below, and it took the firm an average of 621 days to correct the numbers. While it did not manifest itself in the audit opinion, this is ultimately something for prospective investors to be aware of and why I exercise caution when constructing the revenue forecast.

Market-Based Valuation

KLA-Tencor’s implied enterprise value is determined to be $14.46BB. After adjusting for the same line items in the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF), the firm’s intrinsic share price is estimated to be $105.2 (p. 8). KLA-Tencor is benchmarked to a peer group consisting of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT), Ii-Vi Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI), and Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO). These firms were selected given their similar strategies and operating segments, then comparable market capitalizations.

Multiples are applied to KLA-Tencor’s particular values to approximate a valuation range, with the median multiple chosen for the final valuation (p. 8). As you can see, KLA-Tencor’s Enterprise Value multiples are lower than its peers for two of four metrics. Enterprise Value multiples are weighted 75% compared to 25% for Price multiples since the latter obscures the level of debt a firm undertakes and a firm’s value is theoretically independent of its capital structure. A final point to make is that the EBITDA and EBIT multiples are adjusted upwards to account for the capitalization of operating leases, discounted at a rate of 10% for simplicity and consistency. The EBITDA and EV/Operating CF multiples are determined to be most applicable in this case and each assigned a 50% weight.

This valuation method accounts for 30% of the final price as multiples are more prone to error. Markets can trade far from intrinsic values for extended periods of time, and one must remember that these numbers are not only an instant in time but also a proxy for KLA-Tencor. They do not provide the same context KLA-Tencor’s underlying financials do and the firm has the financials to make other valuation methods more appropriate. If there is a discrepancy between the conclusion these other methods produce and the market price, one would want to be prepared to take advantage of that difference.

Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) Valuation

The DCF-implied intrinsic share price ranges from $87.5 to $90.6, with a target price of $89 (pp. 9-11). This valuation method comprises 70% of the final share price. To create an accurate comparison between firms, future operating lease payments were capitalized, which firms are required to disclose for the next 5 years per U.S. GAAP. The created asset and corresponding liability were then depreciated and paid down throughout the forecast period, respectively. The net effect is an increase in EBIT each year and an increase in the current debt figure.

Estimates for depreciation/amortization and cash taxes paid flow through from their respective tables (p. 28-30). For cash taxes, Management’s 22.0% long-term effective rate is used, and depreciation is outlined in detail in the Financials section.

Lastly, the terminal values are analyzed and the implied EBITDA exit multiple is compared to the current EBITDA multiple chosen in the Market-Based valuation. The terminal value represents approximately 63% of the enterprise value, which is acceptable for a 5-year DCF and a reflection of the fact that KLA-Tencor will produce sizeable positive FCFs each year. The implied EBITDA exit multiple is lower than the current 11.5x median EBITDA multiple in the Market-Based valuation, reflective of the fact that investors may currently be willing to pay premiums for certain firms and industries. After reviewing each input compared to the guidance from KLA-Tencor’s latest earnings transcript, no changes are made and the valuation is determined to be sound.

Cost of Capital & Distributions to Shareowners

A blended weighted-average cost-of-capital (OTC:WACC) of 11.1% is calculated (p. 13). The cost of equity is determined using the DuPont and Dividend-based methods.

The DuPont rate is 48.7%. This method is superior to capital asset pricing model (CAPM)-based approaches because it provides greater insight into the factors contributing to changes in the final value that CAPM obscures. For example, we can see that while operating in a very cyclical industry, KLA-Tencor has been able to maintain more consistent margins than its peers since 2011. Management also chose to undertake substantial debt in 2015, pushing the leverage multiplier up to 11.5x, before it descended back to a more reasonable 4.2x in 2017.

The Dividend-based rate is 18.2%. The firm’s annualized dividend and the mean share price for each year since 2008 are used with the period’s sustainable growth rate (ROE ∙ Retention Ratio). As you can see, KLA-Tencor has increased its dividend each year since 2009, maintaining distributions to equity holders with a payout ratio of approximately 42% over this same period.

In addition to dividends, KLA-Tencor also has a share repurchase program. The firm’s Management is transparent with the fact that this program is used first and foremost to offset dilution from SBC. While the primary motivation should be to return wealth to shareowners, offsetting dilution is nevertheless an underlying reason why many firms repurchase shares. KLA-Tencor repurchased $25MM-worth of shares in 2017, an 86% YoY decrease compared to 2016. Ultimately, the firm manages its repurchases in conjunction with its dividends payments, debt financings, and working capital needs.

Financial Statement Construction

In this section, I will outline pertinent line items on KLA-Tencor’s financials and the inputs and processes used in their construction.

Revenue Forecasts

A hybrid approach of using GDP and industry estimates to forecast KLA-Tencor’s revenues was conducted. I first regressed 16 periods-worth of KLA-Tencor’s quarterly revenues for each segment to the given segment’s seasonally-adjusted real GDP. KLA-Tencor’s revenues are for the most part positively correlated with the overall economic growth in the countries which it operates. The historical growth relative to GDP was then applied to each segment’s respective GDP estimates and annualized to determine the YoY growth rate.

Per Research and Markets, the semiconductor equipment industry is expected to grow to $62.56BB in 2023, a 6.8% CAGR from 2017. This growth will be driven by increased demand from renovated R&D facilities, electric/hybrid vehicles, and consumer electronics. I assume the market grows linearly and KLA-Tencor’s five-year average market share does not change, gathering the revenue estimates for each period.

KLA-Tencor operates in a very cyclical industry, so cross-checking these estimates against its historical revenue trends is not worthwhile. The numbers are cross-checked against Management’s 6-8% revenue growth estimates and market consensus estimates from NASDAQ and Estimize. Ultimately, the values are very comparable.

Income Statement Summary

Most line items on KLA-Tencor’s pro forma income statement are estimated as a percentage of total revenues, using historical trends and estimates proposed by KLA-Tencor’s Management in its 10K and 10Q (p. 14-16). Line items not estimated in this manner include depreciation, SBC, and total interest expense.

Depreciation is estimated by first making a useful life assumption for the CAPEX undertaken in each period. Like all firms reporting per U.S. GAAP, KLA-Tencor’s Management provides useful life assumptions for each asset class and periodically checks if they need to be altered. A weighted-average useful life of 12.0 is calculated by taking the midpoint useful life for each class and applying it to the class’s net cost. The same useful life is assumed for the existing PP&E and the midpoint convention is used for both segments to reflect that the spending occurs throughout the year as opposed to the beginning (annuity due) or end (annuity). The two depreciation numbers are finally summed to provide the total book depreciation expense (p. 27). KLA-Tencor provides no additional depreciation guidance so these figures cannot become incrementally more precise and are used “as is.”

For tax purposes, KLA-Tencor uses accelerated depreciation to lower its taxable income (tax EBT), thus reducing its effective tax rate. A Modified Accelerated Cost Recovery System (MACRS) 10-year asset class is used to depreciate the CAPEX, while the tax depreciation of the existing PP&E and capitalized leases are assumed to be the same as their book values since KLA-Tencor’s tax income statement is irretrievable and these actual values are unknown historically.

Ultimately, the lower cash tax expense is used in the DCF to get an incrementally more precise final price, and the difference between the book tax expense and the cash tax expense flows through to the balance sheet each year in the form of a deferred tax asset (liability).

SBC is a non-cash expense that is calculated by following guidance from PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) (Stock-based Compensation: A Multidisciplinary Approach, 2015). First, the requisite inputs are retrieved from KLA-Tencor’s 10K to find the value of one option using the well-known Black-Scholes Option Pricing Model. To get an aggregate intrinsic value for all options, this value is then simply multiplied by the number of options outstanding. This number is used to represent the cumulative compensation cost (p. 31).

Following Example 1 on p. 335 in the PwC document, an aggregate option value must be determined, and this is done by first making a share price assumption and multiplying this number by the number of options outstanding. The hypothetical year-end share price in each period is calculated using a YoY growth rate of 10.5%. This comes from multiplying KLA-Tencor’s beta of 1.75 by a typical market return of 6.0%. The strike price is assumed not to change throughout the forecast period, resulting in an increasingly larger difference or intrinsic value throughout this same period (p. 31).

Next, the tax benefit line is simply the intrinsic value multiplied by the assumed federal tax rate of 35.0%. The difference between the intrinsic value and the cumulative compensation cost is an excess tax deduction, which when multiplied by the same tax rate, provides the excess tax benefit line. All three components are summed to provide the SBC line on the income statement.

KLA-Tencor’s total interest expense is the sum of the interest expense of the capitalized operating lease payments and the interest expense of the year-end debt balance. An amortization process is used to calculate the hypothetical payment (PMT) on the capitalized liability from the operating lease payments each period (rate ∙ PMT). The discount rate used is the same rate of 2.59% used for KLA-Tencor’s debt. Paralleling the depreciation process, the midpoint convention is also used here to reflect that the payments occur throughout the year as opposed to the beginning or end. Since KLA-Tencor reports per U.S. GAAP, the interest expense represents an operating activity outflow (CFO), while the reduction in principal represents a financing activity outflow (CFF) on the statement of cash flows (p. 20-22).

After the entire income statement is constructed, KLA-Tencor’s hypothetical earnings per share (EPS) numbers are compared to market consensus and Management EPS estimates. The 2018 calculated EPS is $6.40, which is lower than the consensus figure of $6.80 and the midpoint Management EPS of $6.88. In other words, the DCF valuation may be on the conservative side and there may be room for more upside if the firm once again beats its earnings guidance. With its current guidance—which is very comprehensive—the firm will need to be aggressive in cutting OPEX to do so. After reviewing each input, the income statement is deemed to be robust and no changes are made.

Balance Sheet Summary & Cash Conversion Analysis

The balance sheet is constructed using numerous assumptions and adjustments from the other financials. Working capital accounts are estimated as a percentage of revenues or COGS.

The cash conversion cycle (CCC) is the most comprehensive way to analyze a firm’s working capital accounts. Comprised of 3 metrics (days sales outstanding (DSO), days inventory outstanding (DIO), and days payable outstanding (DPO)), the number represents how quickly firms collect cash and is directly reflected in the DCF valuation in the change in working capital line. Ceteris paribus, the shorter (longer) a firm’s CCC, the higher (lower) its intrinsic value. As one can see on p. 8, KLA-Tencor’s CCC has lengthened considerably since 2013, while its peers have stayed relatively the same or decreased.

Short-Term Technical Indicators

On a year-over-year basis (YoY), KLA-Tencor has outperformed the S&P 500 by 20.1%. The stock is currently near its upper Bollinger band1, but is not overbought and investors should not worry about undertaking a long position. There may be bullish sentiment currently priced into the stock from out-performing earnings guidance 4 successive quarters and on a higher perceived probability of U.S. federal tax reform.

Another practical indicator is the short interest percentage, or Days -to-Cover ratio. This is the number of shares sold short as a percentage of average trading volume. The higher the value, the more skepticism is prevalent in the market. KLA-Tencor’s current value is 3.57, which is currently comparable to the S&P 500.

Investment Risks

Investments may not be suitable for all investors. Indiv iduals should make their own decisions based on their particular objectives and financial constraints. Past performance is not indicative of future results, and individuals should also understand that investments may fluctuate in price or value . The risk of loss is real and retention of principal is not guaranteed. I have not made any trades involving the underlying security in the previous 72 hours and do not plan to initiate any positions within 72 hours after the issuance of this report.

The following external sources were used in the construction of this report: KLA-Tencor annual reports (10K), quarterly reports (10Q), annual proxy statements (DEF14A), reports of employee stock plans (11-K), earnings call transcripts, corporate by-laws and articles of incorporation, EDGAR, Yahoo! Finance, Estimize, and a Value Line screening tool. Underlying datasets are available upon request, and follow-up questions are welcome at the contact information provided.

Appendix i.e. original doc with visuals and original formatting:

KLAC - Deck.pdf

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.