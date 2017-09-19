Fact Or Fiction?

Check the comments the end of the week for the correct answer.

What follows are three investment industry news bites from last week. One is not true.

MILITARY INTELLIGENCE IS ALSO A FINANCIAL OXYMORON

Do you remember?

In the Summer of 2003, the Pentagon announced a startling new financial tactic to root out people who profit from international terrorism. The proposed system, called the Futures Markets Applied to Prediction (FutureMAP), would have involved investors betting small amounts of money that a particular atrocity, such as a terrorist attack or assassination, would occur. The scheme was conceived as part of the failed “Total Information Awareness” program developed by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and promoted via the Internet. TIA would have collected and analyzed a wide variety of electronic information (including emails and financial records) with automatic systems, in an attempt to discover planned terrorist actions or other criminal activity.

The rationale behind FutureMAP is incomprehensibly Machiavellian, but logical, given a certain sense of absolute military realpolitik, stripped of civil concerns. Terrorists might purchase holdings in whatever attack they planned, then sell short. According to DARPA, data mining and analysis of trends can also be used to predict future activity (an assumption anyone with real-world market experience should question implicitly). By monitoring trading activity, the Pentagon would be able to discern the nature of planned terrorist attacks, or to discover the perpetrators of an atrocity after the fact.

Republicans and Democrats alike were quick to disown the plan, calling it “stupid”, “ridiculous” and “grotesque”. And well they should have. The whole scheme exudes an abysmal stupidity, the depths of which a reasonable and educated person cannot accurately comprehend, not to mention a callous disregard for the lives of innocent Americans that is downright unpatriotic. The Pentagon subsequently scrapped FutureMAP at the end of July 2003. The Total Information Awareness program itself came under heavy criticism over privacy concerns and was abandoned in September 2003.

It went underground under the code name "Basketball." According to a 2012 New York Times article, the legacy of Total Information Awareness was "quietly thriving" at the National Security Agency (NSA).

LOTTOROCK

Rock and Roll Plus, a touring support company for “A” list performers announced the first lottery that presents a personal concert with “your favorite rock and roll (country / sports) artists”.

The basic idea was founded on a mistake made by Led Zeppelin in 2007. Led Zeppelin held a once-only “reunion show” with ticket availability held by an international internet raffle. If you received a winning raffle number then you could purchase one ticket for $250. The seat was pre-determined by computer; thus you had no choice of location or “seating partner.” You were responsible for your own travel and lodging.

According to promoter Harvey Goldsmith: “entry numbers (hits on the website) for the first three days (Thursday thru Saturday) were 670,000,000”. Had the band charged one dollar per entry they would have made $670 million dollars. The final entry number exceeded the population of planet earth.

R&R+ will hold a lottery (paid entries) as opposed to a raffle (free entries). They will sell lottery tickets with the main prize being a private concert with “your favorite rock star.” Included would be a first class vacation with all the amenities (first class travel; five star rooms etc/all).

Considering most “A” list acts have binding contracts concerning geographical location and timing of concerts, the events would have to be held at varying locations and not contradictory to their current contracts or tours.

Depending on the artist and their present contracts, the company can hold the shows (sometimes) literally in their (the talent’s own) back yard. Due to the travel duties of touring, some clients would prefer to do a “picnic in the backyard” with a show to follow. Others would love to have a quiet vacation with a personal show in some exotic place.

The winning tickets provide a “dream vacation” to an exotic location where the winner is treated to a private performance from the artists they selected at the time they made their ticket purchase. The vacation includes first class travel, accommodations, basic food, a private show (25 winning couples), and photos etc/all.

When possible the event location will be at the personal estate of the talent.

Considering today’s economic climate, how many people would spend a dollar (or euro, or...?) to have this dream come true?

BTC CLOSING IN CHINA: The UK and JPM warn investors to get out or lose it all.

China is forcing Bitcoin exchanges to close and cracking down on exchanges amid concerns about BTC trading and money laundering. CryptoCompare, a cryptocurrency comparison site said, “Heads will roll in this one”.

The UK Financial Conduct Authority (their SEC-type agency) warned that investors in the virtual currency should be “prepared to lose your entire stake.”

JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon called bitcoin “stupid.” He said it’s “far too dangerous…It won’t end well…It’s a fraud.”

BTC fell to $3400 before stabilizing(?) at $3750ish. Tom Lee, a former Managing Director of JP Morgan and now head of research of Fundstrat Global Advisors said BTC is headed to $25,000 in five years.

Check the comments at the end of the week for the correct answer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.