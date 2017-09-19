Coach: Viable Upside, But Not Enough Margin Of Safety

The management team has taken right steps to build the foundation for Coach’s long-term success. But I decide to wait on the sideline for now as the current valuation does.

However, the luxury market may not be able to recover as quickly as the market expected due to fundamental changes in consumer behaviors.

Market Growth & Structure Change

Luxury goods manufacturers may face more pressure in the future due to the shift of consumer habits. According to “The True Luxury Global Consumer Insight” published by BCG, the global luxury personal goods market is projected to grow at a 2-3% GAGR in 2016-2023, slowing down from 3.8% CAGR in 2013-2016. I am not overly concerned about the slowing market. What worries me is that the “experience consumption” continues to take share from personal goods consumption, which reveals fundamental changes in consumer’s shopping behavior that people become more willing to pay for the experience than to own personal goods.

Figure 1 Global Luxury Goods Market Growth

(Source: BCG’s The True Luxury Global Consumer Insight)

Despite operating in a challenging retail environment, Coach (NYSE:COH) has posted positive same-store sales for five straight quarters. But it is hard to analyze whether the result is simply due to closing the most underperforming stores or taking advantage of Michael Kors’ (NYSE:KORS) recent underperformance. I do not see the U.S. offline retail market bottom out anytime soon because the market falls into a downward spiral. Reduced traffic let brand cut back the quantity of stores and push department stores to reduce the number of collections, thus leading to less satisfying shopping experience. Unsatisfied consumers will, in turn, reduce the number of store visits.

Figure 2 U.S. department store introduced fewer new Handbag lines

(Source: Bloomberg)

Business Cycle Risk, FCF and ROCE

The luxury industry is a cyclical business. Coach’s stock price dropped as much as 80% in the last GFC. Companies in this industry are able to aggressively grabbing market share by discounting constantly and heavily. But this growth strategy would cause brand to lose its exclusiveness once many people carry similar products on the street. Consumers may not come back even after brands cut back promotions. The brands are forced to enter into a restructuring stage with slower growth to accumulate strength for next period’s fast expansion. In spite of the cyclicality embedded in this industry, one thing I do like Coach is its high Free Cash Flow and high ROCE, which gives the company an option to grow through acquisition in a slow growth environment.

Figure 3: Coach’ Free Cash Flow and ROCE

Source: Historical Company Filings

Valuation

I don’t think Coach’s current valuation consist enough margin of safety. I assumed that Coach would be able to achieve a low-single-digit sales growth in the next three years and be valued at a 18x P/E in 2020. Then I am able to earn a 1.4x MOI and 12% IRR over a three-year holding period. Coach’s current risk-reward profile is not able to convince me to initiate a position right now.

2018 2019 2020 EPS 2.75 2.86 3.00 P/E 18 Price (41.28) 1.35 1.35 55.29 MOI 1.40 IRR 12%

Conclusion

The chart above summarizes what I have analyzed about the business. I do like Coach’s multi-year turnaround plan and its new talented designer Stuart Vevers. I think the management team has taken the right approach to paving the way for Coach’s long-term success. But I am going to put Coach on my watch list for now. I may change my view if the market growth is going to pick up and Coach is able to organically take market share from Michael Kors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.