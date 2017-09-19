Lululemon - Keeping It Simple

I have been moderately bullish on Lululemon (LULU) for a while, although I missed an opportunity to buy the stock as my money was deployed on other stocks. I have always liked the business due to the significant pricing power and the strong position in the yoga-inspired athleisure niche. There is no business in the athletic apparel/footwear market with higher margins than LULU, not even the market leader Nike (NKE), which hasn’t even touched the Lululemon’s minimum operating margin in the past 10 years.

Source:Created By Author

Lululemon’s brand power, focus on quality and strong connection with a certain lifestyle (healthy, yoga-inspired) and, as a result, its ability to charge high prices for its products, have created a unique set of competitive characteristics that, in my opinion, give stability and solid growth prospects to the business. Lululemon is the absolute leader in yoga-inspired athletic apparel, a position that doesn’t seem to be weakening as time passes, despite the ongoing concerns about competitive pressures from the “giants” of sportswear, and the increasing competitive pressures from other apparel companies that are trying to take a slice of the attractive athleisure market (e.g. Gap with its brand Athleta).

There is no doubt that Lululemon has been helped by positive underlying trends that were somehow out of their control. In a retail and apparel industry facing declining foot traffic, declining comps and margins, the athleisure industry continued to grow at double-digit rates. The positive trends and the strong pricing power have contributed to fuel a good momentum for years, although the stock price has topped in 2013. The market has started to react to the prospects of lower margins and the stock has gone up and down with no clear long-term direction. While these movements were an understandable reaction to some volatility in margins and growth rates, I think that the current conditions are more favorable for a long compared to the past few years. There are many signs that indicate that.

Starting from the recent trends in revenue and comps, we should consider the recent acceleration in the top line in spite of the rising concerns that the athleisure industry is cooling down. Last quarter, Lululemon’s net revenue increased 13% YoY, resuming the positive momentum that the company experienced until Q1 2017, when top-line growth decelerated to just 5%. The recent performance may suggest the setback in Q1 was only temporary and that the underlying growth trend is probably intact.

Source: Created By Author

The positive trend in the top-line is contributing to mitigate the concerns about a slowdown driven by a supposed deceleration of the athleisure trend. The main problem is not related to the momentum in the top line, but rather to the constant downtrend in marginality that Lululemon has been experiencing for a few years. The chart below shows how the TTM operating margin evolved in the past 5 years. Margins have contracted almost every quarter. Although overall marginality continued to contract in the past few years, there are some considerations to be made. It’s important to notice that Gross Margin, a good indicator of a company’s pricing power, has actually started an uptrend in the first part of 2016, while operating margin continued to suffer.

While operating margin includes a significant amount of costs associated with enhancements of the company’s digital platforms, Gross Margin’s strength confirms the absence of a negative trend in Lululemon’s pricing power. I think that margins are actually supported by positive trends and that the recent weakness (in the last year or so) is mainly a result of the strong investments for the development of digital capabilities and an efficient omnichannel business. The reasons why I think margins are more likely to go up than down in the next years are several. First, I see that the company’s strong pricing power is something more permanent than many had previously thought. The large majority of the company’s products are priced at premium levels and the company doesn’t seem to feel strong pricing pressures or customers’ friction as time passes, as the success of products such as the enlite bra (priced at $98) suggest. Most importantly, the company’s pricing power is reflected in the positive contribution to margins of the digital channel. The lower marginality of the e-commerce channel is often a problem for apparel companies and other retailers due to the increasing penetration of that channel at the expense of traditional stores. During the William Blair Growth Conference in June, the management clearly stated that e-commerce gives a positive contribution to overall margins:

I think we're -- we still have work to do with our digital experience, but we're pleased with the progress that we've made. And achieving a 25% penetration in e-commerce by 2020, we believe, is more than achievable and is not the height of our aspirations, and we believe that number can be well higher than 25%. It's -- and it's a great business. It's accretive to our overall operating profit margins. It's a higher-margin business than our store business. And again, the degree to which our e-commerce and our store businesses are becoming intertwined is hard to understate, and that is really the future of our business and the world, frankly.

Given the secular growth in e-commerce and omnichannel business models at the expense of pure and simple brick-and-mortar retailing, the higher marginality of the segment compared to traditional stores means the company is exposed to a good tailwind. I think the probability of a scenario of contracting margins is low, mainly because of the company’s strong pricing power and those favorable trends that should support healthy margins.

Top-line growth should remain solid as well, as the company can still exploit a lot of untapped potential, especially in international markets and in Asia in particular. Asia continues to demonstrate it’s an excellent source of growth. Last quarter, thanks to strong brand momentum, new store openings and positive comps, both in-store and online, sales grew 70% year-over-year, with China growing over 350%.

I think Lululemon has a solid business with excellent growth prospects. The main thing to assess is whether the current valuation offers a good entry point. The stock is trading at 27.5x TTM EPS of $2.18, but this multiple doesn’t tell us much. Let’s consider the management’s guidance provided during the last earnings call:

For the full fiscal 2017, we now expect net revenue to be in the range of $2.545 billion to $2.595 billion based on a total comparable sales increase in the low-single digits on a constant dollar basis. Diluted earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $2.04 to $2.11 for the full year. Excluding the impact of the ivivva restructuring, we expect adjusted diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $2.35 to $2.42 for the year.

Using the midpoint of the EPS guidance ($2.385), the stock’s P/E multiple would be around 25. I used the reverse Discounted Earnings model to understand what kind of growth expectations are currently priced into the stock, Using the following assumptions:

Initial EPS of $2.385, which is the midpoint of the management’s guidance.

A 4 % terminal growth rate. I expect the athleisure industry to outpace the economy for the foreseeable future and probably beyond.

Assuming the market is forecasting EPS growth for the next 7 years (the business is stable enough and exposed to solid growth trends).

Discount rates between 8.5% and 11%.

According to these assumptions, with LULU’s price at $60, the market is currently pricing growth rates between 5.5% (with an 8.5% discount rate) and 13.5% (with an 11% discount rate), for the next 7 years. Even with a very conservative discount rate of 11%, the market is pricing “only” a 13.5% growth rate, which is basically in line with the recent growth rate. The reason why I say “only” is that the management’s expectations/goals are much more positive than that. The management has stated many times that its goal is to grow total sales to $4 billion by 2020. Considering last Fiscal’s revenue of $2,344 million, this would translate into a CAGR of 19.5%, 600 bps higher than the stock seems to be pricing in the “conservative discount rate” scenario. Even assuming that in the following 4 years the growth rate will drop to 13%, the 7-year CAGR would be 15.7%. Even with no expansion in margins, this growth rate would translate into a Fair Value between $67 (11% discount rate) and $108 (8.5% discount rate). The fact that the current price is below that range suggests the market is still skeptical about the management’s guidance.

What I believe is that Lululemon as a business is stable enough to justify a long-term position if the stock trades at a fair price. The current valuation seems to imply some skepticism around the management’s growth targets, indicating significant upside even with no expansion in margins if the company delivers in line with the management's goals. The risk is that the business doesn’t end up being as stable as I expect – the athleisure trend may slow down significantly and trigger a multiple contraction in the stock. I think LULU is a hold in the current conditions. The margin of safety may be not enough to justify a high-conviction buy rating but the business is stable and it’s clear that the stock price is reflecting growth prospects that are significantly inferior to the management’s stated goals.

Thanks for taking the time to read the article. If you liked it, click on the follow button at the top of the page. You will get my articles as soon as they are published. I am available to further discuss the topics of this article in the comments section. If you are interested in having access to my best long and short ideas in the consumer industry, please consider joining Consumer Alpha. A two-week free trial is available and, only for a little more than one month, I am going to offer a special price of $30/month or $240/Year. On Nov. 1, the price will rise, but all subscribers will be grandfathered in from any increase.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NKE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.