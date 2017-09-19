Cavco: A Company with Hurricane-Induced Catalysts

Background & Thesis

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) is a builder of manufactured and modular homes. With 14% of the market, Cavco has substantial opportunity for growth. While competitors like Lippert Components (NYSE:LCII) (formerly Drew Industries) have expanded into adjacent sectors -- think recreational boats and vehicles -- Cavco has remained true to its origins, instead opting to increase its number of factories and develop a complimentary financial arm. This has allowed Cavco to benefit enormously from strength in the broader construction industry, and positions it to take advantage of the devastation caused by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. (I'll explain these later, but the Wall Street Journal found Florida, Hurricane Irma's target, had the most mobile homes, while Texas, which bore Harvey's wrath, had the second most).

Image Source: Cavco Home Page

Hurricane Harvey

The Texas Division of Emergency Management estimated that Hurricane Harvey damaged around 185,000 homes, while Forbes pegged the number of houses completely destroyed at 40,000. In other words, this dire situation means that 40,000 homes need to be replaced.

Top FEMA officials have said modular homes will be deployed as a last resort (click here for an explanation of why), but I believe that modular housing will serve a vital role as temporary housing while Texas rebuilds (also, FEMA's current strategy of repairing mold and water damage won't bring back the 40,000 homes that are completely destroyed, and I strongly suspect FEMA will have contractors prioritize repairs over building new homes). Already, FEMA has requested manufacturers rush-build 4,500 modular homes to provide emergency housing for displaced Texans, and the number of homes ordered will only increase as officials scramble to find shelter for people.

Image Source: Sept. 2017 Investor Presentation

Image Source: New York Times Hurricane Harvey Map

The two images above show the locations of Cavco's factories and a New York Time's model of Harvey-induced flooding, respectively. Comparing the two, we see that several Cavco factories were very close but not actually in the danger zone, meaning that all of them are still operational.

Due to transportation challenges, modular home factories have a 350-mile service radius. This limits that number of competitors vying for Harvey-related orders. In fact, the Texas Manufactured Housing Association, lists 21 modular home factories in Texas, four of which are Cavco-owned. Granted, this is not an apples-to-apples comparison, but it suggests that Cavco owns 25% of all manufactured housing output in Texas (potentially more, if any factories were damaged).

Hurricane Irma

Hurricane Irma did not do as much damage as many expected, but there is damaged nonetheless. Cavco has two factories in Florida, suggesting it will be able to benefit on the rebuilding of Florida Keys and Caribbean communities (smaller, more focused opportunities include rebuilding manufactured-housing operators Sun Communities and Equity Lifestyle's Florida Keys properties, where are quarter of all housing was destroyed).

While not yet realized, another potential opportunity is the sheer amount of mobile housing in Florida. The state has over 800,000 mobile homes, only a third of which were installed before 1994. 1994 was an important year for building codes because they required new mobile homes to withstand 100 mph gale-force winds. Any home installed prior to 1994 was not required to undergo renovations to conform with these standards. So, while the 600,000 pre-1994 mobile homes dodged Hurricane Irma this time around, they might not be so lucky in years to come. (A warning can be found in Hurricane Andrew, which destroyed 90% on mobile homes in southern Dade County).

Concerns

As I mentioned previously, Cavco's Standard Casualty subsidiary offers home insurance for mobile home owners. At first glance, it would seem like Cavco would take a major hit because many of its policies protect properties in Texas and Arizona. More importantly, Standard Casualty's policy includes flooding, which is the prime cause of home damage from Hurricane Harvey.

It should go without saying that Standard Casualty (and consequently Cavco) will undoubtedly experience many more claims than past quarters. Yet, one safety net that management wisely put into place was their reinsurance contracts. Reinsurance contracts are the industry norm because they transfer risk away and therefore allow insurers to underwrite even more policies.

Standard Casualty's policies provide a maximum coverage of $300,000 per home. Reinsurance reduces this risk by $200,000 (reinsurers take this risk in exchange for premiums), leaving Standard Casualty on the hook for $100,000 per claim. This mechanism kicks in once $1.5 million in claims have been filed. Considering the amount of damage this hurricane season has caused, and the breadth of Standard Casualty insurance policies (remember, their policies include flood damage), reinsurance will certainly kick in. Essentially, reinsurance enables Cavco to reduce insurance losses by two-thirds.

In the worst-case scenario, Cavco is sitting on $132 million in cash and $356 million in net current assets. This war chest has traditionally been used to buy out smaller competitors (Standard Casualty itself was such an acquisition), but it serves the dual purpose of being an emergency payout source if claims exceed the budgeted insurance reserve.

Financial Performance

Image Source: Sept. 2017 Investor Presentation

Image Source: Sept. 2017 Investor Presentation

Cavco has reported stunning financial performance. Net revenue has risen rapidly at nearly 20% CAGR, and EPS at an astounding 80% CAGR. I believe Cavco's growth, a competent management team with a sizable war chest, and the recent hurricanes justify the company's rich 27 P/E ratio. Investors should tune in to the November 6 earnings call, as short-term catalysts will enable Cavco to continue its three-year streak of beating or meeting analyst EPS estimates.

