General Motors Bull Case - The Capital Allocation Framework And Business In China

It is no secret that the General Motors (NYSE:GM) stock hasn't been doing to great as the share price hasn't returned much value to shareholders for most part of the year. In fact, the stock seems to now prevail at the same level as it was at the beginning of the year. In addition to that, GM's stock is now one of the cheapest in the market, as it lags behind its peers, trading at a PE of 6.76. Is this a sign of the company awaiting its death as new automobile companies and technologies are set to take the stage soon? Or, is this company one that investors need to take another look at? I believe it's the latter. Read on to find out why.

Hopeful Q2 2017 Results

It is no secret that GM has been a laggard in terms of performing in the past, but Q2 provided investors with hope as the management was able to deliver results - at least on the earnings front. I believe that results have now started reflecting the implementation of strategies that they have been working on for quite some time now. The company was able to top analyst expectations as EPS came in at $1.89, as opposed to the expected $1.70. This was a 5.6% improvement on a YoY basis for GM.

While total sales dipped by 2% YoY (net revenue declined by 1.1%), we saw North America lead in terms of sales. What was also good to see was South America performance picking up as it became the only region to report positive YoY sales growth amongst all other territories. I think the second quarter results were an excellent example of how the company's cost cutting initiatives are translating into results. Despite revenue declines, the company was able to post better EPS results YoY. In my opinion, if these cost reduction initiatives are to continue at the same pace and dedication, and sales continue to churn in from North America and South America, GM could make it through the downturn while maintaining a strong EPS. Even if the EPS road remains bumpy over the next few months, the 6.76 PE provides investors with a good margin of safety and the ability to support a satisfactory dividend yield.

Shareholders may likely be insulated from some of the impacts of income declines in the future. GM as the company is focused on delivering $7 billion through repurchases and dividends to investors within the year. $5 billion alone has been set aside for repurchases. Since $1.5 billion of the sum has been utilized for repurchases thus far, we can expect this to pick up pace in the coming months allowing EPS to come in higher on a YoY basis.

If we talk about the balance sheet, the company's liquidity position leaves me concerned. GM was able to report only $10 billion in cash which certainly isn't enough to keep up with a downturn in the industry. I believe that they have a disciplined capital allocation framework that they are working towards (discussed later in the article), which if followed could serve the company well. Based on that policy alone, I foresee improvements in GM's liquidity position in the future. Till then, unforeseen plant closures and downsizing could impact the company's immediate liquidity position, although it would eventually help GM become leaner and agile by improving margins and profitability- something that GM has been extremely focused on.

All eyes on China

Apart from North and South America contributing to sales, I believe GM's involvement in China could play a key role in taking the company forward, especially for the company's electrification solutions. The company is focused on releasing 10 NEV's in the country in the next three years, with its current brands supporting electrification technology in China by 2025. This big bold step is one that can be considered as a move that will allow GM to establish itself in a country.

China has displayed tremendous growth in the EV department as the country was able to boast a 53% YoY increase in sales of these automobiles in 2016. China was able to record the sale of about 507,000 EV's in 2016, far behind Europe and US numbers of 222,200 and 157,130 units, respectively.

Given these statistics, I believe that GM's focus to capitalize on China by rolling out NEV's and incorporating electrification solutions in its global brands being sold in China is a move that could go a long way in uplifting the company's top and bottom line as sales pick up in the region. The fact that China has fewer automobiles per person as compared to the US, the increase in per capita income of China, and the preference for personal transport by the Chinese makes the country a hot target for penetration for automobile companies - a fact that GM seems to be taking full advantage of. I think this focus on China could play out very well for the company as the company has its plans set till 2025 for China. I'm hoping for sustained and incremental results from GM's Chinese operations, which would eventually translate into higher sales.

How robust is the capital allocation framework?

The capital allocation framework publicized by GM is something that has kept me interested in GM, and leaves me hopeful about the company's future. Just to quickly recap the framework; GM is focused on three pillars within this particular strategy:

Investments in businesses to foster growth, with a focus on achieving 20+% ROIC Maintaining cash at $18 billion Developing an investment grade balance sheet

The end result of these - "return all available free cash flow to shareholders"

I think GM has done well to learn from its mistakes in the past as it is now on its way to maintain $18 billion worth in cash. Working towards this move ensures that the company not only has the cash muscle to weather a downturn similar to what was faced in 2009, but also has the funds to research on new product development. As it works towards achieving this standard, investors can be assured that there will certainly be no repeat telecasts of 2009 - at least not with GM.

While cash targets are something to be impressed about, I see the third initiative as a sensible move as well. An investment grade balance sheet will play out well in giving GM access to credit should it decide to issue bonds in investment opportunities.

Both these moves in sync assure me that GM is in no mood to have its hands tied whether it is for developing new products or investing and acquiring in the future. Both moves are designed to offer GM the leg room to expand in the future whenever a lucrative opportunity may reveal itself in the medium or long term.

Conclusion

Even though GM has been less than promising as an investment in the past, I wouldn't discount its future plans for what they are worth. China is a big and lucrative market, and GM seems to be making good inroads there as it is developing technologies that the Chinese are interested in buying. The opportunity to penetrate into the Chinese market continues to grow and I am certain the GM will make a good name out of itself in the country. As that begins to happen, I believe that YoY EPS increases will likely be supported by revenue increases as well - something that we weren't able to see in Q2 2017.

While I am on the topic of EPS increases, I'm a strong believer that GM's policy to return excess free cash flow to shareholders will be one that will continue to keep investors happy in the long term horizon. The stock currently supports a 3.92% dividend yield at current price levels. I believe the practice of share buybacks will continue as free cash flow is returned to investors, and GM's EPS will witness will increase. Stock prices will naturally reflect the same - hence a bull case for the stock.

All in all, GM is a strong candidate for a stock that is shareholder friendly. Currently, it returns value in the form of dividends and share repurchases, which I believe will continue as the company works towards achieving its capital allocation framework. On the revenue front, I believe that GM is in a good position to develop new technologies and sell them (the China case), once its cash balance and investment grade balance sheet aspirations are met. These two factors in isolation convince that GM is the stock to invest in right now and reinvest the dividends as well. I do foresee an uptick in the stock price over the next 2-5 year horizon as GM is positioning itself to flourish in the future despite what the industry might look like right now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.