Hybrid REITs: The Optimal REIT Portfolio For The Generalist

Investors build portfolios around a set of objectives and constraints. We introduce this new categorization of the REIT universe to help generalist investors better understand REITs and their risk/return characteristics.

As the “buffer” between the two primary REIT categories, Hybrid REITs can be added to either an income or growth-oriented portfolio with better results than a pure Growth or Yield portfolio.

Hybrid REITs give investors a relatively balanced exposure to the economic factors that drive real estate valuations. These REITs more closely track the performance of the broader REIT indexes.

While Yield REITs are bond-like and Growth REITs are equity-like, Hybrid REITs are the middle segment and blend the characteristics and investment properties of Yield and Growth REITs.

We use our quantitative models to separate REITs into three categories: Yield, Growth, and Hybrid REITs. In part three of this three-part series, we look closely at Hybrid REITs.

Building A REIT Portfolio: Overview

In addition to our wide-ranging real estate research that covers each of the 14 REIT sectors and homebuilders, we publish special reports that look at portfolio management strategies and approaches. In this new series, “Building the Optimal REIT Portfolio,” we introduce an innovative method to manage a REIT portfolio based on economic factors, which better align the portfolio around an investor’s objectives and constraints.

We encourage readers to follow our Seeking Alpha page (click 'Follow' at the top) for continued updates.

Real Estate: An Intricate Ecosystem That Touches Every Corner of the Economy

If you’ve already read Parts 1 and 2 of this series, Yield REITs and Growth REITs, you can scroll down past this overview to Part 3: Hybrid REIT section below.

More than other investment sectors, real estate is a dynamic ecosystem of independent subsectors that each react and respond very differently to a given set of economic conditions. Every one of the 14 subsectors, and all 100+ REITs, individually dances to a different melody. For instance, the economic conditions that drive performance in the Retail REIT sectors are vastly different (and often opposite) to those that drive performance in the Single Family Rental or Healthcare sectors.

A reflection of this fact, the variation in annual performance at the REIT subsector level is often more extreme than the variation between entire equity industry groups. This presents a significant challenge for investors. Simply picking a single REIT at-random and expecting some “average” level of risk/return is akin to blindly picking a stock and expecting to achieve the risk/return of the S&P 500. ETFs have their own set of issues. We discussed some of the limits and risks of the ETF approach in "Are Prisons Real Estate?"

With the limited amount of cheap, publicly available information on REITs, the average investor is understandably reluctant to hold REITs or other real estate equities in their portfolio. It’s not just individual investors that are underweight, though. Institutional investors have been persistently underweight the real estate sector relative to their benchmark weighting. Cohen & Steers estimates that portfolio managers are underweight real estate by roughly $100 billion. The average institutional investment manager is an estimated 2.1 percentage-points underweight REITs relative to their benchmark. Long-only funds have an average real estate weight of 2.3%, compared with 4.4% for their benchmarks.

Factor-Based Real Estate Investing

Investors generally have a known set of return/risk requirements and constraints. Investing, though, is an inherently unknown process. Factor-based investing is a quantitative investment analysis approach that seeks to better understand the underlying drivers of return and risk of a given investment. Ideally, this process makes the investment process slightly more known and predictable.

We begin by looking at two most significant factors that drive real estate performance: equity markets and interest rates. To measure the sensitivity of REITs to these two factors, we use the same mathematic process as the well-known "Equity Beta" factor. We regress weekly price performance over the past three years to the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and the intermediate-term Treasury ETF (IEF). The higher the "Beta," the higher the sensitivity that factor.

Net Lease REITs, for example, are 1.6x as responsive to changes in the intermediate-term Treasury ETF. Each 1% move in this Treasury ETF corresponds with a roughly inverse 10 bps move in the 10-year yield. Thus, a 50 bps decline in 10-year yields would be expected to result in a 5% gain in the IEF and an 8% gain in the Net Lease REIT index. It’s easy to see how these Yield REITs can be whipped around by relatively modest changes in interest rates.

A New Approach To Factor-Based Real Estate Investing

While this sector-based approach may be useful for real estate-focused investors, we realize that generalist investors often take a different approach when building a portfolio. Generalist investors don’t have the time or desire to keep up with 14 different sub-sectors and are generally not looking to hold more than a small handful of names in their portfolio.

For most investors, REITs are just another name in their portfolio serving a purpose. For the majority of investors that we advise, this purpose is income-driven. For some, it is a secular growth-driven thesis, and for others, it is a blend of the two: dividend growth.

How do you know that a given REIT will actually serve that purpose, though? Why do some REITs, even those in the same subsector, seem to be highly sensitive to interest rates while others are not? What are the risks of holding this particular REIT? What should I expect if interest rates rise 100 bps over the next few years? These are common questions we get asked, and until now, there was no easy answer without breaking it down subsector-by-subsector.

To complicate matters further, when we discuss trends at the subsector-level (Mall, Hotel, Office REITs, etc.), we assume that investors can easily hold the subsector index portfolio, an assumption that is impracticable given the lack of subsector ETFs. Given the differing strategies and factor sensitivities of companies within each subsector, investors would need to hold at least three to six names in the major subsector to achieve some adequate level of diversification to achieve the risk/return characteristics of the sector index.

For that reason, we introduce a different categorization of the REIT universe that better addresses these questions and hopefully allow generalist investors to have a better understanding of how their REIT holdings fit within their portfolio. We use our quantitative models to break REITs into three categories: Yield, Growth, and Hybrid REITs. We outline the characteristics of these three categories below.

We “rank” each of the 90+ REITs we cover on each of the four ‘factors’ above: interest rate risk, equity risk, income yield, and growth rate. From there, we separate the REIT universe into three equal categories using a Growth/Yield score, a weighted average of the four factors.

Growth REITs: Growth REITs defy the conventional wisdom about REITs. Growth REITs tend to be highly sensitive to the economy and exhibit little sensitivity to interest rates. Growth REITs tend to have faster growth rates, but lower dividend yields and lower payout ratios. Good economic data will benefit these REITs even if interest rates move higher. The sectors most commonly associated with Growth REITs are hotels, office, retail, and industrial REITs.

Yield REITs: Yield REITs are quintessential bond alternatives, exhibiting high interest rate risk and low equity market risk. Yield REITs trade in a similar manner to high-duration investment-grade credit bonds. Yield REITs tend to have slower growth rates, but higher dividend yields and higher payout ratios. For that reason, Yield REITs are generally tax-inefficient when held in a non-tax advantaged account. The sectors most commonly associated with Yield REITs are net lease, healthcare, and student housing.

Hybrid REITs: Hybrid REITs are the middle segment and blend the characteristics and investment properties of Yield and Growth REITs. Hybrid REITs give investors a relatively balanced exposure to the economic factors that drive real estate valuations. These REITs more closely track the performance of the broader REIT indexes. The sectors most commonly associated with Hybrid REITs are apartments, data centers, cell towers, and manufactured housing.

While it is convenient to generalize the subsectors into each of these three categories, it's important to note that not all names within each subsector fit nicely in that category. The individual names within the subsector can range from Growth to Hybrid to Yield depending on their particular strategy, size, and asset quality.

Part 3: A Closer Look At Hybrid REITs

Hybrid REITs have been the best-performing tri-segment over the past year and two-year periods and have outperformed the REIT average over every recent measurement period. Hybrid REITs are higher by 4% YTD compared to a 2% rise in the broader REIT indexes (VNQ and IEF).

All 30 of the Hybrid REITs we track are listed below. Note that while the five categories we associate with Hybrid REITs (apartments, data centers, cell towers, and shopping centers) are well-represented in the category, there are also several industrial, healthcare, mall, office, and student housing REITs in the category as well.

We use our Hoya Capital REIT Ranking to identify the top eight names within the Hybrid REIT category. Within the Hybrid REIT category, our top picks include Simon Property (SPG), GGP (GGP), Urban Edge (UE), Crown Castle International (CCI), UDR (UDR), AvalonBay (AVB), and QTS Realty Trust (QTS)

The mini-portfolio of our top eight Hybrid REIT names are superior to the REIT ETFs across nearly all metrics while exhibiting nearly identical factor-sensitivities to interest rates and equities.

The important point is that these mini-portfolios exhibit similar sensitivities to the equity and interest rate factors we described above, and our top portfolio, in accordance with our Hoya Capital REIT score, clearly has superior valuation metrics. We can recognize the benefits of this factor-based Yield/Growth approach and investors may be able to build more efficient portfolios by understanding the economic forces that drive real estate returns.

Bottom Line: The Factor Approach May Help Optimize Your Portfolio

More than other investment sectors, real estate is a dynamic ecosystem of independent subsectors that each react and respond very differently to a given set of economic conditions. Most of our research looks at REITs at the sector-level, breaking the real estate universe into 14 asset categories. Investors often take a different approach when building a portfolio.

In part three of this three-part series, we looked closely at Hybrid REITs. While Yield REITs are bond-like and Growth REITs are equity-like, Hybrid REITs are the middle segment and blend the characteristics and investment properties of Yield and Growth REITs. Hybrid REITs give investors a relatively balanced exposure to the economic factors that drive real estate valuations. These REITs more closely track the performance of the broader REIT indexes. As the “buffer” between the two primary REIT categories, Hybrid REITs can be added to either an income or growth-oriented portfolio with better results than a pure Growth or Yield portfolio.

We highlighted the usefulness of this new approach. When it comes to finding Growth REITs, for example, the old subsector-based approach would limit an investor’s options to a small set of "growth" subsectors and ignore other subsectors that are typically associated with more yield-like characteristics. Using this new approach that emphasizes factor sensitivities rather than subsector classifications, though, an investor would be able to construct a portfolio that has higher dividend yields, lower payout ratios, better growth rates, and more attractive valuations relative to NAV.

Please add your comments if you have additional insight or opinions. We encourage readers to follow our Seeking Alpha page (click "Follow" at the top) to continue to stay up to date on our REIT rankings, weekly recaps, and analysis on the real estate and income sectors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VNQ, SPY, MAA, CPT, CCP, OHI, PLD, GGP, TCO, PEI, STOR, SHO, SUI, ELS, ACC, EDR, DLR, COR, REG, CUBE, PSA, EXR, BXP, EQR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All of our research is for educational purpose only, always provided free of charge exclusively on Seeking Alpha. Recommendations and commentary are purely theoretical and not intended as investment advice. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy and it should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed. For investment advice, consult your financial advisor.