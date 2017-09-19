Nano One Materials' CEO: We Are 'Future-Proof' To Changes In Lithium And Non-Lithium Battery Technology

In addition, he discusses the relation between Nano One’s novel lithium cathode materials and brine producers as well as new lithium extraction methods and emerging lithium and non-lithium battery technologies.

Here I present an exclusive interview with Dan Blondal, CEO of Nano One Materials Corp. to talk about this company’s technologies, as well as their future plans of commercialization.

A previous version of the present article was first published on July 27, 2017, as a Marketplace piece for my subscribers only.

In this piece I am pleased to interview Dan Blondal, CEO of Nano One Materials Corp. (OTCPK:NNOMF) to talk about this company’s technologies, as well as their future plans of commercialization. I’m extremely grateful to John Lando, President of that company, for making this interview possible. What makes this interview much different from others is that for the first time, the CEO of one of the most prestigious companies dedicated to developing new lithium cathode materials in North America, explains why Nano One’s novel lithium cathode materials can be of great value to lithium production by brine producers; the intrinsic limitations of new extraction methods to produce lithium hydroxide (LiOH) directly from brine; how their technology can be adapted to both advanced Li-ion battery technologies as well as all-solid-state lithium batteries and other ion batteries; and why he feels that lithium-sulfur and lithium-air are too far ahead into the future to be worried about in the present time. He then suggests that lithium iron phosphate and cobalt-free battery technologies might be the way forward in the years to come particularly for stationary energy storage applications. The interview is organized into five questions; two of them pertaining to the current state of affairs and the rest, related to the future, complemented with a number of additional enquiries on a 49-minute interview by Skype. In what follows I share with my readers the complete transcript of the interview with Dan Blondal, CEO of one of the most innovative companies in the lithium energy space nowadays.

Juan Carlos Zuleta (JCZ): Thanks for accepting my invitation to interview you. I know John for a long time and I am also thankful to him for making this happen.

Dan Blondal (DB): Well, it’s great to meet you by phone. John was very supportive of having you on the line and I’ve also read a bunch of your stuff of course being in the lithium space. I’ve read lots of your postings over the years. So it’s nice to hear your voice and get the chance to speak with you.

JCZ: Thanks for your comments. Well, let’s start. I have divided this interview into two parts. One, which pertains to the current state of affairs, so to speak, and two, I would like to talk about the future as well. Ok?

DB: Ok.

JCZ: So I have prepared a total of five questions; two of them pertain to the first part of this interview and three, to the second one. Regarding the first part of our interview. I’d like to start by asking something about the cost of the battery cell. You said in a previous presentation for investor intel a couple of weeks ago that the cathode material accounts for 25% of the cost of a battery cell, right?

DB: Yes, roughly.

JCZ: In this connection, could you please tell me how Nano One intends to reduce the cost of lithium-ion batteries, in terms of dollars per kWh, by 50%?

DB: Yes, I can tell you that. That’s at the cathode level, not at the cell level. Just to be clear.

JCZ: Ok. Yes, because I had the following question. I mean. I was going to ask you. Here, are you talking about the cost of the cell as a whole or just the cathode material? So you’re talking about the cathode.

DB: That’s correct, yes. That makes more sense mathematically.

JCZ: Right, I was a bit confused, you know, because if you start by saying that the cathode material only accounts for 25%, it sounds a little unreasonable that you will reduce the cost of the cell by 50%, right?

DB: Absolutely, it’s important to understand that cathode materials are a portion of cell costs, which are in turn a portion of the entire battery pack. Nano One is upstream developing technology to make cathode powders from raw materials such as lithium (Li), nickel (NI), manganese (MN), cobalt (CO). Four materials going in, one black composite cathode material coming out. This cathode powder is just one of the materials and components that go into a battery cell and it is the most costly.

JCZ: Great, now in this connection, I would like to know what specific items would be more important both in cost reduction and performance improvement, because you said that this cost reduction is going to occur both in terms of cost reduction, that is in terms of raw materials, processing and scale, right? And performance improvement in terms technology, formulation and crystal structure. That’s what you’re saying in your presentation. So my question would be: Which of these items is more important, both in terms of cost reduction and performance improvement?

DB: Ok. It depends a little bit on who you’re talking to and what part of the value proposition they’re interested in. It helps to understand what we’re doing from a processing point of view. Let me walk you through that for a couple of minutes and clarify? So, we bring value to various parts of the supply chain. Even though, you know, we’re developing technology to assemble Ni, Li, Mn, Co into NMC cathode material, our process enables us to use lithium carbonate (Li 2 CO 3 ). We can do the same for lithium iron phosphate (LFP) and virtually all cathode materials. This includes the high-nickel materials that are required for consumer electric vehicles. And that’s one place where we differ from the whole industry today. More and more of the cathode materials that are being made today are requiring LiOH, which as you know, commands a premium on the market, largely demand-driven. Foreseeably, there’s a 40% premium on LiOH and Nano One’s process enables the use of Li 2 CO 3 , which is more widely available and obviously lower cost. So there’s the value on the mining side. We are also consolidating the lithium upgrading stream with the Ni, Mn, Co stream or the Iron (FE) and Phosphate (PO 4 ) stream. We’re consolidating those into one chemical reaction and we believe we can lower the cost of production and the complexity of the overall process for making cathode materials thereby bringing cost improvements to production. So that’s at the operational level. And then because we mix everything in solution in a chemical reaction we get the elements, the atoms of Li, Ni, Mn, Co, very homogeneously mixed into crystal structures before we ever get to the furnace. These materials are subsequently fired or cooked in a furnace to produce crystalline oxides that function as a battery material. Our process produces an intimate mix of atoms that require less time in the furnace and produces very pure crystal structures. There are fewer imperfections in the crystal structure which improves lithium ion storage but more importantly, the material is longer-lasting. It doesn’t fall apart as quickly when you charge it or discharge it. So that’s where the benefit comes from a kWh point of view, because over the life of the material with pure crystal structures it can store more energy and will last longer.

JCZ: In terms of the mining part of the equation, so to say, it seems to me that this technology is going to benefit more to brine producers rather than spodumene ones, right?

DB: That’s correct. It has more of an impact on brine producers because their first viable product is going to be a carbonate.

JCZ: Right, although there are some, you know, revolutionary technologies that are aiming at producing LiOH directly from brine as well.

DB: Yes.

JCZ: But, of course many brine producers are still quite skeptical about using these technologies because they think they’re not validated enough. But my feeling is that somewhere along the line this is going to change. What do you think about that?

DB: Well, I think there are several membrane and electro-chemical technologies that can do that work, converting brine directly to a hydroxide. However, it’s an added cost, been driven by the need for EV grade lithium hydroxide. The cathode industry currently grinds and mills lithium hydroxide with Ni, Mn and Co, before firing the mixture in a furnace. Before firing, the powder particles are still many thousands of atoms wide, and the furnace softens them up so that atoms of lithium start to migrate and mix with the Ni, Mn and Co. LiOH has a lower melting point than Li 2 CO 3 and mixes more readily with the Ni, Mn and Co and this prevents EV grade materials, that are rich in Nickel, from forming the wrong structures. In our case, we already have the lithium atoms mixed atomically before we get to the furnace, so we’re not trying to move atoms over really great distances and we don’t require the lithium source to have a lower melting point; and that’s why we can get away with the carbonate. It’s a subtle point but electric vehicle batteries don’t need lithium hydroxide. It’s the process for making cathode materials today that requires LiOH. And ultimately that’s what’s driving the need for chemical upgrading and other technologies being considered for the brine sources. We believe that capital is being unnecessarily deployed into the resource space to meet the demand for LiOH. So we could change that. Our technology could provide a pipe line for Li 2 CO 3 into the electric vehicles. And to some mining companies that’s worth tens if not hundreds of millions of dollars.

JCZ: That’s right but some analysts also claim that some capital expenditures could be reduced by using these new technologies because they would save on the solar ponds which are extremely expensive in some cases, right?

DB: Look, I’m no expert on lithium extraction but solar ponds have been a low cost source of lithium for some time now and I suppose for new projects, it comes down to the cost of power versus solar evaporation. Now if you’re situated in the right place, then maybe it makes sense. You probably have to account for the Net Present Value (NPV) of holding that product in a pond for extended periods before it goes to market versus being able to process it directly. And there’s so many variables from salar to salar and the chemistry can vary within the salar, so there probably isn’t a one-size-fits-all technology to replace solar ponds.

JCZ: Right.

DB: It may not be practical to customize each installation and haul power to the high elevation salt pans of South America. But it may work in some cases. It’s obvious though that the global aggregate cost of and demand for lithium hydroxide will drive a premium over carbonate, at least until production rates catch up. We believe we can address that gap and it’s an opportunity for Nano One to disrupt the market.

JCZ: Ok. Let’s go to the second question. How is the licensing of your technology going to work? As you probably know, as time passes, more and more lithium producing countries are becoming interested in developing value-added lithium projects and many global companies are also interested in helping them to do so. One example is Chile that has recently launched a tender with this purpose in mind and has motivated 12 such companies to submit expressions of interest. So will you be willing to work with those countries or you plan to work with developed countries only? How is the marketing strategy of your technology in this case?

DB: This is a great question, Juan Carlos. Our base strategy has always been to package up and license our technology and we have never said specifically whether we would work with developed or undeveloped countries. I would say our interests lie with those countries that have friendly jurisdictions with regards to batteries, and that of course includes China. That also includes Japan, Korea. Those are the obvious choices. There’s a very friendly jurisdiction in Quebec in Canada, and on top of that there is the South America jurisdiction, that would be Chile and Argentina. There’s no reason that we wouldn’t look into working with one of those countries on favorable deal terms. At the end of the day, any discussion on licensing or joint venture or partnership moving forward will come down to terms. I know that’s a very broad answer but we are open to a wide range of opportunities.

JCZ: Now in terms of this licensing thing, are you planning to include training in it so that lithium producing countries get used to utilizing this kind of technologies say for cathode material projects in Chile, China or anywhere else? So you would include a training part, right?

DB: We’ve developed a pilot plant and that is aimed at larger test volumes and demonstrating the technology at scale but it also teaches us how to build a full scale plant. We’re scoping out the operating conditions, the cost, the energy, etc. of making these materials at scale and it enables us to put together an engineering and intellectual property package that would include design details and operational know how for the construction and running of a full-scale facility. The patents protect the producer of these materials and our know-how would be, as you call it, the training or new instruction on how to run the facility. Our pilot is built and we are in the process of determining the commercial scale operating and design parameters.

JCZ: How long is this going to take? When are you planning to have a complete package to offer it to interested parties?

DB: We’ve been fortunate. Our pilot plant started up pretty much as planned and we have shortened the development cycles on some of our upcoming cathode materials. That will still put us probably into early 2018 before we have the necessary elements in place for the complete package, maybe 6 to 8 months.

JCZ: Ok, now what are your plans in terms of scaling up, I mean, are you going to stay in the pilot stage of the process or you’re planning to develop a larger plant?

DB: It depends a little bit on who we partner with, Juan Carlos. In a joint venture, we’d be involved in the building and the servicing of the facility. And a JV partner would bring the operational and supply chain expertise. Partnership or joint venture makes sense for us, with licensing as a component. In a pure licensing play, we would offer engineering, technology and know-how, with the licensee building the facility. We need to protect our technology and we need to be mindful of the site and jurisdiction but it will depend on who we are dealing with.

JCZ: That’s right. Now in terms of the operator you’re talking about here lithium battery producers, right?

DB: Well, it may be. But typically lithium battery producers do not make their own cathode materials.

JCZ: That’s right.

DB: This is typically done upstream. So, in the case of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), a good chunk of Tesla’s cathode materials come from Sumitomo Metal Mining. Sumitomo makes their NCA product, provides it to Panasonic who then wraps it into a cylindrical cell before Tesla assembles 7 thousand of them into a larger battery pack.

JCZ: That’s right.

DB: There are many other cathode producers in Asia and Europe, such as Umicore, Toda Kogyo, Nichia, Shanshan, Ecopro, Pulead ... There’s also BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) and Johnson Matthey (OTCPK:JMPLF), who are large chemical companies in their own right, getting into the space, looking for market share and manufacturing advantages. Those are the sort of entities we’d like to be working with.

JCZ: That’s great. Ok, let’s talk now about the future. It’s my understanding that your technology inscribes into what could be called advanced lithium-ion batteries, in terms of improved cathodes, right?

DB: Yes, in terms of what we’ve talked about that the crystal structure is being improved, yes.

JCZ: As you know, there are also improvements taking place in the anodes, right?

DB: Yes.

JCZ: Here I’m talking about using silicon, tin or even graphene instead of graphite for the anode material of these batteries. I have two-related questions here. One, how feasible do you think these technologies are going to be in the near future, and two, will your technology be capable of adapting to these technological advances in the years ahead?

DB: Silicon and other additives in graphite anodes makes sense but graphite is likely to remain the dominant raw material in anodes for the foreseeable future. There are simply too many cost, scale-up and performance issues with materials that have been proposed as a substitute for graphite. The one exception is a solid lithium anode, which holds great promise if the industry can overcome the safety challenges. The cathode material doesn’t change in any of those cases. Sometimes the way that lithium reacts with the anode will impact additives in the cathode, but the base cathode material need not change.

JCZ: So there won’t be much difference in terms of manufacturing those?

DB: No, in fact, we’re kind of immune and future-proof to these changes. We are developing a manufacturing platform that is flexible enough to make all kinds of lithium ion cathode materials and quite possibly the next generation of cathode materials. We are agnostic to the battery chemistry and we can adapt our process to make new sorts of cathode materials. We are very flexible and can adjust to trends in the battery space. We’ve already shifted some of our focus more into high-nickel materials, for instance, in order to move with the evolution of electric vehicles.

JCZ: Ok, but how feasible do you think these technologies are in the future? Do you think they will be ready for prime time say in the next 2 or 3 years, or something like that?

DB: I think silicon in the graphite anode is very much ready. You are asking about the anode, correct?

JCZ: Yes.

DB: So it’s already prime time. I believe that Tesla already has a small portion of silicon in their batteries. It is a question of how much and how far it can be pushed and how it impacts the architecture of the whole battery. In the case of graphene, there has been lots of talk about using it as an anode, but I think it may just be a technology looking for an application. The cost structure and scalability just don’t seem to be there yet.

JCZ: Right, but you’re not planning to move into the anode technologies in the near future, are you?

DB: No, the production graphite-based anode materials doesn’t make sense for us. Perhaps, there’s a place for us to make lithium titanium oxide anode materials but I think production methods are already well established.

JCZ: Ok. Great. Now let’s go to the fourth question. As you know there are other post lithium-ion technologies being intensively researched and developed such as solid state (with both polymer and ceramic electrolytes), lithium sulfur, and lithium-air and lithium-oxygen. As you know, one thing these technologies share in common is that they all use lithium metal instead of either lithium carbonate or lithium hydroxide. So you have any thoughts on how Nano One plans to face these challenges or perhaps you feel these disruptive innovations are simply too far ahead to worry about them?

DB: So, in the case of a solid electrolyte battery, it could solve safety issues and enable the use a lithium anode but it would still require cathode materials that we use today, with Ni, Mn and Co for example. We are in discussions with manufacturers in regards to our high-volt spinel or what we call our cobalt-free material. It’s a material that enables batteries to operate in a 4.8 volt range and has a future match with solid electrolytes and possibly a solid lithium anode. Lithium-air, and lithium-sulfur batteries, do not require the kind of cathode in use today, but these technologies remain far from threatening lithium ion, so we don’t really worry about them. The reality, if you look historically back, at battery companies and battery cell producers and even battery pack producers, is that there have been only a handful of successful new stories outside of China and it’s probably about half a billion dollars for any one company to bring a new battery chemistry to full scale production. Furthermore, the barrier to entry gets larger as lithium ion battery costs get driven down.

JCZ: How about sulfur?

DB: I don’t pretend to be an expert on lithium-sulfur – but it will be hard to beat Li-ion batteries which have seen substantial cost reductions since production began more than 25 years ago. These barriers are not unsurmountable but they get harder and harder as lithium iron phosphate penetrates the market. Does that make sense?

JCZ: Yeah, that makes sense, although in China I just heard that these lithium iron phosphate batteries are being substituted by NMC, right?

DB: That is correct. That will be true in electric vehicles where the range requirements are specifically high – they need energy density and range – and NMC fits the bill. LFP is better suited to commercial vehicles, tools and energy storage solutions for the grid. If I remember correctly, NMC is projected to grow twice as fast as LFP, but both will play a significant role into the foreseeable future. So, there’s still a very healthy future for LFP. The advantage of lithium iron phosphate is that you get 10,000 deep cycles out of it. With NMC you get a thousand deep cycles out of it which works OK for longer range EV batteries because the average driver only uses a fraction of the capacity on a daily basis. This leaves a whole lot of extra range on reserve for the occasional long drive. LFP suits applications where you don’t need ‘occasional range extension’ and but you do need long calendar life or longevity.

JCZ: How about stationary uses, energy storage uses?

DB: Yeah, I think LFP could dominate that space. The high-volt spinel that I mentioned earlier, could also play a key role. They have similar characteristics with regards to cycling and power, but spinel’s voltage profile brings other advantages that could simplify power trains and charging. Both of these chemistries can offer longevity and thousands of cycles in applications where energy density isn’t as critical. The media tends to focus on consumer electric vehicles so the attention is often on the related materials but the energy storage market is even larger and there’s lots of room for LFP and high-voltage spinel.

JCZ: When you say spinel cathode material, what specific cathode material are you talking about? You talking about iron phosphate or what?

DB: No, when I talk about spinel, I’m talking about high-volt spinel material which is a LiMnNi oxide. Nano One’s processing technology is particularly good at making it and we have a path to large volumes already in place. It’s 75% Mn and 25% Ni. It is relatively inexpensive from a raw material point of view because it eliminates cobalt and is predominantly manganese. It is not as high capacity as cobalt based materials but it is longer-lived, faster charging and higher voltage.

JCZ: Ok, this brings us to the last question. There are other ion-based non-lithium batteries such as sodium-ion, magnesium-ion and aluminum-ion under research and development and I have even learned from the research and development of Prof. Michael Zimmerman from Tufts University to whom I have had the privilege to interview some weeks ago which goes beyond all of those previously mentioned technologies although he didn’t really mentioned the specific chemistry of this technology. So again, does Nano One have a strategic plan to face these challenges?

DB: Some of these materials we could make just as well. Think of our process as a chemical assembly line. Rather than assembling Li, Ni, Mn, Co, we could assemble Sodium (Na) or Zinc (ZN) with those materials. It’s all within the capabilities of our process. In that way we are, again, agnostic and we are flexible enough to move with different market trends. I go back to the premise that new battery technologies and chemistries will need to overcome a formidable manufacturing barrier and lithium-ion batteries have a 25 year head start. But we are agnostic and well positioned to make the materials of the future. At Nano One, we work on cutting-edge materials, but avoid the ones that need 10 years of development and hundreds of millions to commercialize. The exception, is our high-voltage spinel, which we believe is three to five years out and is firmly on the technology roadmaps of the major battery producers. With industrial collaboration, we think it is viable and we can bring it to the table with a manufacturing platform to scale it up.

JCZ: So in general, you believe that we will have lithium-ion batteries for quite some time, right?

DB: Yes. I firmly believe that. The barrier to entry is growing as lithium ion battery costs come down. Other battery technologies will need a very big performance boost to overcome the low cost trajectory of Li-ion batteries.

JCZ: Ok, great. It was very nice talking to you Dan, hopefully this will be out in about a week or so, ok?

DB: Wonderful.

JCZ: You’ve been most helpful and kind. So I thank you for that.

DB: So you take care Juan Carlos. Have a wonderful week and I look forward to reading your thoughts on Seeking Alpha.

JCZ: Ok, great, thank you very much. I’ll be seeing you. Bye.

