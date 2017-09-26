VBI Vaccines: Hepatitis B Vaccine Key Value Driver

I had the pleasure of speaking with VBI Vaccines President & CEO Jeff Baxter to discuss the state of the business and why he's bullish on the future.

DH: To kick things off, what brought you to VBI?

JB: I was a managing partner in a venture capital firm called The Column Group that I co-founded after leaving GlaxoSmithKline in 2006 after serving as SVP, R&D Finance and Operations. After founding four biotechs, I realized that I missed having an operating role so I joined VBI in 2009.

DH: What brought about the SciVac merger?

JB: A colleague of mine, Dr. Phillip Frost (Opko's Phillip Frost), suggested SciVac to us because he was impressed with its hepatitis B vaccine candidate, so impressed that he owned a large stake in the firm. We were duly impressed as well so the companies agreed to combine. The merger was completed in May 2016.

DH: The vaccine, branded as Sci-B-Vac, is your only near-term internally developed value driver. What makes it special?

JB: Sci-B-Vac is a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine that delivers more rapid seroprotection than first- or second-generation vaccines because it mimics the three surface antigens on the virus: the S-antigen, pre-S1 and pre-S2, thereby eliciting a more robust immune response. Second-generation vaccines, such as GlaxoSmithKline's ENGERIX-B and Dynavax's HEPLISAV-B, use recombinant forms of the S-antigen only. Also, we culture Sci-B-Vax in mammallian cells instead of yeast cells enabling it to more closely mimic HBV.

DH: Does this technology advantage translate into higher seroconversion rates?

JB: In certain populations, yes. Sci-B-Vac's most promising opportunity is at-risk older adults aged 40 - 65, including public health workers, people with weakened immune systems, diabetics and hemodialysis patients. The seroconversion rates are comparable to HEPLISAV-B and ENGERIX-B in children because they typically have robust immune systems that respond to the S-antigen only.

DH: Are there differences in recommended dosing regimens?

JB: No. All require three vaccinations, the second 30 days after first followed by a third five months later. It's a six-month process. The weakness in the regimens, though, is the last shot. Many people don't get it because of the timing, they forget. Here's where Sci-B-Vac delivers added value. Our data, based on vaccinations in over 300K people, shows that 98.8% of recipients are protected after the second dose.

DH: Market-leader ENGERIX-B is well-entrenched and HEPLISAV-B will launch in the U.S. in four-to-five months. How will you position Sci-B-Vac against the two?

JB: In the U.S., Sci-B-Vac will be positioned as delivering a more robust immune response than ENGERIX-B in at-risk people at a comparable price, probably in the $50 – 60 range, although this could change, of course. Against HEPLISAV-B, a safer vaccine (safer adjuvant) with a more robust immune response at a lower cost. We hear that Dynavax plans on an average price of ~$100.

In Europe, we'll pursue the same differentiation strategy versus ENGERIX-B. Dynavax is concentrating its efforts in the U.S. so it won't be a player in Europe for the foreseeable future. Sci-B-Vac is currently available in Germany for $40.

DH: Any differences in storage requirements?

JB: Not at present. All three require storage at 2 – 8 degrees Celsius (35.6 – 46.4 degrees Fahrenheit). Our LPV platform, designed to preserve stability, potency and safety, will be prioritized for our biologic therapies.

DH: What's the development timeline for Sci-B-Vac?

JB: Enrollment in our concurrent Phase 3 studies should commence in December. Each will last 15 months. The data lock and analysis will take 3-4 months. We'll submit our marketing applications in the U.S. and Europe on a rolling basis so we expect approval in early 2020.

DH: Will enrollment be biased in favor of the at-risk population?

JB: Yes. We intend to enroll more people in the 40 – 65 age group who have a higher risk of HBV infection.

DH: What's the market opportunity?

JB: In our target population, the total potential market is $400M in Europe and $400M – 600M in the U.S. Only 10 – 25% of at-risk adults and only ~1/3 of the general population at least 19 years of age have been vaccinated. Capturing even a small slice of the opportunity will be potent value driver.

DH: What's your commercial strategy?

JB: Marketing Sci-B-Vac directly is the most attractive considering the margins and concentration of decision makers. It's not a difficult market to access. We can cover the U.S., for example, with a team of 20 – 30 experienced people. We are also in discussions with potential partners, though. It will come down to what is the most attractive approach on an ROI basis.

DH: This sounds promising, but I note that VBI's Q2 Sci-B-Vac sales in Israel were only $136K despite being commercially available there since 2009. Can you explain?

JB: We haven't participated in the public tenders for the past two years because we had to shut down our manufacturing facility for upgrades and increased capacity in anticipation of our clinical needs and eventual commercialization in major markets. In addition, our average unit price there is very low.

DH: Running the Phase 3 program will be expensive. In your recent conference call, you stated that the fully burdened cost per participant will be $8K – 10K. Considering the enrollment target of 4,800, this equates to ~$38M – 48M. VBI's cash balance at the end of June was $15.6M and Q2's cash consumption was $16.1M. What are your plans for new capital?

JB: We've already invested $16M so we'll need ~$30M more to complete the Phase 3 program. We're evaluating a range of alternatives, including equity, straight debt and direct institutional investments. We are not considering convertible debt at this time.

DH: Let's finish up with a brief statement about rest of the pipeline.

JB: We're bullish on our entire lineup, but I'll highlight VBI-1901, our therapeutic vaccine candidate for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), the most aggressive form of brain cancer. Preclinical data showed its ability to induce anti-tumor immunity in certain blood cells and strong CD4+ and CD8+ T cell responses in animal models. It's a high risk/high reward program that is not resource-intensive. A Phase 1/2a study should commence in 2018.