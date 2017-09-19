The Fed Is Likely To Start The Great Unwinding On Wednesday - Don't Worry About It

The Federal Reserve is almost certain to announce that it is going to start unwinding quantitative easing on Wednesday. This will obviously worry some who recall what happened back in 2013 with the taper tantrum. However, the fact is that just about nothing is going to happen in reaction to the announcement because of that thing called the efficient markets hypothesis. Keeping an eye upon other events to inform a trading stance is very sensible indeed; worrying about this one isn't.

The basics are that, as we know, to dig us all out of what could have become a depression the Federal Reserve invented money down in the basement computers and used it to buy Treasuries and other bonds (MBS and a few others etc). The aim here is twofold. One is increasing the money supply following the fall in the wider M4 measure as the velocity of circulation fell; the other is lowering long term interest rates to encourage investors to move out along the yield curve.

Great, this worked, Milton Friedman and Ben Bernanke were right, we didn't have the depression, as we did in the 30s when the Fed didn't do this. We also didn't have the burst of inflation as some of the wilder predictions said we would. However, we will have that inflation unless we reduce back that base money supply by selling off those bonds at some point and then destroy that invented money.

Our worry about doing so is that in 2013 the Fed thought about a "taper." This wasn't even a reversal of QE; it was only a reduction in the rate of its increase. But it panicked the market and led to a jump in Treasury yields, exactly what no one was intending to do. What has worried some, and what still worries some, is that reversing QE will cause the same problem.

The actual method of reversal isn't going to be selling bonds into the market. Instead there's some portion of the stock of bonds which matures each month. At present the Fed then takes the money it's just received from Treasury for the redeemed bonds and goes out and buys some more to maintain that stock of QE bonds. To reverse QE they're just not going to reinvest the entire amount that matures each month. Instead, they'll spend some of the redemption money on new bonds and the other part they'll feed back into the computers down in the basement and destroy it, thus reducing that money supply.

So, why won't reversing QE cause a market jolt when just the idea of slowing it down did? This is what brings us to the efficient markets hypothesis. No, this doesn't say that markets are the efficient way of doing things, nor that efficiency says we must always use markets. It only says that markets are efficient about processing information which will affect market prices. The other way of reading exactly the same EMH is that all the known information is already in market prices (well, there's a difference between meanings of "all" - whether we mean "all all", or just "all generally known" - but that doesn't matter here). Only new information is going to change those prices.

Which is what explains the taper tantrum. The Fed simply announced that they were going to do this and it surprised everyone - prices moved. A reversal right now won't move prices because the Fed has been telling everyone who will listen for a year now that they're going to reverse, and that they will almost certainly do so in September. That is generally believed as well, so it's in prices.

Note that none of this is about whether it's a good idea or not - I think it is but that's just opinion. We're thinking here about whether there's going to be a discontinuity in prices other than just a small change as we get a confirmation of what near everyone already believes. Given the preparation the Fed has made for this, the new information would be that they're not going to start to reverse, in whatever form that might take. Thus we might expect a price twitch if they say they're not going to, but we'll not expect one if they say they are.

Two years ago a reversal of QE might well have sent the markets into conniption fits. But at this point it will not, assuming that EMH has any explanatory power, given that the Fed has clearly told people this is going to happen. And yes, we do think the EMH has great explanatory power, even if it's not perfect.

As the Fed announces QE reversal, look for a shrug from the markets. If is doesn't occur, then we may well see larger movements.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.