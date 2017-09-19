Vereit: Class Action Certified

I have been following VEREIT Inc (VER) with interest as it has been attempting to separate itself from the legacy of ARCP. I have been impressed with the repositioning of the portfolio and deleveraging process. Typically, this is the time I would consider investing in a turn-around story.

There are a few issues for VER to address, such as continuing to reduce their exposure to flat leases, doing something with Cole Capital and growing their acquisition pace with accretive acquisition. All of these are issues that I am confident that the current management team can navigate.

However, there is the albatross around the neck of VER that has kept me at a distance. While I will readily admit that VER appears to be a bargain by the numbers, the legal issues have been a steady drag on cash flow and that drag will get worse before it gets better. For that reason, I believe the current discount is completely warranted.

It can be extremely difficult to perform due diligence as the lawsuits VER faces have not been closely covered in the news media. While several free sites will display the court dockets, they tend to be several weeks behind in their information. I finally broke down and signed up for a PACER account which provides up to date information for the low, low price of $0.10/page.

I am not a lawyer and I have a dilettantish understanding of the law through various personal and professional interactions throughout my life. As such, I will do my best to provide complete sources as much as possible and suggest that readers use my articles as a starting point to seek additional details.

Class Action

One of the biggest surprises I discovered is that class action certification has already been ordered by Judge Hellerstein. While I knew the hearing happened on August 24th, I have been unable to find a single article announcing that a decision had been made.

This development was not unexpected, but I remain surprised that a Google search for "VEREIT class action" does not yield a single result referencing this order.

My (layman) interpretation of this is that anyone who purchased common stock, preferred stock, or debt securities during the period of May 9, 2012 to October 29, 2014 and suffered a loss due to the fraud is eligible to be part of the class. If you happen to fall into that category, you might want to research more to determine your options.

Additionally, Judge Hellerstein ruled that the plaintiffs' damages model was adequate. The model that the plaintiffs seek to use is summarized in "Lead Plaintiff's Memorandum of Law in Support of Lead Plaintiff's Motion for Class Certification" pages 35-37.

"While not necessary for certification, damages related to the Class’s 1934 Act claims can be calculated using a common methodology. As described in Dr. Feinstein’s report, utilizing his event study results, an inflation ribbon would be constructed by working backwards to the beginning of the Class Period, accounting for alleged fraud-related residual price declines as they occurred. See Robbins Decl., Ex. 13, ¶¶295-296. The damages per share will be the difference between inflation on the share purchase date and inflation on the share sale date. Id. Per share damages will be calculated using the same mathematical computation for all Class members."

Overall, it appears that the plaintiffs walk away with the victory over this particular issue. The September 11 deadline for discovery has been extended and the next hearing is scheduled October 10, 2017 to "address any remaining discovery disputes".

Other News

Since I have last written about VER, ARCP CFO Brian Block was convicted of fraud. His sentencing is scheduled for October 26, 2017. Five additional investment funds associated with Blackstone Strategic Opportunity Associates and Fir Tree Partners filed lawsuits shortly after the conviction.

Also, reading in the comment sections here on SA, it is apparent that some people are under the impression that VER has been setting aside funds for the purpose of paying any potential settlement. This is not true, per the company's most recent 10-Q, page 39 (emphasis authors)

"The Company has not reserved amounts for any of the litigation or investigation matters discussed above either because it has not concluded that a loss is probable in the particular matter or because for some matters, it believes that a loss is probable but that any probable loss or reasonably possible range of loss is not reasonably estimable at this time. The Company is currently unable to reasonably estimate a range of reasonably possible loss because these matters involve significant uncertainties, including the complexity of the facts and the legal theory and the nature of the claims. The ultimate resolution of these matters, the timing of which is unknown, may materially impact the Company’s business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations.

While I have little to no concern that any of the legal issues are going to drive VER to bankruptcy, the defense costs are a persistent drag on cash flow. Eventually, I expect settlements to be reached and that will be a reality that gives VER a competitive disadvantage versus their peers until they can pay them off.

Conclusion

VER has numerous cases pending, with the consolidated class action in New York and the Vanguard lawsuit in Arizona being the largest. The certifying of the class action is a significant, though not unexpected step. Both cases will continue through the discovery process, which was put on hold during the criminal trial of Brian Block.

Many seem to view VER as cheap, and it is trading at a significant discount to peers like Realty Income (O) and National Retail Properties (NNN). However, it is my view that the legal uncertainties, the drag on cash flow they cause and the near certainty of future settlements, creates a level of risk that makes the discount appropriate.

I will continue to monitor the legal situation, as well as look for continued improvement to the portfolio as VER seeks to leave behind the legacy of ARCP's corrupt management.

