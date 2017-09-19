I Was Right, There Was An Alpha Opportunity With My 15 Dividend Achievers

I suggested that if my 15 companies were to revert to the norm of tracking the index, they would need to catch up and outperform.

In April of 2015 I sold my Dividend Achievers ETF (VIG) and then purchased 15 of the largest cap constituents. I did so based on years of study and evaluation of the top 10, top 15 and top 20 constituents of the Nasdaq US Dividend Achievers Select Index. I had also studied the performance of Canadian dividend stalwarts and the US Dividend Aristocrats (NOBL). You can easily track down my Top 10 studies in my articles section, but here's a good place to start with this article The Dividend Achievers Top 20 Hits the Mark, again.

Keep in mind as always, that past performance does not guarantee future returns. Past dividend payments and dividend growth rates are not guaranteed to repeat.

In December of 2016 I reported on the total return performance of my Dividend Achievers 15 with the article Dale's Index Skimming Portfolio Starts to Skip a Beat. While the portfolio got off to a great start and was outperforming the underlying Index VIG, the portfolio started to underperform. I suggested in that article ...

On the opportunity side of the ledger the breakdown in tracking the index might be signaling that opportunity. If the group reverts to the norm of tracking or outperforming the index, the companies that have created the underperformance now represent a buying opportunity.

It was just an "educated" guess after tracking top holdings of indices for so many years and recognizing their habit of tracking (and sometimes outperforming) the total index. And that guess or suspicion turned out to be accurate. The Dividend Achievers 15 Portfolio certainly did catch up and revert to the norm of tracking the total index. Here's the performance of the Dividend Achievers 15 vs VIG from April of 2015 to the end of August 2017 courtesy of portfoliovisualizer.com. Portfolio 1 is the Achievers 15 Portfolio that consists of the following 15 companies. Nike (NYSE:NKE), CVS (NYSE:CVS), Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 3M (NYSE:MMM), Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), Abbott (NYSE:ABT), PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), Texas Instruments (NYSE:TXN), Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) and Lowe's (NYSE:LOW). For the sake of evaluation, the Portfolio is rebalanced on an annual basis.

We can see that the Skimming Portfolio certainly did start to play catch up. And again it took some outperformance vs the index to "achieve" that reversion to the norm of tracking the underlying index. From December of 2016 to end of June 2017.

The outperformance for the first 6 months of 2017 is quite considerable. What companies delivered that outperformance? Here's the individual company returns from January of 2017 through to end of June 2017.

We see the outpeformance largely courtesy of JNJ, MDT, ABT, MSFT, NKE, WMT, CL, UTX, MMM and PEP. Would there have been an opportunity to identify these companies as candidates that presented some value? Or would an investor have had to simply buy the entire 15, not knowing which companies might have been temporarily 'mispriced' by the market? Here's how the 15 companies had performed for the period when the Dividend Achievers 15 began underperforming the underlying index.

Here are the individual company returns from July of 2016 to end of January of 2017.

Here's the scorecard for the "Over Achievers" that created that alpha opportunity. The returns are stated as CAGR, a compound annual growth rate. The benchmark CAGR for VIG for the period was 9.31%.

MSFT was up 52.64%

ABT was up 14.63%

UTX was up 14.07%

VIG was up 9.31%

MDT was down 18.09%

CL was down 17.01%

WMT was down 12.24%

JNJ was down 9.01%

NKE was down 6.03%

PEP was down 1.07%

MMM was up 1.88%

Of the 10 companies that delivered the alpha, 7 were certainly down and mostly negative in the period of underperformance.

Here are those 10 companies that delivered the alpha from January of 2017 to end of June 2017. The companies are in an equal weighted portfolio. Portfolio 1 is the 10 alpha companies. VIG is the benchmark.

And here are the 7 initial underperformers from January of 2017 to end of June 2017. Once again those initial losers or underperformers turned into winners are JNJ, MDT, NKE, WMT, CL, MMM and PEP. Portfolio 1 is the portfolio of 7. VIG is the benchmark. As with all demonstrations in this article the portfolio is equal weighted.

Beating the index is to be expected, we've identified these companies as the outperformers for 2017. But we see that within the group of companies that created the alpha, the previous winners beat the previous losers.

What happens when we include and track all of the companies that contributed to the underperformance in 2016? Those 11 companies are CVS, WBA, LOW, JNJ, MDT, NKE, WMT, CL, QCOM, MMM and PEP. From January of 2017 through to end of August of 2017, Portfolio 1 is the 11 underperforming companies. The Benchmark is VIG.

We see the 11 previous underperformers 'give it a go' with a few months of outperformance, but they have slipped under the index just slightly in the last month. I guess an optimist would see that as positive, that the underperformers are at least now holding their own and even threatening to outperform. They have been appropriately and perhaps somewhat efficiently re-priced by the market for 2017. They are delivering in line with the index.

CONCLUSIONS AND OBSERVATIONS

While this is certainly a short term evaluation period the conclusion is that simply investing in the underperformers did not yet find any total return alpha over the index. Just because a company is down, does not mean that there is hidden short term value. But these things can take years to play out. A company under market price stress (meaning they are out of favour with the professional market analysts who price the companies), may need a few years to prove its worth by way of generous and perhaps improving earnings and revenues and prospects. The market will potentially reward those companies with higher stock prices.

But again, investing in the entire 15 would have delivered some short term alpha over the index ETF VIG. It was the Dividend Achievers 15 Portfolio leaders that continued to be leaders. The Portfolio continues to be supported largely by 2 companies, Microsoft and Texas Instruments. Here are those two companies, as Portfolio 2 vs the Dividend Achievers 15 from April of 2015 to end of August of 2017. The Dividend Achievers 15 is Portfolio 1.

And here are the annual returns. The outperformance is consistent in 2015, 2016 and 2017. Winners can also continue to be winners. They have durable market momentum.

All said, a quick test on portfolio visualizer suggests that rebalancing my Dividend Achievers 15 would have added total return value over time. If I run the Dividend Achievers 15 from January of 2015 to end of August 2017 with annual rebalancing, we see a CAGR of 7.68%. If we do no not rebalance the CAGR is 7.30%. That positive total return effect of moving monies from winners to underperformers is consistent with my personal body of research on Dividend Achievers. The research on rebalancing is certainly suggesting that if I am simply seeking greater total returns, I trim some of the gains from MSFT and TXN and other winners and put the proceeds toward some of the underperformers. The potential benefit of supporting under achievers may still need more time to play out. Of course even with respect to rebalancing, past performance does not guarantee future success.

My strategy to date has been to add some new monies and portfolio income to the under achievers. Let's call that rebalancing on the fly. I will consider the more comprehensive rebalancing option that would require selling some shares of overperformers and moving the proceeds to underperformers.

My concentrated buy and hold and add portfolio of just 15 US Dividend Achievers makes it easy to analyze the inner workings of the individual companies with respect to rebalancing and portfolio maintenance. Over time we might be able to see the underpinning reasons why rebalancing does or doesn't work, and how we might identify simple strategies to reduce risk or increase total returns, or find better risk adjusted returns. I will continue to look under the hood and track these events. Those of us who attempt to recreate or track indices by way of individual holdings (skimming) still need to have a plan of action. Also, any lessons learned from this "Index Skimmer" might be applied to those investors who have individual stock portfolios but who also like to apply more individual company and sector analysis.

