Under The Rug

You walk on the thing. You meander along, most days, without particularly looking at what you are walking on. It's the rug. You have had it for years and you pay little attention to it. Then all of the sudden, one day, some creepy-crawly is spotted wiggling out from underneath it and you decide you better take a look at what is going on. You lift up the rug and take a look. What the heck is this?

This is about the way I feel about several subjects, these days. It isn't that insolvency, or some financial disaster, that is going to hit us by Friday, it is just that my coffeemaker has gone haywire, maybe it was Irma, and now trouble is brewing. Don't you hate it when that stuff begins to brew?

Forbes reports that "Last month, Mel Watt, director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), announced that the two mortgage giants, Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC), could require a federal bailout of as much as $100 billion in the event of an economic downturn." If you consider this statement, along with the increasing amount of "privatization" rhetoric coming not only from the White House, but from Congress, you begin to get a sense that considerable "risk" is present, for a variety of reasons.

Now I approach "risk" differently than many institutional investors. I do not try to handicap the outcome, I try to assess the size and severity of the "risk." If there was a reward, a bigger spread, for owning FNMA or FHLMC bonds then I would consider that as an off-set to the risk. There is no such reward, no bigger spread that I can discern, however, and so I continue to make the point that FFCB and FHLB bonds are a better choice as they carry no such "risk" factor. No "dire straits," just my straight opinion.

I wrote, several weeks ago, about my concerns with corporate pension obligations. I detailed the credits that appeared to have the largest liabilities. I suggested that anyone owning or buying Corporate bonds should do some homework and examine the pension liability issues as part of their due diligence. My opinion has not changed.

I have written about the Municipal pension issues before. My concern has heightened. Again, in my opinion, it is not a case of impending default that is really the issue, for me, but of the continuing deterioration in certain credits, that concerns me. I often wonder if the emphasis, placed upon the pension obligations, by the ratings agencies, is correct. I remember their whiff when evaluating the sub-prime mortgage securitizations all too well. My faith has not been restored.

In a letter sent out to the Kentucky Employees' Retirement System last Friday, the State Budget Director of Kentucky, John Chilton, said the following:

It is well known that all of the Commonwealth's pension plans are in a crisis. Using the same investment rates of return that corporate plans are required to use - the Corporate Bond Index rate - the aggregate underfunding for all of Kentucky's eight plans goes from $33 billion to $64 billion. Furthermore, if Kentucky plans were subject to federal standards for single-employer private plans, six of the plans would be designated as having severe funding shortfalls because their funded status is less than 60 percent. As such, federal law would require that all benefits be frozen and the plans terminated. This is true even using the old 2016 actuarial assumptions, rather than the more realistic discount rates and other assumptions required of private plans.

One of the things here that jumps out at you, or jumped out at me, in any event, was that this situation is worsening, not getting better. This is exemplified by the year-over-year change where each and every state, noted here, is now in a worse position than last year. This is not heartening news.

I again make the point that owners of Municipal credits, like Corporate credits, need to do some additional homework past looking at the ratings. The pension issues, obviously, are quite real and could become very troublesome.

I wish to thank one of our talented Public Finance bankers, for providing me with some additional insight. He told me that, in many cases, the actuarial studies, for Municipalities, were available long before the financial statements came out and these could provide some very helpful information for anyone trying to evaluate the "risk" factor, in Municipal credits.

John Mauldin, in his recent article entitled, "Pension Storm Warning," states the following:

Total unfunded liabilities in state and local pensions have roughly quintupled in the last decade. You read that right - not doubled, tripled or quadrupled: quintupled. That's nice when it happens on a slot machine, not so nice when it's money you owe.

Do your homework. Look under the rug. Consider if there is enough reward, spread, to off-set the pension "risk." Some house cleaning may be in order.