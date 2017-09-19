Debt-Ceiling Delay (And Irma) Lift The S&P To 2,500

The S&P 500 rose to a new all-time high above 2,500 last Friday, rising 1.6% for the week. Hurricane Irma was less destructive than feared, but the big engine for growth might have been political in nature. With both political parties and our suddenly bi-partisan President postponing a September debate over the debt ceiling, U.S. debt surged over $300 billion in one day and crossed the $20 trillion mark last Monday.

On Tuesday, Treasury bond yields rose after a poor bid-to-cover ratio at the 10-year Treasury bond auction. 10-year Treasury bonds are now yielding 2.2%. Although up from last week's 2.05%, these yields are still historically low and favorable for higher stock prices, especially for the many dividend stocks that have yields significantly above 2.2%. However, Tuesday proved there is a limit to just how much money the U.S. government can borrow. Since the Fed is planning to start shrinking its balance sheet by selling Treasury and mortgage-backed securities, there may be more upward pressure on yields.

Even though Treasury bond yields meandered higher last week, dividend growth stocks exploded to the upside as yield-hungry investors finally figured out that the stock market yields more than many fixed-income alternatives. This caused the breadth and power of the stock market to improve considerably, which should help the overall stock market stage an impressive rally for the remainder of the year.

The big news last week was Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) introduction of the iPhone 8 & X, the latter of which is the first $1,000 mass-produced smart phone. Despite reports on Apple's recent production woes with the metal frame, excitement over the new phones overshadowed the fact that it might take a long time to get one.

In the past, when Apple introduced new iPhones, it has caused imports to surge (since the iPhone is made in China). This causes the trade deficit to rise, lowering U.S. GDP growth. Overall, we all like great new technology, but until Apple's iPhone production moves back to America, Apple hinders GDP growth.

The manufacturer of the iPhone 8 & X is Taiwan-based Foxconn, whose decision to produce LCD panels in Wisconsin may be the start of a trend for technology manufacturing returning to the U.S. After the Foxconn announcement, the U.S. dollar weakened considerably, so the U.S. may be looking more attractive to foreign manufacturers, especially when states like Wisconsin are handing out lucrative tax breaks and incentives to move to their respective states. So, just like the foreign auto manufacturers now have manufacturing plants in the U.S., the technology industry may be making a similar transition.

In the meantime, the rebuilding efforts after Hurricanes Harvey and Irma are expected to significantly boost fourth-quarter GDP. In addition to all the construction activity, the replacement of all kinds of goods and vehicles are also expected to boost fourth quarter GDP growth. Many reinsurance companies rallied after Hurricane Irma left Florida, since the damage was not as great as initially feared.

I have friends in the reinsurance business in Bermuda and although they are preparing to pay substantial claims, they admit that the damage from Hurricane Irma was not as bad as Hurricane Harvey, so they are all breathing a big sigh of relief. As an owner of a Florida home, I can tell you that most of my damage was tree-related, which is not typically covered under homeowner's insurance, unless the trees smash the house. Otherwise, our damage was relatively minor, so we consider ourselves very lucky.

Volatile Energy Prices Distort Inflation and Retail Sales

The vicissitudes of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma sent energy prices on a roller coaster ride. This month and next, we're likely to see that roller coast ride reflected in U.S. inflation and retail sales statistics.

Inflation statistics use "core" numbers to factor out food and energy prices. On Wednesday, the Labor Department announced that the Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 0.2% in August, below economists' consensus estimate of a 0.3% rise. A 9.5% surge in wholesale gasoline prices accounted for most of the increase. Then, on Thursday, the Labor Department announced that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.4% in August. Gasoline prices surged 6.1% and were largely responsible for the increase in the CPI. Excluding food and energy, the core CPI rose a more modest 0.2%. In the past 12 months, the core CPI has risen 1.7%. Due to Hurricane Harvey's role in boosting gasoline prices, I do not anticipate that the Fed will raise key interest rates, since the core rate of inflation is running below the Fed's 2% target.

The connection between energy and retail sales is less obvious until you realize that gasoline sales are a large part of retail sales. Even if the volume of gasoline sales is flat, a rise in fuel prices looks like a rise in retail sales. Sales of automobiles and other vehicles also represent a huge slice of retail sales.

On Friday, the Commerce Department announced that retail sales declined 0.2% in August, well below economists' consensus estimate of a 0.1% rise. This was the largest monthly decline in six months. However, the details in August were much better than the headline. Excluding weak auto sales, which declined 1.6%, retail sales rose 0.2% in August, led largely by gas station sales that rose 2.43%.

In the same report, July retail sales were revised down to a 0.3% gain, down from the +0.6% previously reported, but when auto sales were excluded, July retail sales rose 0.5%, up from the +0.4% previously reported. In other words, slumping auto sales have grossly hindered overall retail sales in both July and August. Furthermore, there is no doubt that Hurricane Harvey distorted August retail sales and will help boost auto sales in the upcoming months due to all the vehicles destroyed by the hurricane flooding.

As a result, whatever retail weakness materialized in August, I expect retail sales to rise in the next couple of months due to the demand for replacement autos and more building materials in the wake of Hurricane Harvey and Irma. I should add that retail sales have risen 3.2% in the past 12 months, so consumer spending is still alive and well, even though it seems to move from sector to sector in individual months.