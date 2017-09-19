What's Behind The China-Driven Bitcoin Collapse?

It was a tumultuous week for bitcoins, as Chinese authorities announced that they will ban bitcoin trading in the country. News followed last week that one of the largest exchanges will close, in effect creating a selloff in bitcoin that for the months of September resulted in a 50% decline in Chinese yuan terms.

In U.S. dollar terms, the selloff was not as severe with the cryptocurrency declining from about $5,000 to hit a low of around $3,000 last week. The fact that bitcoin sold off more on yuan exchanges is not surprising as traders may not be able to get their bitcoins out of the country in time for the ban to go into full effect, so there has to be a discount in yuan-denominated bitcoins.

I looked at the bitcoin situation several years ago, concluding that it was a scam. I even posed the question in one of my weekly commentaries: "Is bitcoin a bubble or a scam?" One colleague astutely noted that "It's a scam within a bubble." That was in early 2014. While bitcoin did crash from about $1,000 to about $300 in 2014, it recovered and in 2017 we saw a move from about $1,000 (six months ago) to about $5,000 before the latest re-crashing.

The bitcoin sales pitch is to get more people into a finite amount of bitcoins, with a cap expected to be around 21 million bitcoins. There are about 17 million bitcoins now; the algorithm is designed to increase that cap slowly before it is exhausted. If you wondered how bitcoins increase, they do so by "mining" (for more details, see the January 23, 2014 primer: "CNBC Explains: How to mine bitcoins on your own").

The sheer absurdity that humans will bid for a line of code on an exchange in ever larger numbers and see its price skyrocket is not surprising when one looks at history. From tulips in the Netherlands in 1635-37, to South Sea Company stock in Britain in 1720-22, to the Wall Street Crash in 1929 driven by unlimited leverage on the exchange in combination with a financial system credit bubble; the list goes on and on.

I am not surprised that the Chinese authorities are acting to ban bitcoin trading in the country. What I am surprised about is why more governments, including in the U.S., are not doing so. The CEO of the largest bank in the U.S., Jamie Dimon, labelled bitcoins as a fraud last week. He has the ears of President Trump and Fed Chair Janet Yellen, so if there is fraud on massive scale going on, shouldn't our authorities act?

In June the Chinese yuan hit a low of 6.86 to the dollar, while in September amid the bitcoin crackdown the yuan appreciation accelerated and we saw it change hands at one point at 6.44.

The bulk of the appreciation in the yuan (fewer yuan per dollar means a stronger yuan) came in the past three months, just in time for the 19th National Congress of the Communist party of China next month.

The Chinese yuan (blue line, left scale) in an inverse relationship with China' forex reserves (black line, right scale).

While not a multiparty democracy, China has a one-party system of checks and balances, so the job of the President and the Premier are not guaranteed. There is a precedent for changing the politicians holding those positions before their assumed two-term (10-year) mandate runs out. In fact, this two-term business started with Deng Xiaoping's protege Jiang Zemin, who took over as Chinese President in 1993.

The point is that the Chinese leadership would do anything to keep the Chinese economy going in order to keep their jobs at this important juncture in Chinese history. Messing around with the yuan exchange rate, or with bitcoin for that matter, is one of the tools to meet their goals before the October summit.

The bitcoin ban is a way for China to enforce capital controls, given the $1 trillion that left the country since the summer of 2014. Foreign exchange reserves have stabilized in 2017, and risen by less than $100 billion. I think that clampdown on outflows, the rebound in the yuan and the bitcoin ban comprise multiple steps taken by Chinese authorities to assure smooth sailing at the October CPC Congress.

The yuan-engineered short squeeze took its first big victim September 6, when Corriente Advisors threw in the towel after a bearish bet on the yuan resulted in a $240 million loss. Using yuan options, forwards and most other derivatives unfortunately makes any bear easily detectable by the Chinese authorities, who in some cases directly oversee the financial intermediaries that facilitate those bets in Hong Kong. So, if the Chinese authorities know where the shorts are and what the terms of the derivative contract are, it won't be hard to squeeze them with $3 trillion in forex reserves. This is precisely what they may be doing.

Two years in a row, we had huge overnight spikes in the Hongkong Inter-Bank Offer Rate (HIBOR) market, where in one case overnight yuan borrowing costs got to 66%, while the following year they got over 100%. I have no doubt that the PBOC engineered those moves in order to squeeze the yuan shorts on multiple fronts. The latest sharp appreciation of the yuan before the October summit is also designed to do damage to yuan bears and to show that the PBOC is in control of the Chinese financial system.

The PBOC-engineered short squeezes do absolutely nothing to change the dynamic in which the Chinese economy's growth rate has slowed dramatically, while borrowing has surged and keep surging. China's "total social financing" (charted above) does not include shadow banking leverage, which adds another 100% to the total debt to GDP leverage ratio, making the total close to 400% and still rising.

When I examined this dynamic of rising leverage ratios and a slowing economy, coupled with a stock market crash in 2015, I thought that by 2017 the strain in the financial system would begin to show and the Chinese economy would experience a hard landing. The fact that it has not happened does not mean it won't happen. There is no such thing as "controlling a credit bubble" after it begins to pop. The Chinese authorities may have slowed this process down, but I doubt they will be able to prevent the hard landing.

