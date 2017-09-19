Why B2Gold Is About To Be Re-Rated Higher

I have been avoiding B2Gold (BTG) for a while now because I saw better valuations, more upside potential, and lower near-term risks in other names. Recently, though, I have turned bullish on the company, and I'm much more constructive on the stock. There are five reasons for my change in position:

1. The Valuation Has Declined

BTG has been on the more expensive end since the summer of 2016. Back in February of this year, the stock was actually re-testing its highs from the previous August. It was only 2% from its peak, even though the rest of the mining sector was still down significantly on average.

At the time, I felt that a company like Gold Fields (GFI) and other gold stocks were much better bargains. Since then, BTG is down over 24%, the HUI is down about 3%, and Gold Fields is up 29%. In other words, BTG's valuation has been aggressively contracting while others have been roughly flat to aggressively expanding - making B2Gold much cheaper on a relative basis than it has been in a while.

2. There Is A Major Positive Catalyst About To Hit

The company's Fekola mine will commence production in less than two weeks (October 1). This will result in a substantial increase in output next year, as Fekola is expected to average 375,000 to 400,000 ounces of gold per year for the first five years of production (2018 to 2022) and 365,000 to 390,000 ounces per year over the first seven years of production (2018 to 2024). All total, B2Gold will be producing just under 1 million ounces of gold in 2018, with AISC expected to be between $780 to $810 per ounce. I remember when this company was just a 100,000 ounce producer, as they only had the El Limon and La Libertad mines in their portfolio. The growth over the last seven years has been astounding.

Fekola is on budget and actually three months ahead of schedule. The mine is expected to contribute possibly 55,000 ounces of gold production in Q4 of this year.

B2Gold has been expending quite a bit of cash on Fekola over the last two years, which means free cash flow has been suffering greatly. Total capex for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017, was $75.0 million and $142.8 million, respectively. To date, the company has spent $513.9 million on the Fekola project, and that includes $41 million of preconstruction expenditures.

The good news is, construction is now basically complete. So while Fekola has been a negative catalyst for the last 1-2 years, it's about to flip to a positive one. Free cash flow will dramatically improve starting next quarter, and it will continue to build as Fekola ramps up. The shares aren't pricing in this drastic increase in production and cash flow. A re-rating will likely occur over the next several months as the mine enters production and starts contributing to FCF - instead of being a drain on it.

There is still upside to Fekola, as more ounces are being discovered in and around the deposit. The Kiwi zone, which isn't part of the mine plan, is just north of the proposed pit limits of the Fekola Deposit and contains high-grade gold at very shallow depths. B2Gold has also had very strong intercepts at Fekola Deeps. Grade in this deeper extension of the Fekola deposit is solid and widths are impressive as well. It remains open down plunge.

3. Concerns About Masbate Have Eased

Last year, the Masbate mine was under threat of being shut down. A new President had been elected in the Philippines, and he had warned that he could cancel mining projects that were causing environmental harm. Not that Masbate was doing such thing, but there was concern that many mines in the country might have been, and Masbate was being grouped in with all of these.

In the mining audit released back in February by the Philippine government, Masbate was not among the mines announced to be suspended or closed. Although B2Gold still hasn't received any formal written notice from the DENR, so this matter isn't resolved entirely.

However, according to B2Gold:

The Masbate operations were recently presented with the DENR's Saringaya Award for its contribution to environmental protection, conservation, and management in the regions surrounding the Masbate Mine. The Saringaya Award is considered the DENR's most prestigious regional environmental award.

It would seem odd to award Masbate with the highest environmental award and then shut it down for environmental reasons. In other words, while this was a concern last year, recent developments seem to indicate that Masbate is highly likely to remain in production. I would also like to point out that the government appears to have softened its stance and is more open to mining companies operating in the country - providing they are meeting the strict environmental regulations. As a result of these developments, the jurisdictional risk for Masbate has been greatly reduced.

4. Masbate And Otjikoto Are Outperforming

B2Gold took down guidance for the year back in July, as production for 2017 is now expected to be 530,000-570,000 ounces of gold compared to 545,000-595,000 ounces in the original guidance.

The culprits are the Nicaraguan mines, as La Libertad and El Limon are underperforming. To me, this is inconsequential as La Libertad and El Limon aren't nearly as important as they were before. In fact, it was reported last year that B2Gold was looking to sell these two mines. I wouldn't be surprised if they did jettison these assets in the near future. What investors should instead be focused on, is that Masbate and Otjikoto are actually coming in at the top end of guidance or slightly exceeding it. These are the two largest operations currently in production. Going forward, what matters most to the company is Fekola, Masbate, and Otjikoto. As long as those are performing well, then so will the stock price. I do also want to point out that gold production at El Limon is expected to return to more normal levels by the fourth quarter of 2017, and La Libertad's production is expected to increase in 2018 and 2019. I don't know if these two assets will still be in the portfolio in a year or two, but if they are, they are at least expected to see a turnaround.

The outperformance from Masbate and Otjikoto is also allowing B2Gold to maintain cost guidance even though production was lowered for the year. Their outlook for AISC is still between $940 and $970 per ounce.

While the Nicaraguan mines are seeing much higher than expected AISC, it's being offset by the strength at Masbate and Otjikoto. Masbate's full-year AISC are expected to be between $935 and $975 per ounce. The original guidance was $1,020 to $1,050 per ounce. Otjikoto's full-year AISC are now expected to be between $725 and $765 per ounce, compared to the original guidance of $855 to $885 per ounce.

The Otjikoto mine is showing very strong performance against the forecasted model. Production is coming in well above expectations as the grade and ore tonnage from the Wolfshag pit is better than anticipated. The mill throughput is also higher than planned.

Year to date, gold production at the Otjikoto Mine was 83,937 ounces, that's 17% above budget (or 12,355 ounces). The average gold grade processed in Q2 was 1.50 g/t (1.38 g/t was expected), as all ore processed from the oxide and transition portions of the Wolfshag pit are coming in higher than the resource model. B2Gold is analyzing whether this positive reconciliation continues throughout the Wolfshag orebody.

B2Gold is also seeing solid exploration potential at depth (down plunge) at Otjikoto. This is an important asset for the company and it's not only performing extremely well, but there is still upside to this mine.

5. The Chart Is Bullish

The stock was looking especially precarious this past April as it broke down below the 200-day moving average. At the time, I warned subscribers of The Gold Edge about how it would likely retest the December lows of around $2.10, given the breakdown. BTG did in fact almost retest $2.10 a few weeks later.

Since then, it has rebounded, and the chart is more bullish. The series of higher lows, combined with the continuous sideways trading pattern and recent recapture of the MA (200), has better defined the technical picture and parameters. The shares are just below the 200-day at the moment, but this isn't a breakdown yet. The stock is still in a good position for a move to the previous highs from last year.

Negative Factors

1. B2Gold's balance sheet isn't as strong as it has been in the past because of the buildout of Fekola. Cash and cash equivalents last quarter were just $88.19 million, while debt has climbed to over $580 million in order to fund construction of this important project.

However, while the cash balance is low, the company still has ample borrowing capacity. After the quarter closed, they upped the size of their revolver by an additional $75 million (giving them $250 million left of undrawn capacity). I don't believe the company will need most of these funds (unless they wanted to repay some of the convertible notes outstanding), but it should relieve any concerns about short-term liquidity.

Also, assuming that Fekola ramps up as expected, this trend of increasing net debt will abruptly reverse later this year and continue to show great improvement in 2018. As shown above, the company will be producing roughly 925,000 ounces of gold next year at an AISC of ~$800 per ounce. At $1,300 gold, that's roughly $450 million of pre-tax cash flow (adjusting for a 90% ownership in Fekola). B2Gold should be spinning off some serious free cash flow by that time, and this debt will just melt away. I wouldn't be surprised if the company extinguished half of this debt by the end of 2018.

2. The Fekola operation is 90% owned by B2Gold and 10% owned by the Malian government. The government has the option to purchase another 10% at "fair market value." It seems likely that Mali will acquire that additional ownership stake, which would dilute B2Gold a bit more. However, the company should receive some compensation in return.

3. The jurisdictional risks remain significant for B2Gold. Namibia, Mali, Philippines, Nicaragua, and Burkina Faso aren't exactly top mining regions. Each has its own issues that BTG must deal with. But the company's M.O. since inception is to enter regions of the world that it believes offer compelling upside and manageable risks. So far that strategy has worked, and the company maintains (for the most part) good relations with all Governments in these regions. Investors should still be aware of the elevated risks that come with this portfolio of assets.

BTG Is Now A Buy As A Re-Rating Should Occur

In summary, I'm much more bullish on BTG than I have been in a while. Especially considering the valuation has compressed on a relative basis. The stock should be re-rated higher in the near-term as Fekola is going to have a major impact on production, AISC, cash flow, and debt repayment. With Masbate and Otjikoto also outperforming, this trio of mines will be a powerful combination. There are still some risks on the table (mostly jurisdictional, as BTG doesn't operate in top mining regions), but they are diminished compared to last year.

While I didn't go into detail about the company's other assets, B2Gold does own several highly prospective projects that it's looking to advance/develop. There is plenty of organic growth in the pipeline.

As for the chart, the 200-day is still important, but not as vital at this point like it was back in March. Even though BTG has broken below that support, it doesn't mean it's going to $2.10 this time around. The series of higher lows remaining intact is what really matters. I'm paying close attention to the $2.30-$2.40 level. If that doesn't hold, then BTG would experience a technical breakdown. I believe that scenario would only occur if gold declined further. As long as gold at least stays flat over the next several months, I see no reason why BTG won't retest the $3.60 level in short order. That's a 30-35% gain from current levels. I don't expect it to stop there either as I believe it could take out those highs. If gold should instead decline, then I expect BTG to outperform the sector given Fekola will be in production in less than two weeks and cash flow will begin to increase next quarter.

