Amgen and Allergan: Avastin Biosimilar Approval Part 2

Recently, the FDA had approved a biosimilar version of Avastin. The new biosimilar drug will be marketed under the name Mvasi. It was produced by Amgen (AMGN) and Allergan (AGN). This move is good news for Amgen, especially since it is one of the many biosimilars it holds in its pipeline. On the other hand, it is bad news for Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY, OTCQX:RHHBF)). In my opinion, this will set up Amgen to produce substantial revenue from this biosimilar.

Advisory Panel

What is most remarkable was that prior to this FDA approval, both Amgen and Allergan received a positive recommendation from an advisory panel. The advisory panel recommended that ABP 215 (Mvasi) be approved with a vote of 17 to 0. That vote was a unanimous decision, and one where approval was highly likely. That is most impressive for both of these companies. That's because they had to produce the biosimilar to be the same as the originator (originator is the term used to describe the first biologic of its kind to be approved by the FDA). That means that the biosimilar must be shown to have the same structure, have the same function, and produce the same clinical effect. If these metrics are not close, then the FDA will not approve such a biosimilar. More about Amgen's and Allergan's advisory panel and phase 3 data that took it there, can be read in my article "Amgen and Allergan Panel Backing In NSCLC Is A Win For Patients." The fact that both these companies proved that their biosimilar was equivalent to Avastin, means approval was pretty much a high probability.

Big Opportunity

Amgen and Allergan now have an opportunity to go after the Avastin market. The news gets even better for both companies. The FDA deemed that because of the clear evidence of efficacy of Mvasi in the lung cancer indication, it was also acceptable to intertwine it with all the other Avastin approved indications. That means that Mvasi will now be able to target the same indications that Avastin is already FDA approved for including: Lung, brain, colorectal, kidney and cervical cancers. That is a pretty big approval for both companies, because Avastin produced $3 billion in sales the U.S. alone in 2016. Amgen currently has about 6 or more biosimilars it is developing in its pipeline. That means that the opportunity for biosimilars for the company doesn't end with Avastin.

Risks

The biggest risk would be how the biosimilar space plays out in the coming years with legal issues. Back in February of this year, Roche sued Amgen for its patent rights on Avastin. For instance, under the Biologics Price Competition and Innovation Act (BPCIA), an applicant (in this instance Amgen) had to provide the originator the abbreviated Biologic License Application (aBLA). In addition, the applicant had to also provide the necessary info about the biosimilar. That is so that the originator could protect its patents if it needed to. The applicant had 20 days to provide such information to the originator (in this instance Roche). Roche in that instance, had 60 days to review the information, then claim if any patents were infringed upon. What investors should know about this is that the legality of biosimilars has yet to be resolved. This will definitely be a risk down the road for all biosimilars and should be understood accordingly. In the meantime, the cut off date for Roche to make its claim was March 24 to retain rights for its patents against an Avastin biosimilar. The legality over biosimilar patents will continue to be an issue until more clear laws are passed to keep legal issues from popping up.

Conclusion

A biosimilar version of Avastin will hurt Roche, but it will help patients. The FDA has wanted to make the biosimilar approval process a lot smoother. That's because biosimilars carry the same function as the originator (original biologics). That means that patients can get the same treatment option, but at a lower cost. As biosimilars are approved, the U.S. healthcare system could end up saving $250 billion over the next 10 years. That would provide easier access of care to treatments such as multiple-sclerosis, diabetes, and cancer. Biosimilars aren't going anywhere, and that is good news for Amgen and Allergan as they look to steal market share from Roche.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.