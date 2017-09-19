Cloudera: Capped Upside

Cloudera filed an S-1 with the potential for selling stockholders to sell shares in the near future.

On Friday, Cloudera (CLDR) filed a placeholder for a secondary equity offering. The move is a standard one as recent IPOs approach the six-month, lock-up period.

The move though does question the investment thesis in the cloud analytics and machine learning firm. Cloudera has pulled back substantially after the pre-earnings rally including another 4% on this news suggesting the market at least expected this news.

The S-1 filing on September 15 lacks details. The company is clear that the prospectus is just a placeholder with no official intention of the company or selling shareholders to sell stock.

The filing though does suggest that selling shareholders are looking to dump stock and potentially the main issue is the price. Cloudera recently topped $22 for the second period since pricing the IPO back on April 28 at $15. Insiders could be looking to sell at these prices making the stock capped until the offering takes place.

The list of potential selling stockholders includes executive officers that hold 23% of the outstanding shares. More likely sellers include the venture funds of Accel and Greylock Partners that combined own about 25% of the outstanding shares. Intel (INTC) doesn't appear a likely seller after paying nearly $31 a share back in 2014. Source: S-1

The biggest risk to the stock would be Intel dumping suggesting the technology doesn't have a bright future. The biggest benefit would come from the venture funds unloading shares that reduce the impacts from future share sales that typically take place regardless of the future of the tech company.

The biggest concern with my investment thesis is the disturbing amount of stock options and restricted stock that is not captured in the outstanding shares in the quarterly reports. Cloudera lists a combined 46.4 million shares that will be added to the diluted count once the firm turns profitable. The Q2 earnings report only listed 134.5 million shares, but the company listed a forecasted average of 138 million shares outstanding by Q3.

Source: S-1

Assuming Cloudera issues another 5 million shares in a secondary offering, the total diluted share count would jump to roughly 180 million. The company has $400 million in cash on the balance sheet so cash isn't needed, but most companies chose to raise cash any way when completing a secondary for selling shareholders.

At $18, Cloudera would have a market cap of $3.2 billion with close to $500 million in cash on the solid balance sheet. The huge amount of shares not reported by financial sites has the listed market value down at $2.3 billion altering the investment thesis. With sales goals of $358 million for this year, the stock is a lot more appealing on the previously reported share counts.

The key investor takeaway is that upside in the stock is capped until the company digests a secondary and all of the outstanding stock options and restricted stock. Cloudera isn't appealing at these prices with these dilution and sales issues overhanging the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.