Why We're Bearish On Apple For The First Time Ever

We rarely write about Apple (AAPL) anymore, but have become bearish on the company for the first time ever since we have been following the stock and we wanted to take to Seeking Alpha to explain our relatively simple reasoning as to why we have had a rather profound shift in our thinking about one of the market's most loved companies. Our sentiment shift has come as a result of several reasons.



First, we believe that the innovation pipeline is not as robust as it has been in the past and we believe that the iPhone X was a relatively underwhelming launch that will cannibalize off of the iPhone 8. Second, we believe the company's valuation has finally started to grow into itself and that historically, the company is trading at more aggressive multiples than it has in the past. We feel like the runway for multiple expansion is decidedly shorter than it once was. Third, and finally, we believe the overall market is nearing a top and that a broader shift in sentiment for the overall market could contribute to Apple moving lower in the near to mid term.



Our readers know that we have written about Apple over the course of the last couple of years sporadically, but always with a positive outlook on the company as an investment. In fact, since we have started following Apple some years back, there hasn't really been a time where we have been bearish on the stock at all. We have generally thought that the company's innovation pipeline remained strong, that the company had a great runway for growth with Mac and iPhone and the stock generally always seemed undervalued enough from an earnings basis for us to basically make it a "permanent" long. What has changed?



The iPhone X/8 and Lack of Pipeline



Well the big catalyst for Apple has finally come and gone. The iPhone X launch was heralded as the next big thing for Apple and the event has come and gone without much of a profound reaction, at least from the perspective of the stock price.



We think Apple made a couple mistakes here. The first is releasing the iPhone 8, which seems to be a fantastic phone in and of itself, alongside of a product that is definitely going to overshadow it. Articles like this one and this one have already appeared far and wide talking about the potential effect of the iPhone X cannibalizing off of the iPhone 8 and the negative affect of having two major product releases where only one is expected to be the primary seller. We think the cannibalization will be an issue that bogs down sales and confuses the consumer.

Second, the iPhone X simply didn't push the envelope enough when it comes to innovation. All of the new technology that it incorporates, whether it is the larger screen or the wireless charging had either been rumored about for a while and expected or is already available on certain types of other phones. In terms of what Apple brought to the table from an organic perspective innovation wise, the features seem to be limited. For a routine phone launch and update, this may be OK, but to push this phone as a special addition and raise the price, we are just not sure consumers are going to feel like they're going to get enough bang for their buck.



This dovetails nicely into another argument of ours, which is that in terms of Apple-based organic innovation, the pipeline doesn't seem to have anything robust in it. The most innovation the company has put forth of late is with the Apple Watch, which now has cellular capability and other updates that make it unique from other watches on the market. But this launch event was far more of an ugly even for FitBit (FIT) than it was a positive event for Apple, we believe.



The Valuation Is Getting Aggressive



For the longest time, Apple always seemed to us to be undervalued. For some reason, on an earnings basis, the market never assigned a multiple of much more than 10X to 12X to the stock. We had consistently used this in our long-standing portfolio of bullish arguments for the company as to why Apple was a nice stock to own. We didn't know what it was going to take, but we knew Apple was more than a stable company that deserved such a small multiple. Things like the iTunes Store and iCloud made Apple somewhat of a software company as well, and 10X is not a multiple that you would normally assign to a SaasS type company or a partial SaaS company (SasS companies routinely get 30x+ multiples).

What we have seen over the last 12 months, as you can see from the chart above, is an aggressive expansion in Apple's multiple, which has almost doubled over the course of a year. The market is finally starting to value the company a little bit more aggressively and this generally coincides with more money coming into the stock and an overall sentiment shift that has taken place among analysts and retail investors. When this crowd starts to pile in, we think it is a great time to start being cautious. Apple stock has done well to trade up to all-time highs of late but we feel now with a price to earnings multiple of 17X and no real proof that the company is going to be able to move any of its offshore cash back on shore, that a 13X to 15X multiple is probably more realistic. This would value shares at between $117 and $135.



We understand that companies like Microsoft trade between 20X and 25X earnings, but we think these valuations across the board are far too robust, with which leads us to our next point.



Apple is (Unfortunately) a Beta Stock and the Market is Overvalued



Anyway you slice it or dice it, the stock market is overvalued right now. We just wrote an article talking about how it was nearly 500 points ago on the S&P 500 that the chair of the Federal Reserve first made her comments that stocks were overvalued. While Apple itself may not be ridiculously overvalued, it has certainly been a boat that has been lifted by the rising tide of the stock market.

Apple has always been a beta stock that moves pretty much in tandem with what the indices are doing that day. We don't want to argue as to whether or not the tail is wagging the dog or the dog is wagging the tail, but Apple and the NASDAQ move pretty much in unison. What does this mean? It means if you think that the NASDAQ is overvalued, which we do, and you think that the broader market is overvalued, which we also do, that Apple may be subjected to a pullback at the hands of the broader market.



If Apple's multiple was still only 11X, we could ignore this argument and actually hope for a pullback in order to create an even deeper value buying opportunity. However, given Apple's somewhat aggressive multiple expansion over the last year, we believe it is a company that will be subjected to market pullbacks or corrections, which we believe are likely in coming quarters. You can read more about our macroeconomic stance here, in an article that we just published over the weekend.



Conclusion



To conclude, Apple is a fantastic company with great fundamentals. There is no way that we can argue that the company's balance sheet or that its cash flow stream are going to suffer in any type of profound way going forward. In fact, we think the longer term outlook, looking out 20 or 30 years is probably still super bullish for Apple. However, in the near-term to mid term, we feel like it is time for shares to take a breather. We would not be surprised to see Apple shares fall as much as 15% to 20% in the near term as the market may ultimately be unimpressed with the iPhone X.

On top of this, Apple's aggressive multiple expansion will probably begin to stagnate or regress slightly and the fact that the stock is so aggressively valued at a point where we believe the market and the economy are at a turning point all point to Apple probably being slightly above its fair market value right now. We think the risk of downside here in the midterm is far more profound than an argument for continued multiple expansion and among continued market euphoria.

We have positioned ourselves accordingly by using a call spread that takes in a credit to help supplement an already existing long call position we have. We are capping our upside, but looking to reduce our theta burn by doing so. It's a strategy that fits our outlook perfectly: short term we will reap the gains of the calls we wrote, while longer term we still have exposure to the stock moving higher.



For the first time ever, we Apple bulls are bearish on Apple.

