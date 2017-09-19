Valero: Gasoline Exports To Mexico Could Surge

A recent infrastructure deal with a Mexican company will enable Valero to penetrate the gasoline market all the way to Mexico City.

Valero (VLO) is the largest refiner in the United States with an aggregate capacity of 1.91 million bpd. It is also one of America's largest refined products exporters - averaging 367,000 bpd of exports over the first half of 2017. Those exports flow to customers across the globe (see graphic below). But moving forward, Valero may find its biggest export market to be that which is closest to home: Mexico.

Source: September Presentation

Recent reforms in Mexico's energy markets are bullish for Valero. This include:

Valero can not only sell barrels to Mexico but it can now also control and own the barrels and move them further inland.

Valero can now sell its own products under its own brand name.

Valero has sold products (gasoline, diesel, jet fuel) in Mexico for years. However, they were sold to Mexico's national oil company. The products were then sold at Pemex branded gas stations and other Pemex outlets. So, the reforms are a big change and will enable Valero to establish its brand - and consumer loyalty - throughout Mexico. And, Valero is aggressively pursuing a strategy to expand operations into Mexico.

In July, IEnova - a Mexican infrastructure company - won the Port of Veracruz’s bid for a 20-year concession to build and operate a new marine terminal for the receipt, storage, and delivery of refined products. The new terminal to be built by IEnova will have 1.4 million bbls of storage capacity. In addition, IEnova will also build and operate two additional storage terminals, strategically located near Puebla and Mexico City, which will have initial storage capacities of approximately 500,000 and 800,000 barrels, respectively.

In August, VLO announced a long-term deal with IEnova to use all three terminals to supply gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel to customers. The marine terminal in Veracruz will start operations as early as the end of 2018, with the two inland terminals serving customers in early 2019. Valero will also have an option to acquire a 50 percent interest in each of the terminals.

Source: September Presentation

As shown above, no U.S. refiner is better positioned to supply Mexico with refined product than is Valero - with a plethora of Gulf Coast refineries with an aggregate capacity of 1.44 million bpd. So, this is a major opportunity and a positive catalyst for Valero moving forward.

Shareholder Returns

Valero has been one of the best performing refining companies with respect to delivering total returns to shareholders. It has grown its annual dividend from $0.30/share in 2011 to the current $2.80/share (assuming the $0.70/share quarterly dividend does not change for Q3 and Q4). In addition, the stock has been an outperformer as well - besting peer Marathon Petroleum (MPC) and even my favorite refiner Phillips 66 (PSX) over the past five years:

Summary and Conclusion

Valero currently exports ~110,000 bpd to Mexico. Under the IEnova deal, VLO will invest ~$275,000 over the next two years in the Veracruz marine terminal and inland storage facilities. It is money well spent and will enable Valero to penetrate deep into the Mexico: the prize being Mexico City. Meantime, the Wall Street Journal reported this morning that the hurricanes stirred up some profits for the refiners.

“An extended increase of 25 to 50 cents a gallon would translate to billions of dollars in costs to consumers over the course of 60 to 90 days, according to federal data on U.S. vehicle miles traveled and average fuel efficiency,” reports the Journal.

While I still believe Phillips 66 is the best refiner to buy and hold for the long term, primarily due to the fact that it has a chemicals joint venture with Chevron (CVX) that is set to dramatically grow output with the commissioning of two new large-scale chemical projects on the Gulf Coast (see PSX: Emerges From Hurricane Harvey Stronger Than Before). Valero has no comparable chemical operations. However, Valero is the best way to play the burgeoning Mexican export market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSX CVX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for investment decisions you make. Thanks for reading and good luck!