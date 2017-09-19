Is Spirit Eternal? Or Will It Die In The Split?

Based on our analysis and what we view as improving fundamentals, we are sticking with the company.

We ran the numbers as to what would the split companies need to be valued at to reward the shareholders.

Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) made the announcement to split their properties into two companies, an event we looked at previously. As we are sitting on more than 25% gains from our earlier purchase, we decided to evaluate what the likely valuations of the split companies would be. This would help us in determine if we wanted to hang on to our shares or take the profit and run for the hills.

Mechanism of split

SRC will transfer 2014 master lease assets and Shopko to a separate company currently called SpinCo.

SpinCo will give "New Spirit" around $400 million. The exact amount will likely depend on the state of retail and that of capital markets at the time.

SpinCo will also assume debt of the master lease related assets of $1,380.

Source: SRC presentation

Current Valuation

To get a sense of where we might be after the split, let's look at the valuation the market is currently ascribing the SRC. SRC is on course to have a Q4-2017 annualized EBITDA of $567 million alongside net debt of about $3.6 billion. The current market capitalization of SRC is $4.2 billion. Hence the enterprise value (EV) market is currently 13.7 times EBITDA.

Key number in the new metrics

SpinCo will be borrowing $400 million from the market to essentially hand over to New Spirit. The rate at which they can borrow will be a key number to determine the health of SpinCo. Current capital market conditions are excellent but there is no guarantee that this will remain in place until SpinCo is ready to be spun off. SpinCo will have quite the leveraged profile at 9.7X Debt to EBITDA and 75% debt to fair market value of assets, so this additional $400 million will likely yield around 7% in our opinion assuming a 7-10 year maturity.

7% will be a big jump from the current rates of the 2014 Master Trust debt but as it is a small amount in relation to overall debt, the overall rate will not be so huge.

Source: SRC Q2-2017 financials

Assuming the debt prices at 7% the weighted average interest rate will be 5.53%. SpinCo could price the debt cheaper than this but the maturity time would be compromised and that is likely not the route they would go.

Source: Author's estimates and calculations

SpinCo will also face a wall of refinancing requirements in about 2.5 years from the spin off, so SRC will likely try and extend some maturities as part of this spin off.

Valuation of New Spirit &

SpinCo

New Spirit will have a starting debt to EBITDA of 4.8X. The closest peer with those metrics that we could find was National Retail Properties (NNN). NNN has an enterprise value of close to 19X EBITDA. NNN however has a long history of dividend increases and SRC has not come close to inspiring that kind of confidence. On the flip side, New Spirit's debt will actually be lower than NNN's. In light of that we take 17X as the most likely scenario.

For SpinCo we will use an extremely conservative 11X EV to EBITDA (more on the rationale later).

From this lens, the combined equity market value of the company is $4.87 billion, more than 15% higher than currently. In practice the valuation for SpinCo should be even higher. Here is the logic.

SpinCo will pay about $100 million in interest expenses on its debt. That leaves $80 million. Even assuming SpinCo can distribute 75% of that (SRC currently pays out 90% of EBITDA minus interest costs), SpinCo should be able to dole out $60 million to its shareholders annually. At a market cap of $232 million that would be an excess of a 25% annual yield. We think 15-17% is likely to be the upper limit on the equity yield initially and hence market cap is likely to be even higher than we have assumed.

Conclusion:

SpinCo and New Spirit will have long lease terms exceeding 9 years and high median rent coverage of around 2.5X. The debt burden on SpinCo is very high, but the equity will attract buyers who are ready to play the high yield game. In our opinion the jump from 13.7X to 17X multiple for New Spirit is achievable. There are certainly triple nets with similar debt trading at far more excessive multiples. SRC has shown a good commitment to shareholder value with a $200 million (5% of market cap) buyback completed in one quarter and another $250 million just authorized. The biggest risk is further deterioration in the retail environment and the reality or perception of a distressed ShopKo. Additional upside to our scenario is possible if the Amazon (AMZN) bubble finally bursts, and investors realize that Amazon should not be run like UNICEF. Based on our analysis, we are sticking with SRC. On our now famous scale of 1-10 where 1 would be "Avoid like the bubonic plague" and 10 would be "Buy like this is Apple in March 2009," we would rate this a 6.0.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SRC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.