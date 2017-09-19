Mylan: Time To Sell?

Since 2016, Mylan (MYL) has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. Mired in controversies of all types, be it for price colluding, misclassification for reimbursement, and patent infringement, there seems to be no end to the company's woes

And then to add to the misery, we have the uncertain regulatory and reimbursement environment in North America exerting a solid downward pressure on Mylan's sales and earnings. In Q2 2017, the company missed both sales and earnings estimates and even reduced its 2017 guidance.

While there have been a few positives in Mylan's story, I believe that most of them will add value to the company's bottom line earliest by 2019. For 2017 and 2018, however, I believe the problems are serious enough to further drag down the company's share prices. In this article, I will discuss why I believe investors should avoid and/or sell off Mylan in 2017.

Mylan has reduced its revenue and earnings guidance for full year 2017

While Mylan had previously projected its 2017 revenue guidance in the range of $12.25 billion - $13.75 billion, the latest 2017 revenue guidance of the company lies in the range of $11.5 billion - $12.5 billion. Earnings expectations for 2017 have also been moderated from the previously projected range of $5.15 - $5.55 to $4.30 - $4.70. Mylan has held its rebasing of the North American business to be responsible for this drop in 2017 financial guidance.

To put things in perspective, here we have a company with leading product Epipen, having come under the assault of rapidly rising competition. Mylan has deferred much touted launches of blockbuster drugs such as generic Copaxone and generic Advair from 2017 to 2018.

And then the company is also stressed with price erosion of its North American generics business which was in mid-single digits in Q2 2017, an average level in the generic pharmaceutical industry. However, the company expects to see many of its first-to-file products from 2016 coming off their exclusivity periods in latter half of 2017. This is expected to increase the full year 2017 price erosion of its North American generic business to high single digit levels (linked above).

Beyond 2017, the impact of delayed product launches, increasing competition from Epipen authorized generics, optimization, and capital deployment activities is expected to extend to 2018 and reduce the company's adjusted EPS to $5.40, from the previous projection of $6.0 (linked above). As profitability is projected to remain under pressure for next one to one and half years, it will be wise for investors to stay away from this stock.

Cut-throat competition in the generics business has been affecting Mylan's growth opportunities in 2017.

Mylan is a generic pharmaceutical company mainly focused on getting the first generic of a branded drug out in the market, and thus enjoying the marketing exclusivity and extra profits for a certain period of time. However, while the approval for first generic and complex and niche products has been significantly delayed due to reorganization activities at the FDA, the increasing pricing pressures in USA have manifested into accelerating speed of third, fourth, and fifth generics of branded products. This has been like a double whammy for Mylan, as competition for its Epipen auto-injector has grown at rate much faster than expected. On the other hand, despite completing all requirements and met multiple times with the FDA officials, the time lines of the various administrative milestones in the approval process of generic Copaxone, continue to get delayed.

In March 2017, FDA issued a complete response letter to Mylan related to its ANDA seeking approval generic version for generic version of blockbuster asthma and chronic lung disease drug, GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK) Advair. Even Hikma Pharmaceuticals' and Vectura's ANDA application for generic Advair was turned down by the FDA in May 2017. While Mylan has confirmed that the CRL does not ask for additional clinical or device related studies and the company will file response in the near term future, the future of the generic Advair program remains uncertain. And to add to Mylan's worries, on June 15, 2017, FDA accepted for review Sandoz's ANDA application for generic Advair. With Novartis' Sandoz division known for its exceptional track record of getting approvals for its generic drugs, this development can definitely pose a risk to Mylan's future profitability.

Besides these drugs, the generic pharmaceutical industry has always been hypercompetitive with players such as Endo pharmaceuticals (ENDP), Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA), Akorn Inc (AKRX), Novartis' Sandoz, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (RDY), Mallinckrodt (MNK), and others. And then we have many branded players introducing authorized generics for their drugs to compete with these generic drugs. All this competition has proved detrimental to Mylan's first-to-file strategy.

Epipen has been witnessing higher than expected revenue erosion in 2017.

Had Epipen auto-injector performed as projected by Mylan, the company would have reported 4% increase in third party sales in USA in Q2 2017 as compared to Q2 2016, despite the very challenging pricing environment in North America. Instead, Mylan reported $1.3 billion in third party sales in USA, a 9% drop (linked above) from previous year.

The launch of Mylan's authorized generic version of Epipen auto-injector as well as FDA approval for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation's Symjepi, generic version of Epipen, may further pull down Epipen's revenues.

Legal and regulatory problems continue to stalk Mylan in 2017

Starting August 2016, Mylan's problems exacerbated when the company was heavily criticized for its pricing policy for Epipen as well as for misclassification of the product as a generic in the Medicaid Drug Rebate program. On August 17, 2017, Mylan managed to settle potential Medicaid rebate liability owed to the federal government for a consideration worth $465 million. This liability arose as companies have to pay rebates for branded products based on requirements for participating companies in the 340B Drug Pricing Program.

In later half of 2016, the Department of Justice sent subpoenas to some personnel at Mylan, inquiring about pricing and sale practices employed for four of its generic products, glipizide-metformin, cidofovir, verapamil, and propranolol. Connecticut Office of the Attorney General has also inquired about Mylan's pricing and sales practices for generic products containing doxycycline. This was followed by a lawsuit filed by twenty sates against Mylan and Teva Pharmaceutical, blaming the companies of price collusion for drugs such as glyburide and doxycycline hyclate delayed release.

And if these lawsuits and inquiries were not enough, FDA has also issued a warning letter to Mylan relate to violation of good manufacturing practices at its manufacturing facility in Nashik, India.

All these problems have reduced the company's focus on its core business in 2017.

However, there are few factors that have the potential to boost the company's share prices in the long term future

The acquisition of Meda, completed in August 2016, for a consideration of $9.9 billion, added six therapeutic franchises with market value of $1.0 billion to Mylan's portfolio. This deal has given Mylan multiple drugs spanning across therapeutic areas such as Allergy, respiratory, pain, CNS and dermatology and has expanded its over-the-counter presence. Additionally, Meda has also expanded Mylan's geographic footprint mainly across emerging markets such as Southeast Asia, China, Russia, Mexico, and the Middle East. This has helped complement Mylan's already strong presence in developing countries such as India, Brazil, and few major markets in Africa.

Besides Meda, the company also acquired Renaissance Acquisition Holdings in June 2016, to further expand its presence in the topicals business. The company has been involved in other major acquisitions in 2015 such as that of Abbott Laboratories' (ABT) ex-U.S. branded generics and specialty business and Famy care's female healthcare business. The company has also partnered with Theravance Biopharma to develop and commercialize revefenacin, for respiratory indications such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

In addition to the acquired products, Mylan, also boats of a solid biosimilar development program. The company has partnered with Mabion, Momenta Pharmaceuticals, and Biocon to develop a research pipeline comprising of 16 generic analog and biosimilar products, with global brand market sales worth $75 billion. On July 13, 2017, FDA Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee also recommended the approval of the company's biosimilar version of oncology drug, Roche Holdings' (OTCQX:RHHBY) Herceptin (trastuzumab).

I believe that it will be better to avoid/sell Mylan and prevent/cap losses in 2017.

Assessing the risk/reward profile of the company, I am leaning towards the lower end of the 12-month consensus analyst estimate for Mylan, which is around $30. In such a situation, investors can lose up to 10% of their investing, considering Mylan's share prices in September 2017. I thus believe that investors with an investment horizon of one to one and half years, should be staying away from this stock in 2017.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.