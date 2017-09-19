Equifax: At What Point Are The Shares Attractive?

If the stock keeps dropping, it could eventually become a value opportunity.

The company had been growing at a high rate for many years, and had expected growth to continue due to favorable industry fundamentals.

As a result of the recent security incident, Equifax stock has lost 33% of its value in the past month.

Credit reporting agency Equifax (EFX) has become the latest example of the potential impact of a data breach. Data breaches have become more common in recent years, which demonstrates the need for companies to adapt to a changing security environment. In the age of Big Data, companies face a new set of risks.

Data breaches can have a huge impact on a company’s stock price. We can use Equifax to illustrate this point. Consider that Equifax shares have lost one-third of their value in the past month. The crash has been quick, and severe.

The price decline has caused Equifax's valuation to contract. At the same time, Equifax is a profitable company with a long history of growth.

The stock has been beaten up this year, and may still have room to fall. But assuming the security breach does not affect the long-term viability of the business, at some point Equifax stock could become attractive.

Business Overview

On September 7th, Equifax announced a major cybersecurity incident. Hackers obtained personal information for 143 million U.S. consumers. The information accessed includes names, Social Security numbers, birth dates, and in some instances, credit card and driver’s license numbers.

In response, the company states it took aggressive action, deploying short-term remediation steps, as well as implementing long-term solutions to improve security. Equifax also made changes to its management team, with the retirements of the company’s chief information officer and chief security officer.

Making matters worse, Bloomberg recently reported that Equifax was actually hacked five months earlier than it had publicly disclosed.

It goes without saying that the issue will likely be damaging to Equifax, at least in the short-term. The company will probably realize a significant financial penalty from the data breach. That said, over the long term, Equifax’s business model should remain intact. The company generates strong growth, thanks to high demand for information solutions.

Equifax has a diversified customer mix.

The company operates four business segments, each of which posted strong growth last year:

U.S. Information Solutions (39% of revenue)

International (27% of revenue)

Workforce Solutions (23% of revenue)

Global Consumer Solutions (11% of revenue)

As a result of the data breach, Equifax’s growth will likely be impaired, particularly in the short term. The hope for investors is that the financial penalties are a one-time occurrence, allowing the company to return to growth over the long term.

Growth Prospects

Prior to the security incident, Equifax had grown at a high rate for several years. Equifax more than doubled book value per share in the past 10 years. Equifax has held long-term competitive advantages, which allowed it to grow into one of the largest companies in its industry. It is a major credit-reporting agencies. At the end of 2016, Equifax had data on more than 820 million consumers, and more than 91 million businesses worldwide.

In 2016, revenue and adjusted earnings per share rose 18% and 23%, respectively. Results were equally impressive to start 2017. Equifax increased revenue by 14% in the first quarter, and by another 7% in the second quarter. Adjusted earnings per share increased 12% last quarter.

Equifax's long-term growth potential is impressive. The company expects multi-year organic revenue growth of 7%-10%.

Before the breach, Equifax was expecting 2017 to be another strong year. Current-quarter revenue was expected to increase 6%-7%, while adjusted earnings per share were expected to grow 4%-7%. Full-year revenue was estimated to increase 9%, to roughly $3.4 billion. The company had a forecast for 10% growth this year.

Of course, the data breach changes everything. Equifax may see its growth slow down considerably, from what management had expected. It is highly likely the company will suffer significant financial penalties as a result of the breach. The exact amount will not be known for some time, but the market tends to sell first and ask questions later.

Valuation & Expected Total Returns

Equifax has seen its valuation multiple contract significantly since the news of the data breach. Based on 2016 adjusted earnings per share of $5.52, Equifax shares now trade for a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.1, down from a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.4 before the data breach.

The shrinking valuation multiple is the result of the heightened level of headline risk surrounding the data incident. Because of this, the valuation could continue to fall, particularly if future earnings growth is impaired. Where the valuation multiple stops declining is a question mark, and largely depends on the impact to earnings, which is difficult to foresee.

Equifax could be a bargain if shares trade to a valuation multiple in the low teens. This would be at about half the valuation multiple of the S&P 500 Index, and a fairly attractive multiple for a company with long-term growth. However, the stock isn’t quite there yet.

From a dividend perspective, Equifax has a spotty dividend history. The company cut its dividend in 2001, despite generating enough earnings that year to sustain the payout. The tech bubble presumably played a role, which indicates the company is not opposed to cutting the dividend when operating conditions deteriorate.

That said, the dividend payout could be sustainable this time around. Equifax pays an annualized dividend of $1.56 per share, which represents 28% of 2016 earnings per share. This is a very low payout ratio.

Equifax has increased its dividend for seven years in a row, and each raise was at least 10%+. The most recent increase was an 18% hike on February 8th. With three more years, Equifax will become a Dividend Achiever, which have raised dividends for at least 10 consecutive years. You can see the entire list of all 265 Dividend Achievers here.

Final Thoughts

Equifax shares have continued room to fall. This is an elevated period of headline risk for the company, and will probably remain so through the end of 2017 at least. The best-case scenario for Equifax would seem to be that the financial penalties stemming from the data breach are a temporary issue.

Equifax had been generating strong growth until the security incident. It operates in a highly profitable, and growing industry. If the sell-off continues, and the company's long-term growth catalysts remain intact, value investors could see Equifax as a buying opportunity.

