Xunlei: Blockchain, Cloud, And Live Streaming - Is It Undervalued Or A Value Trap?

Recently, I noticed Xunlei (XNET) stock has appreciated about 50% since July 9th. I want to write an article to discuss the reason behind the change of the trend and share my opinion on XNET's future performance.

According to its 2017 Q2 results, Xunlei ended with cash, cash equivalent, and short-term investment of $370.9 million, representing $5.60 per ADS, which is higher than its closing price of $4.73 on September 15, 2017. So, why does Xunlei has negative enterprise value? Let me walk through this company with you, and you will know if it's worth investing.

Background

Xunlei (means "thunderbolt" in Chinese) was founded in 2003. The company offers a download manager software called Xunlei. It is one of the most popular download manager software in China. Investors in the US may wonder what a download manager is, which is very understandable because download manager software is unique and never obtained popularity in the US for reasons I will discuss later. Xunlei also started a cloud computing business in 2015 Q3, which is, in fact, a CDN (content delivery network) service utilizing the ideal bandwidth of its users(I will discuss more in detail later). Xunlei also delivers marketing services mainly through its mobile live streaming app.

Xunlei went public on NASDAQ on June 24, 2014, with an IPO price of $12 per ADS. The company raised $88 million through its IPO. Since the IPO, the share price has disappointed its investors significantly and reached its all-time low of $3.11 on July 9, 2017. The reason is Xunlei's revenue growth was lower than expected, and margins have continued to worsen.

Exhibit 1. Xunlei's historical share price

Exhibit 2. Xunlei's revenue and growth

Source: Xunlei's quarterly filing

Exhibit 3. Xunlei's margins

Source: Xunlei's quarterly filing

However, since then, the share price took off and had appreciated about 50%. So, what happened? Let's start by knowing more about its business.

According to Xunlei's IPO filing, it was the No. 1 download acceleration provider in China with 300 million monthly unique visitors. A download acceleration software enables the users to download the online contents (movies, music, games, etc.) faster through P2P technology. Traditionally, people downloaded directly from central servers, which may locate thousands of miles away from the user. A P2P distribution network allows different users to transmit contents directly and not necessarily through the central server, thus has the potential to match geographically closer users.

Exhibit 4. Xunlei's distribution network compared with centralized network

Source: Xunlei's IPO filing

Xunlei has three lines of business:

1. Subscription: Its traditional 2C (to-customer) download acceleration business, generating revenue through user's subscription to its P2P network.

2. Online advertising: Advertising services mainly delivered through its software and mobile live streaming app.

3. Other internet value-added services (IVAS): Cloud computing (2B) and online games.

Xunlei sold its online video streaming (not live streaming) platform Xunlei Kankan in July 2015 to better focus on its cloud business.

The dying downloading business

The subscription business is shrinking, in terms of both revenue and number of subscribers.

Exhibit 5. Subscription revenue and YoY growth

Source: Xunlei's quarterly filing

Exhibit 6. Number of subscribers

Source: Xunlei's quarterly filing

One reason for the shrinking business is the development of internet infrastructure. The internet has become more stable and faster, and the trend is believed to continue. The need for a download acceleration software is diminishing. More importantly, the Chinese government is getting stronger and stronger on copyright protection to establish a better environment for its movie, music and gaming industries. And as a public company, Xunlei is now regulated to remove any copyright-protected movies, music, and games on its network. Being able to download free stuff is probably the most important reason for users to pay Xunlei for its subscription. As the free resources disappear, the users also unsubscribe. The trend is inevitable, and I believe that unless Xunlei can add other services to its downloading platform, the number of subscribers will continue to drop.

The management also sensed the change and launched the new businesses. Xunlei now offers the live streaming platform through web page and app on both iPhone and Android. However, its live streaming is not a very popular platform compared with competitors. According to ASO100, Xunlei Live Streaming ranks the 30th under the free social networking category on App Store (Momo (MOMO) ranks 5th, Weibo (WB) ranks 3th). I tried both MOMO and Xunlei live streaming apps, MOMO's performers are way better and the contents broadcasted are more diversified on MOMO's platform.

The future focus - Innovative CDN

Another business is Xunlei's CDN service, which is what I want to discuss in more detail given it will be Xunlei's next focus.

A content delivery network (CDN) is a system of distributed servers (network) that deliver pages and other Web content to a user, based on the geographic locations of the user, the origin of the web page and the content delivery server. This service is effective in speeding the delivery of content of websites with high traffic and websites that have global reach. The closer the CDN server is to the user geographically, the faster the content will be delivered to the user.

Exhibit 7. CDN

Image source

A traditional CDN provider will purchase and build their own servers and distribute them nationwide or globally, depending on their service area. Nowadays, cloud computing companies like Amazon's (AMZN) AWS also provides CDN service. But unlike traditional CDN, they don't have many locations. Instead, they focus on providing other value-added services such as computing. The difference between cloud computing and CDN is that cloud computing not only delivers content but also can do computing, while CDN focuses more on the stable and rapid delivery of online contents.

The competitive landscape is pretty much the same in China. One of the traditional CDN players is ChinaCache International (CCIH). In recent years, Alibaba (BABA) and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) also started to provide cloud services. The new players came into the field with much more capital thus lower price, which became game changers for CDN industry. Alibaba saw its cloud computing revenue grow 96% YoY in 2017 Q2 while the CDN market increased only 30%. But still, CDN is a fast growing (30% is not slow at all) business, and many companies want to get into it, including Xunlei.

Xunlei has an entirely different CDN system, which, in my opinion, is unique and exciting. Xunlei sells a hardware called ZQB (they also call it project crystal). Basically, ZQB is a private cloud, which enables its users to build their own cloud and backup their files through the internet. Then, users can share files among ZQB, computer, mobile phones, etc. Moreover, users can use their idle bandwidth to make money with ZQB. When you are not watching online video or downloading, you probably only use a little portion of your bandwidth. ZQB will utilize the idle bandwidth as a CDN network. Thus, Xunlei doesn't need to build servers itself. The users are paid based on how much data its ZQB contributes to Xunlei's network. The more bandwidth you provide, the more you get paid. And, ZQB is running 24/7 because the only resource needed is some electricity. Although an average user only makes RMB 1 to 2 a day, it's more than enough to cover the electricity bill and keep the rest.

The newest version of ZQB is called OneCloud. Xunlei launched on August 15, 2017, and started its crowdfunding on Alibaba's crowdfunding platform. Even though called crowdfunding, it is, in fact, a sales event. You fund RMB 279, and you get a OneCloud. The number of people participated in the crowdfunding totaled 39,263, and Xunlei raised RMB10,858,852 when I write this article (link to the crowdfunding page).

Exhibit 8. OneCloud

Moreover, OneCloud is also available on JD.com (JD)for RMB338. More than 5 million people prepurchased OneCloud through JD.com according to Xunlei. Different from the old ZQB, OneCloud users get OneCoin for contributing their bandwidth. OneCoin is generated through blockchain technology and has a limited amount. OneCoin has many uses including purchasing CDN service, acceleration service and more (think about bitcoin). But we should note OneCoin will not become another Bitcoin because the Chinese government just shut down all Bitcoin exchanges in China due to Bitcoin's illegal use in fundraising.

With the new OneCloud, Xunlei will be able to acquire idle bandwidth for a lower price, thus to provide CDN for more competitive prices. One of Xunlei's biggest CDN customers is iQiYi (a subsidiary of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), one of the most successful streaming companies in China with over 600 million active users). The CDN (Xunlei calls it cloud computing and is under IVAS) business grew 107.8% YoY in 2017 Q2. However, the business is not yet profitable and in its early stage. I think the cloud computing is still a small part of Xunlei, given the total revenue only grew 8.9% YoY.

Exhibit 9. Cloud computing YoY growth

Source: Xunlei's quarterly filing

Exhibit 10. Xunlei's revenue breakdown

Source: Xunlei's quarterly filing

Conclusion

1. The traditional download acceleration business is dying unless Xunlei can provide new services to users

2. Xunlei' live streaming is not very attractive and is of lower quality compared with Momo and other bigger competitors

3. The innovative CDN service looks promising but needs more time to prove its value

For prudent investors considering XNET, I suggest them wait for the further positive signal from the CDN business. However, given its share price is lower than the cash per share and the recent momentum, impatient may want to purchase XNET now.

Thank you for reading this Seeking Alpha PRO article. PRO members received early access to this article and get exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas. Sign up or learn more about PRO here.