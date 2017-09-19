How To Profit From The Online Data Boom

Data growth is being driven by more internet users, more smartphones, more online video streaming, and increasingly by machine communications.

The world's data is said to double in size every 2 years.

Note: This article was first published on Trend Investing on August 17, 2017, therefore all data is as of that date.

The online data boom is opening up an enormous amount of opportunities for investors, to the point where it can be overwhelming. To this extent I have tried to give a simplified summary of a massive area, and where possible use graphs and charts to get a clearer picture.

The data boom

The data boom is being driven by the following:

Around 200 million more internet users every year - ~50% of the world are connected, yet 50% are yet to connect.

Around 200-220 million more smartphone users every year - currently 2.32b smartphone users.

Increase data use - especially from online video.

The rise of social media - Facebook adds 500,000 new users every day.

This will be enhanced by the next stage of data usage:

Internet of Things (IOTs) - Machines will communicate to other machines and to us, at home and at work. By 2020 we may see up to 250 million connected cars, moving towards fully autonomous vehicles. Cisco Systems (CSCO) forecasts we could see up to 50 billion connected devices by the end of this decade.

All of the above will result in a greater need to transfer, store and process data.

Global smartphones and devices growth 2016 - 2021

The chart below shows Machine 2 Machine (M2M) "device" growth due to the IoTs is forecast to be the strongest growth area from 2016 to 2021, followed by smartphone growth. Minimal or negative growth is forecast for TVs, PCs and tablets. Note that this is device growth at 10% CAGR, not data growth.

Source: Cisco

Global internet traffic forecast by device type 2016 to 2021



The chart below highlights that smartphones will be the major source for "internet traffic" (data) growth. PCs and internet enabled UHD TVs will also be significant sources. Global internet traffic is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 26%.

Source

Increased Mobile data traffic

A major trend is increased data usage, mostly via smartphones, and mostly from online video. According to Cisco, mobile data traffic has grown a staggering 18-fold over the past 5 years. In 2016 mobile data traffic grew 63%. Looking ahead mobile data is forecast to grow at 47% CAGR from 2016 to 2021.

Source: Cisco & Statista

Source: Cisco and Statista

Mobile data traffic is forecast to grow at 47% CAGR from 2016 to 2021

Source: Cisco VNI Mobile, 2017

Mobile data traffic forecast growth by region 2016-2021

The graph below highlights most of the growth will come from the Asia Pacific region - think China, India, Indonesia, Philippines etc. Investors should take note of this and try to select stocks that have direct or indirect exposure to this region.

Source: Cisco VNI Mobile, 2017

Now that is is very clear that the data boom is still very strong and set to continue, I look at how best to invest.

How to profit from the data boom

Data is created (say a YouTube or Facebook video), saved (NAND or DRAM memory), transferred (Wifi, wireless, cable, or wire), then processed by a server and then often saved at the data center (cloud storage).

Then when you download data it is processed, and transferred to the consumer to view.

Data creating devices

Smartphones (some tablets, PCs) - Samsung Electronics [KRX:005930] [XLON:SMSN] (OTCMKTS:OTC:SSNLF) is the global number 1 smartphone manufacturer, followed by Apple (AAPL) at global number 2 - who is the most profitable smartphone maker. The Chinese Huawei, Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi are all very popular in China, however cut throat competition limits profits.

Top 5 global smartphone manufacturers by market share - Q1, 2017

Source

Smartphone market share by company up to Q1 2017

Source: IDC

Sensors, cameras, microphones

These components will be in increasing demand from an ever increasing smartphone market, and also from the auto market.

Image sensors (Cameras) - Sony (SNE) are the global leader with around 50% of the world market for image sensors. Others include OmniVision, Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF), LG, and Samsung.

Microphones - Knowles Corp (KN) microphones are used by most phones today, and in 2016 Knowles microphones had 59% global market share. The top 3 global consumer and mobile Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (NASDAQ:MEMS) companies are STMicroelectronics (STM), Knowles Corp, and InvenSense (acquired by TDK (OTCPK:TTDKY)).

Data saving (personal storage)

NAND memory companies

Samsung Electronics is a clear leader in the NAND memory market. Of note Toshiba are looking to sell part or all of their NAND division, to avoid going into bankruptcy due to losses from its American nuclear power division. That would leave Western Digital (WDC) as the other main option.

Source

DRAM memory companies

The top three DRAM memory manufacturers dominate the market and are Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCL) and Micron Technology (MU).

Source

Data transfer companies - 3G, 4G and 5G

Telcos

The global top 5 largest telcos in 2017 are - AT&T (T) (plan to start 5G by 2020), Verizon (VZ) (plan to start 5G in 2017), China Mobile (CHL), Nippon Telegraph & Telecom (OTCPK:NTTYY), and Softbank (OTC:SFBTF).

Opto-electronic companies (optical components such as transmitters and receivers for high speed data)

Some choices here include - Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA), Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI), Fabrinet (NYSE:FN), Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR), Inphi (NYSE:IPHI), Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE), NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN), and Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR).

Enterprise data storage companies

Global leaders here include - Dell EMC (private) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE).

Enterprise Network and Server providers

Cisco Systems (CSCO) is a major force here.

Cloud data storage companies

Amazon (AMZN) via their Amazon Web Services division dominate this space being the global number 1 cloud service provider with 31% market share. Second is Microsoft (MSFT), third is IBM (IBM), and fourth is Google.

Cloud - Software as a Service (SAAS) companies

Leading companies are - Saleforce.com(CRM), Oracle (ORCL), Apptio Inc (APTI), Box Inc (BOX), Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), and Baozun (BZUN).

Data processing/semiconductor companies (CPU)



Below shows the major android smartphone chip companies led by Qualcomm (QCOM), then MediaTek Inc (OTCPK:MDTKF), and Samsung Electronics. Another major player includes Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) who are the leading chipmaker for PCs and desktop computers. Of notable mention is Japan's Softbank (OTCPK:SFTBY) who bought out the leading smartphone chip designer ARM holdings.

Source

Broadcom (AVGO) are a diversified semiconductor company, that also sell broadband access, cables, switches, network processors and wireless connectors.

GPU manufacturers

The two leaders here are Nvidia (NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD).

Online advertisers

Facebook (FB) is the leader in "targeted" advertising helped by us clicking on the "like" button. As of June 2017 there were 2.01 billion monthly active Facebook users. You can read more Facebook facts here.

Alphabet Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) still has by far the largest share of the global online advertising market, but Facebook has been gaining share.

Together Facebook and Google have a 46.4% share of the global online advertising market. According to CNBC, Google is likely to make $72.69 billion in ad revenues in 2017, while Facebook will make $33.76 billion. Chinese companies Baidu (BIDU), Alibaba (BABA), and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) will collectively make $35.82 billion from advertising this year. Note Alibaba have recently bought heavily into Lazarda to increase their SE Asia exposure.

JD.Com (JD) is another great Chinese online retailer. Momo Inc (MOMO) is also a promising smaller market cap Chinese social network/online video content company with plenty of potential.

My model portfolio to play the data boom

Smartphone manufacturers - Samsung Electronics and Apple.

Image sensors, cameras, microphones - Sony and Knowles Corp.

NAND and DRAM memory companies - Samsung Electronics and Micron Technology.

Telcos - Verizon and China Mobile.

Opto-electronic companies - Applied Optoelectronics and Fabrinet.

Cloud storage - Amazon.

CPU smartphone chipmaker - Qualcomm and MediaTek.

GPU chipmaker - Nvidia and AMD.

Online advertisers - Google and Facebook

Asian exposure - JD.Com, Alibaba, and Momo (I call all three combined JAM)

Some relevant ETFs as a broader and safer way to play the data boom

Semiconductor ETF - iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX), or SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD)



IoTs ETF - Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (SNSR)



Cloud Computing ETF - First Trust ISE Cloud Computing Index Fund (SKYY)

Cyber Security ETF - ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK)

For further reading on this topic investors can read my previous articles:

Conclusion

With each passing year we will see more online devices (10% CAGR) and more online data traffic (26% CAGR). It will be mostly driven by smartphone use via video streaming (mobile online data traffic CAGR 47%), and increasingly from the IoTs (50 billion connected devices by 2020). Of note the largest growth will come from emerging markets such as those in Asia.

The online data boom is enormous, and there are literally thousands of companies to choose from. I have tried to simplify and summarize, rather than get bogged down in complexity and detail. Obviously this means I could not cover most of the data boom related companies in one short article; but rather give a brief summary of many of the major players, and give investors an overall understanding of the data boom investment opportunity.

My current favorite would be Samsung Electronics due to it's diversified exposure to smartphones, semiconductors, appliances and IoTs. Samsung's current valuation and growth outlook are also very appealing.

I am interested to hear what readers view as their favorite stocks to capture the data boom. As usual all comments are welcome.

Trend Investing

Thanks for reading this article. If you want to go to the next level, sign up for Trend Investing, my Marketplace service. I share my best investing ideas on the latest trends that are going to change the business world. I'd love to have you join our community as we look to take advantage of the hundreds of hours of work we've done to analyze the best opportunities in emerging industries. Just click here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FACBOOK (FB), GOOG, APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS (NASDAQ:AAOI), FABRINET (NYSE:FN), SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS (LSE:SMSN), MICRON TECHNOLOGY (MU), MOMO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information in this article is general in nature and should not be relied upon as personal financial advice.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.