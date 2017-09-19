Insure Your Portfolio With Travelers

I find Travelers (TRV) a perfect example of a perfect stock. The reason for this can be found in the industry it operates in and in its strong business track record.

As I personally believe that investing is not a sprint but rather a marathon, I intend to hold each of my shares forever. Usually wonderful companies are best suited for this. This is why I feel it is imperative for an investor to have a deeper look on the company's historical financials. After all, there are many companies which are doing well for a few years, only to fall behind competition during the next financial turmoil. However, the best of the best are able to deliver good results from bull market to bull market while rewarding shareholders at the same time. In such a case, a company usually has a some type of a competitive advantage which makes it worth taking a closer look. I personally consider these as quality companies.

In this article, I will be showing what type of quantitative metrics I applied to The Travelers Companies. I will not be considering the current or historical valuation of the shares. That will be left for the reader. Travelers is a company founded in 1853 which provides insurance services. I have for some time had my eye on the company's shares but I have not done my due diligence until now.

Let's start the analysis by looking at the top line. Sales are probably one of the most important metrics in a financial statement. This is simply because without an increasing revenue, there is no possibility for a company to grow its dividends in the future. As you can see below, top line has been growing at an annual rate of 0.9% and 8.1% for the last 10 and 20 years, which is rather weak.

Source: author generated using SEC filings

The most common ways to distribute profits to shareholders are via dividends and share buybacks. Lets next look at how has the company managed its share capital in recent years. In the case of Travelers, per share figures are even better as share buybacks have decreased the amount of shares annually by around -8.4% and -2.8% for the last 10 and 20 years.

How has free cash flow relative to sales developed through the years with Travelers? For the last 10 years it has been on average 13.9% and for the last 20 years 10.3%. Those values sound exceptional.

When it comes to return on equity using free cash flow, it has been around 14.4% and 11.2% for the last 10 and 20 years. Those values are really good.

Return on assets is probably one of the best metrics when calculating profitability. This is simply because it takes into consideration all physical and intangible assets. Intangibles are especially generated through major acquisitions so it is advisable to assess how profitable they have been. After all, it is rather simple to pay too much. In the case of Travelers, return on assets using free cash flow has been on average 3.4% and 2.4% for the last 10 and 20 years. Those values are pretty good. Due to the float received from insurance premiums, the insurance companies have much lower return on assets than in general. This is actually why I like about insurance companies; customers pay in front, you can invest this premium and then pay later (if needed).

The long-term dividend history seems to be exceptional with an annual growth of 10.1% and 11.7% for the last 10 and 20 years. The dividend growth is supported by the increasing free cash flow as can be seen further below from the free cash flow graph.

Irrespective of good historical dividend growth, more important is the fact how much there is still growth potential left. Historically, the free cash flow has been able to cover dividend payments really badly while the current ratio is around 18.0%.

Especially during the current zero interest rate environment where money is almost free, many corporations are relying on it for wrong purposes, such as share buybacks or excessive acquisitions. Therefore I find it important to look at how free cash flow has historically covered existing debt. In the case of Travelers, free cash flow has covered debt very well.

Personally I prefer investing in companies that have low capital expenditure requirements and that require little capital for growth. Travelers has been using on average 0% from sales to capital expenditures during the last 10 years. For the last 20 years the same figure stands at 0.3%. These figures are very promising.

From a historical point of view, free cash flow has been growing at an annual rate of -1.2% and 7.8% during the last decade and two decades. These figures can be considered dismal. Apart from the major acquisition made in early 2000, the cash flow has not increased at all.

Summary

Even though Travelers' track record when it comes to increasing cash flow seems to be rather questionable, I would still say it is a strong candidate for anyone's portfolio. The very business idea behind the insurance industry makes it very compelling to invest in. As customers pay insurance premiums up front, it can be considered as a free loan which can be safely invested in AAA bonds in order to boost returns. I do not see the increased occurrence of more intense natural disasters problematic from a financial point of view. This is because, these companies can easily just increase the insurance premiums. As Travelers is one of the industry leaders, I am strongly considering adding it to my income portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.