The 6 Things That Could Make Hormel's Stock Go Rotten

I have a sizable position in Hormel Foods (HRL) stock, and as I recently said to subscribers, it's my current favorite position to buy & hold for the next ten years. The current sell-off is largely baseless, grounded in transitory factors that make nearly no difference to the long-term investment thesis. Shares are in one of their steepest drawdowns since the 1980s despite there being nothing fundamentally wrong with the business.

HRL data by YCharts

Given that stance, it's worth doing some reflection. Is it possible that I'm missing something? Do the bears have some knowledge that us shareholders are missing out on? As such, I've done a dive into the bear case and worked through the leading claims against Hormel stock at the moment. Here are the six leading concerns about Hormel stock that I've seen, along with my thoughts on each.

#1: Company Can't Make Good Acquisitions Anymore

It's no secret that private equity firms are increasingly struggling to find good deals. As the world remains awash in cheap capital, ratios for buyouts tend to keep going up and up. This trend has also been witnessed within the food space.

Hormel's critics suggest that the firm will not be able to find such favorable acquisitions as it has made in the past. Hormel's ability to buy Applegate, Wholly Guacamole, and other such small to mid-size companies in the past, and then greatly increase their scope and market share has been integral to the firm's long-term double-digit EPS and dividend growth rate. If deals become too expensive, Hormel won't be able to maintain the same growth rate it has achieved in the past.

I'm skeptical of this risk factor. I must concede one point though. This quarter, it became increasingly clear that the Cytosport (Muscle Milk brand) acquisition is looking shaky. Management had been expecting double-digit growth from this division, and instead, it is coming in closer to flat. So bears can point to this one purchase as failing to meet expectations.

Overall, though, Hormel's M&A decisions have worked out admirably over the years. And with the collapse in packaged food makers stocks this year (down 20-30% across the board), I would bet that private market valuations are also on the decline. Besides, Hormel tends to stick to $750 million and undersized deals, where there is much less competition. Hormel is still small enough to make smaller brand acquisitions move the needle in a way that giants like Mondelez (MDLZ) and Unilever (UL) simply can't.

#2: Company Makes A Bad Megadeal

The corollary to the above concern is that Hormel will potentially wreck its balance sheet by making too big of a deal that subsequently goes bad. A classic example of this would be Britain's Premier Foods (OTCPK:PRRFY), which basically lost all its value after a bad mega-merger just prior to the financial crisis.

Now to Hormel's credit, the management team has been making M&A deals for decades without ever taking the existential risk. The team in place clearly aren't reckless gunslingers and there's little evidence of empire-building either.

That said, Hormel reportedly did try to make a big deal, as it was said to be one of the bidders for the RB foods division asset. There was a bidding war for it earlier this year, and it was suggested that Hormel was willing to pay up to $3 billion for the operation, which includes French's and Frank's Red Hot brands. Ultimately, McCormick & Co (MKC) outbid the competition, offering an aggressive $4.2 billion to win the bid.

In this case, Hormel appears to have shown prudence in not bidding too high. McCormick had more synergies from a branding and distribution perspective and thus could pay more while still making the deal beneficial to its shareholders. So a point to Hormel management for good judgment. Despite that, the fact that Hormel was willing to put in a $3 billion bid shows them going big game hunting in a way that they haven't previously been inclined to. It's not necessarily a bad thing, but it is a risk factor worth watching.

#3: Dietary Trends May Shift Against Protein

Hormel has built itself as the leading protein-based mainstream packaged foods company in the United States. This has appeared to be a brilliant move over the past five or so years. Increasingly, the nutritional evidence is pointing at sugar in specific and carbohydrates in general as one of the primary factors contributing to various modern diseases.

Saturated fats: not the bad guy after all?

This paradigm switch has led to consumers increasingly abandoning old food staples, such as cereal while transitioning back to meats, cheeses, and plant-based protein alternatives such as nut butters. Hormel is protein-source agnostic, happy to sell meat, nuts, bean-based chilies, protein drinks, and whatever other proteins that consumers are looking for. The company also wisely jumped on the snacking trend, grabbing shelf-space for popular meat-based ready-to-eat products.

However, nutritional trends tend to reverse themselves over time. It's unclear if the current anti-carb environment will continue, or if new evidence may cause it to revert somewhat. Certain trends, such as no-gluten, seem fadlike and will probably fade over time. While I'm quite confident that most people would benefit from a higher intake of protein, there are no guarantees that nutritional science may not turn against Hormel's general nutritional positioning in the future.

#4: Millenials Don't Buy Branded Products Anymore

This is a rather nebulous concern. I've found little hard data either supporting or rejecting this claim. However, the basic idea goes that millennials aren't attached to brands like their parents were.

As a result, disruptors such as Amazon (AMZN) will be able to sell cheaper generic products, cutting out the branded middleman. The acquisition of Whole Foods potentially gives Amazon a great opening to pursue this strategy.

I grant this is a possibility. But if it keeps you up at night, Hormel is hardly the first stock to worry about. Hormel operates in a bunch of niches. It's easy to make off-brand cereal or soda, for example, and there's a huge market. But it's much harder to make something like generic almond butter, naturally raised turkey, or guacamole. The market size isn't nearly as large, and it requires much more care and attention to sourcing of inputs and quality control. Freshness is also far more important - they're not items like books that Amazon can let sit in warehouses for months.

#5: Yield Isn't High Enough

Frankly, this one has never made much sense to me. If you are a dividend growth investor, Hormel is exactly the sort of stock that should make you salivate. You get a starting yield of greater than 2% (more than its historical median by quite a bit at this point) that grows at a double-digit clip. A 10% DGR means your dividend yield doubles every seven years. A 12% DGR means your yield doubles every six years. And so on.

Assuming a growth rate in the 10-12% range, Hormel's dividend will quadruple (double two times) over a 12-14 year span. Thus, fifteen years out, the stock would yield more than 8% on cost. Now if you're already retired, maybe you don't have those 12 years to wait until Hormel becomes a veritable high-yield stock. But then, are you being a dividend growth investor? I'd argue you're actually being an income investor in that case if you need income today and not in the medium-term future.

Hormel is a Dividend Aristocrat (more than 50 years of consecutive dividend growth, in fact), and there's nothing at all that would indicate its trajectory has changed. Earnings have tripled over the past decade. That compares favorably to the vast majority of its DGI peers. With a low payout ratio and virtually no debt, Hormel is well-positioned to keep growing its dividend at an aggressive clip for many years to come. If you are a long-term investor, don't worry about the starting yield; it will rise quickly enough.

#6: Interest Rates May Go Up A Lot

Bears claim that Hormel stock has run up in large part due to the dividend yield chase. Investors have run into dividend-paying blue chip stocks – such as Hormel – as an alternative to bonds. Themes such as investing in the Dividend Aristocrats have become increasingly popular, and powerful fund flows have headed in that direction since we started recovering from the financial crisis.

I'll grant that this is true to an extent. There's certainly money in the Dividend Aristocrats-style ETFs that are forced to passively invest in HRL stock by mandate. If investors dump these ETFs, it would put some selling pressure on Hormel mechanically.

That said, I don't think Hormel is the sort of stock that most high yield dividend chasers are running to. Until its recent sell-off, the stock was yielding significantly under 2%. That's less than the S&P 500 as a whole, or what you could get from treasury bonds or a higher-yield CD. In other words, if you were buying a stock to increase your present-day yield, Hormel wouldn't have fit the bill.

And from an operational standpoint, we must remember that Hormel has virtually no debt. And its peers are largely levered way up, going farther and farther into debt to buy back their own stocks. When interest rates do rise, that will saddle Hormel's competitors with an increasingly onerous interest burden, while Hormel's debt-free balance sheet will shine. Yes, some people will sell Hormel stock simply out of giving up on a Dividend Aristocrat-based investing strategy. But on the whole, higher interest rates are much less of a problem for Hormel than most of its peers.

Hormel Still Looks Attractive Despite The Risks

What do you think about Hormel stock here? Did I miss any glaring risks? My personal assessment is that these risks are manageable, and are quite mild in comparison with many of the challenges facing Hormel's peers.

Furthermore, many of the oft-cited risks to Hormel are long-term concerns that would take years to play out. Thus, an enterprising investor will have plenty of time to note the potentially deteriorating fundamental conditions before the stock was to really break down.

With the discussion of downside thoroughly addressed above, what's the bull case? I've written at length on this elsewhere, so let me be quick. The current pricing issues with meat and avocados pass, and EPS surges well ahead of the usual 10-12% rate in 2018 or 2019 to make up for 2017's last year as commodity prices move from headwind to driver of increasing profit margins. Market reprices HRL stock back to around 22.5x earnings, which will be in excess of $2 in 2019, leading to a stock price with a floor of $45 inside of 24 months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HRL,UL,MKC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.