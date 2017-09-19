Owens & Minor: An Ugly First Half Supports A Short Case, Even At The Lows

The bull case here hinges on the lapping of a key customer loss last year and a very aggressive margin expansion plan - but it doesn't look like enough.

This really hasn't been a very good business for years now, and with margin pressure hitting the entire industry, it's not likely to be a good business going forward.

There are a number of reasons to short medical supply distributor Owens & Minor (OMI), even at a four-year low. Margins are compressing, the industry looks troubled, and the stock is cheap - but not that cheap, particularly on a peer basis.

OMI is undertaking a four-point, multi-year strategic plan that it hopes will have a substantial impact on profits. But current pressures seem likely to offset much of those benefits, and the loss of a major customer a year ago won't be lapped in full until 2018.

The question from the standpoint of a potential short case is whether the easy money has been made, with OMI just off the lows and valuation already implying basically zero free cash flow growth, if that, going forward. But an thin margins and an increasingly levered balance sheet seem like enough to suggest more downside if current trends persist.

The Short Case

I was tempted by the short case for OMI with the stock at $34 back in March, but didn't quite pull the trigger. At $28, however, the case isn't all that much different - even from a valuation standpoint, given a difficult first half. If anything, the short case is stronger, because poor first-half results seem to have confirmed a number of the headwinds that are affecting the business.

The most obvious problem is EBIT margins. Already narrow, as for most distributors, they have fallen steadily from early-decade highs:

source: author from OMI press releases; 2017E figures author estimate based on company guidance, based on updated non-GAAP presentation

The news on the margin front in Q1 and Q2 has been extremely concerning. In the first half, EBIT margins compressed 47 bps (using adjusted figures from the Q2 10-Q; OMI changed its non-GAAP presentation between Q1 and Q2). That's a simply huge number against last year's 1H figure of just 2.42%.

A good chunk of the compression comes from the defection of Kaiser Permanente to Cardinal Health (CAH) last year, with took ~5% out of revenue without a parallel reduction in the cost base. But first-half commentary suggests margin pressure has continued even beyond that loss. CEO Paul Cody Phipps admitted on the Q2 call that "the competitive dynamics out there...are a little tougher than we thought" and that OMI was having to give up more margin to not just win new business, but keep existing customers.

All else equal, it's simply very difficult to see much in the way of bullishness toward OMI without that pressure reversing. And turnaround aside (more on that in a moment), it's equally difficult to see that pressure reversing. It's not as if OMI is alone. AmerisourceBergen (ABC) is guiding for lower operating margins in its FY17 (ending September). Cardinal saw lower margins in Q4, albeit more on the pharmaceutical side. Consolidation of both suppliers and customers, as Phipps admitted on OMI's Q1 conference call, is a problem for the space as a whole - and likely particularly so for smaller OMI.

The news on the top line wasn't much better. Revenue declined 7% in the first half, including a hugely disappointing -8.8% print in Q2. Kaiser is a factor there as well - but given that Kaiser drove roughly 5% of revenue, the rest of the business obviously is seeing lower sales year-over-year. The Proprietary Products segment - essentially private-label products - was supposed to be a bulwark against margin compression. Revenue declined 3% in each of Q1 and Q2, and margins came down dramatically, declining from 10% last year to 6.3% through the first six months of 2017.

On the Q1 call, CFO Richard Meier cited higher onboarding costs at a major customer as a driver of the compression, and predicted improved performance as the year wore on. Q2 numbers were better sequentially, but higher production costs still led to a 38% decline in segment operating income.

Only the International segment has posted any sales growth - and admittedly has had a good year, with revenue up over 10% through the first six months even with a modest headwind from currency. But operating income is down year-over-year, and at $1.4 million in the first six months simply isn't enough to move the needle.

It simply hasn't been a very good first half for Owens & Minor. The Kaiser loss is a major factor, to be sure, and that will be lapped starting in late Q3. But that's not the only problem here. And what has to be concerning is that the disappointment is not all that new - it's a continuation of trend. Margins are compressing. Organic revenue growth here has been minimal the past few years, and as best as can be told organic profits are down over the past 4-5 years as well. This looks very much like a declining business. And if the private label business isn't going to grow, there's really only one way to reverse that decline.

The Bull Case

The bull case, meanwhile, beyond vague hopes that the industry will improve or that OMI is just "too cheap," rests largely on a four-point strategy that is supposed to improve operating income by $100-$150 million over the next three years.

That's a huge number, against likely adjusted EBIT this year under $200 million. Against trailing twelve-month revenue of $9 billion-plus, the implied margin expansion of 110-170 bps might not seem quite as onerous. But margins right now are ~2% on a non-GAAP basis, even assuming some improvement in the second half, and management already is admitting that a portion, at least, of the benefits from the strategy are going to be offset by ongoing pressures.

Even that assumes the strategy actually works. I was skeptical on that front in March, and I'm equally so now. Step 1 is "building the most intelligent route to market." Phipps, a former McKinsey consultant, has argued that there is substantial inefficiency in healthcare, saying on the Q2 call that "we believe what the healthcare industry needs is a world-class supply chain connected from the manufacturer all the way to the point of care, and that is exactly what we intend to deliver."

I don't doubt that Phipps is right in diagnosing the problem. But I remain highly skeptical that O&M - whose sales are one-thirteenth those of Cardinal Health - is somehow going to come up with the widely adopted solution. That's not a slur on O&M, necessarily; I'm just not sure how a much smaller player is supposed to disrupt, or even improve, a regulated, bureaucratic, system, inefficient though it may be. From there, the rest of the strategy flows, including moving beyond hospitals (a key reason for buying home-delivery company Byram), being an outsourcer for manufacturers, and using 'big data' to improve outcomes.

From a short-term standpoint, however, the more obvious problem is how much of the $100-$150 million in estimated cumulative savings is going to get to the bottom line. Management cited $50-$60 million in benefit this year - more than 20% of last year's non-GAAP EBIT (again, under the new presentation) - but non-GAAP EPS still is guided down 10% year-over-year at the midpoint. Another $50-$60 million should come in 2018 - but EPS guidance suggests an EBIT increase of $30-$35 million.

If these savings are achievable, maybe 2019 EPS gets to $2.50, assuming the remainder of the incremental contribution the following year. But what then? Is there enough in the strategy to jumpstart revenue growth or even stabilize margins beyond the cost savings?

It certainly seemed from the Q&A of the Q2 call that analysts, at least, were similarly skeptical - or at least trying to get a better handle on just how much of these savings actually are making their way to the bottom line. Management wasn't entirely helpful on that front - but that's kind of the point. There's little, if any, confidence from management that the business itself is going to stabilize enough to let those savings flow to the bottom line. Again, that's the point.

The core business here is seeing stagnant revenue at best and compressing margins. Unless Byram is a winner, or unless the industry somehow stabilizes, even what sounds like hugely impressive margin improvement over the next few years is going to be overwhelmed.

Valuation

Admittedly, valuation looks fairly reasonable, at ~9.3x EV/EBITDA (pro forma, by my estimate, for the recently closed acquisition of Byram Healthcare) and 12.3x the midpoint of 2018 EPS guidance. But that attractive EPS multiple comes with the benefit of a post-Q1 change in non-GAAP presentation that excluded amortization of intangible assets - and boosted reported adjusted EPS by about $0.12 last year and $0.11 this year. Even with that help and an unexpected $0.06 tax benefit in Q2, full-year guidance was only raised a dime at the midpoint

Meanwhile, the Byram acquisition levers up the balance sheet with my estimated leverage ratio pro forma for Byram around 3.2x on a trailing basis, and likely higher by year-end. Meanwhile, on an EV/EBITDA basis, OMI trades at a premium to larger peers like CAH, AmerisourceBergen, and McKesson (MCK), all of whom trade at similar 12-13x EPS multiples and sub-9x on an EV/EBITDA basis.

That premium, meanwhile, is to peers whose own charts show the difficulties in the industry and investor skepticism toward the space:

OMI data by YCharts

That said, valuation still could be an impediment to a short here. Free cash flow multiples are a little better, normalizing for a near-term spike in capex (guided to $70-$80 million in each of the next two years at the company's Investor Day in March, against ~$20M in 2016 and 2015). But a one-turn compression in the EBITDA multiple - matching CAH - knocks OMI down 16%+, and a similar drop comes if OMI's 2017 EPS multiple drops toward the 12-13x peer level. Should 2018 guidance be overaggressive, or EBITDA decline in the back half or next year, that in turn can push the stock even lower.

One way around that problem is through the options market, though liquidity is limited and spreads are reasonably wide. March 25/30 spreads look attractive, with break-even not far from current levels and a sub-$25 figure offering 100%+ upside.

But a straight short here looks attractive as well, particularly with the 5.5% bounce off post-earnings lows. At the end of the day, this is a leveraged, declining business, and there's little evidence to suggest any stabilization over the next two quarters. Cost savings will help, with analysts expecting ~flat EPS in Q3 and growth in Q4. But the way OMI is going, and the way the first half went, even that may be too much to ask.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in OMI over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may take a short position in either OMI equity or through an options play.