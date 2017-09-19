RiverNorth Opportunities Fund: How To Play The Rights Offering?

Now shareholders have to consider how to respond to the fund's dilution by way of a rights offering that will increase the size of the fund by a third.

The RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (RIV) is a closed-end fund that holds positions in other closed-end funds, business development corporations, and some corporate debt. RIV has announced a rights offering. Preliminary details are in RIV's August 24 press release here. Final details are not known but, it’s my take that we can infer the broad strokes. The details to be announced are going to be simply a matter of dates and timing.

RiverNorth has already said that anyone holding the fund on the rights record date (still to be announced) will receive rights, one right for each share held, They've also said the rights will be transferable. So rightsholders can either sell their rights on the open market or exercise them for new shares at the rate of three rights per share. I infer from the discussion of eligibility for the October distribution that the offering will likely expire sometime after the October 12 ex-date. What we don't yet know is how the shares will be priced.



I last wrote about RIV in July (RiverNorth's Bold CEF Move: A 50% Distribution Increase For Its Fund Of Funds). At the time the fund had announced a hefty distribution increase which I anticipated would attract buyers and reduce, if not outright eliminate, the discount. The discount was -3.4% and the distribution increase had taken the fund's yield to 12.6% (12.2% at NAV). At last weeks close the fund’s discount was gone, having been bid up to a 2.1% premium. The yield at that price is 12.0%.

This chart shows RIV’s return at NAV and market, and total return at market since that article was published. Readers who followed my move into RIV at the time have enjoyed a 7.03% market return. Price return for the fund was 4.00% and there have been two distributions of $0.21 per share. The last ex-date was September 14.

I’ll reproduce the chart from the July article here because I think you’ll find it instructive. It covers the year ending at the time of the distribution increase.



The key point I want to make is seen in the red line depicting NAV. From the November election through the announcement of the distribution increase, NAV had moved up more or less parallel with the broad market. Now look again at the first chart, which covers the period from July to today. NAV has fallen. It seems apparent that the fund’s investment income is not sustaining the high payouts.The most recent distribution was 100% short term capital gains according to the Section 19a report from the fund.



Mind you, I’m not saying this is necessarily a bad thing at this stage, and it is not exactly a surprise. As I noted at the time, the fund’s assets were paying a weighted average distribution of 9.2%. Distribution on NAV is near 12% over the period, so clearly, an additional 3% or so will have to come out of NAV to meet that 12% payout. NAV change is not only negative for the period but it lags SPY’s price change (3.12%) by a bit over four percentage points.

But we knew this was going to happen so, by itself, I do not see it is as setting up a strong case for selling the fund at this time. It is, after all, paying out 12% and the premium is growing, sufficiently so that market return has been solidly better than SPY. Total return since July is, as noted above, an impressive 7%. Under routine circumstances I would continue to watch the fund for signs that those gains are beginning to erode before I’d sell and give up the 12% yield.

But this is not the only factor one should be considering in weighing a decision to hold the fund. That rights offering I opened with is looming large in the picture.

I have recently discussed the current rights offering by Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) in detail (here, here and here). UTG is, of course, a very different fund from RIV, with a different history, different performance metrics and different objectives. But I think it's fair to say that the pattern evident in the price action on UTG’s rights offering is qualitatively not dissimilar to how the market tends to react to rights offerings generally: There is a steady decline in the fund’s market price leading up to the rights expiration date, followed by a sharp decline immediately after. As I said, that pattern is qualitatively similar for a range of funds, but what happens next is more idiosyncratic. UTG, for example, has consistently resumed its pattern of growth soon after the rights offering. It remains to be seen if it will do so again, but at least for that case there is historical precedent for the pattern. In RIV’s case we have no history to guide us.

A strategy for dealing with the rights offering pattern was noted by several commenters in the UTG articles. That is to sell the fund early in the process, ideally prior to the official announcement with dates and details, and, for those who want to continue holding the fund, buy it back after the rights expire. Or, depending on the pricing details, buy the transferable rights on the open market and buy the position back by exercising those rights.

As I’ve noted, we do not yet know how RIV plans to have this offering play out, but one might expect something like a 5% discount to NAV or market price as a typical rights offering. In some cases rights have been priced lower, even much lower such as RMR Real Estate Income Fund (RIF)'s current rights offering which is to be priced at 70% of the market price. But that sort of discount is usually for a fund that is deeply discounted at the time of the rights offering (RIF's discount is -22%). By contrast, RIV is now priced at a premium. That means the rights pricing will likely be at some moderate discount to NAV, not at as deeply discounted as it might be if it were to be based on an already discounted market price. In this regard, July's unexpected large increase in the distribution was timely from the fund's perspective considering that it had a very high probability of driving up market price and, therefore, driving up the potential pricing of the new shares.



In any case, the strategy outlined above should prove a winner. Sell now. Lock in the profits made in the run-up following the distribution increase. Wait for the fund's price to drop as the rights offering runs its course, and --assuming one still wants to own the fund--buy it back at a markedly lower price.



With that in mind, I have sold my entire position in RIV. In doing so, I have logged that profit of 7% since early July (34% annualized). Now, I plan to wait and see what happens as the rights offering progresses. But I'll be doing so from the sidelines.



Disclosure: I am/we are long UTG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an investment professional and nothing I write here should be taken as professional advice. Readers should realize that my writings and thoughts here are my research notebook. Everyone's personal situation is unique. It is the role of finance professionals to provide advice in the contexts of an individual's personal situation. What may be right for my investment goals and risk tolerances may well be quite wrong for someone else. Do your own due diligence or consult with professionals on your own needs, objectives and tax circumstances before you invest.