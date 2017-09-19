Inflation Is Back? (Don't Bet On It)

Still, this CPI reading compares with the 2.7% peak in February. In other words, the uptick is a "sequential head-fake."

The CPI ticked back up, sequentially, to +1.9% in August, versus 1.7% in July.

While inflation data bounced slightly in August, Hedgeye CEO Keith McCullough warns: "Don't be a macro tourist" and expect it to trend that way.

"It's mathematically impossible for inflation to be up in Q1 of 2018," McCullough said on Hedgeye's The Macro Show. "It's not the trend. That's called oil going up for a month. It doesn't matter what it goes to - 2.0%, 2.1%. The trend is what I want to get right."

McCullough says to trade around "sequential head-fakes," and emphasizes that it's important to remember not to get whipped around by every data point.

"When you report inflation, you're reporting it against the prior year's score," McCullough explains. So don't make any bets on inflation climbing as high as it did in 2017 any time soon. Watch the video clip above for more.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.