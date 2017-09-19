ROTY Volume 1 Edition 31: Swapping Out Holdings For Contenders

As always, readers are encouraged to do their own due diligence, manage risk appropriately and avoid blindly following.

Our two new positions are in the DMD and antibiotic space, two areas that are exciting for me and have the ability to generate the kind of enthusiasm and institutional interest that I look for.

I am selling out two ROTY model account positions that are not giving me the strength I am looking for, although I am still quite optimistic on both.

The Contenders List is growing with several new tickers added, some of which are more interesting to me than current ROTY holdings.

Welcome to the 31st entry in our Runner of the Year (ROTY) series.

Our model account utilizes a full position size of $10,000 and can hold up to 10 positions. Trades typically occur in quarter increments ($2,500) with cost averages calculated at the day's close. The model account is primarily for referential purposes, so no matter a reader's account size they can easily follow along and scale trades accordingly.

Note: Readers are encouraged to pay close attention to each entry in the series, as positions could be added to or sold at any moment for a variety of reasons (material events, red flags, swapping out for a more promising stock, etc.).

Current Snapshot of ROTY Model Account

Current Snapshot of ROTY Contenders (interesting stocks on our radar)

General Commentary

The ROTY model account continues to perform admirably, although not what I would call incredible. I´m optimistic that outperformance will ramp up, although I continue to take steps to manage risk and expectations.

Our Contenders List (bullpen of ideas that could make it into the model account at some point) continues to grow considerably.

Now comes the more difficult part, where we will weigh merits and risks of current ROTY ideas to switch them out for Contenders that offer better potential for alpha generation and total returns.

Updates on Model Account Positions

Ignyta Therapeutics (RXDX)- CEO Jonathan Lim will make a presentation at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2017 Healthcare Conference on September 26th. Perhaps this on top of another presentation in October could drive further interest in the company and push shares higher.

Motif Bio (MTFB)- Lead candidate iclaprim was granted Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus lung infections in patients with cystic fibrosis.

Anaptysbio (ANAB)- RBC Capital gave the stock an Outperform rating and a $40 price target. Analyst Kennen MacKay called the stock one of his favorite small cap biotech names with a compelling antibody platform that could address several blockbuster inflammatory indications.

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)- RBC Capital initiated coverage on the stock with a $64 price target and Outperform rating, with the analyst calling it a top small/mid-cap biotech pick with an underappreciated pipeline.

Today's ROTY Model Account Trades:

1. Selling out our position in Ignyta (RXDX) for a slight profit- I still believe the company is at least a double in the medium term and I could be missing out with the upcoming presentation. However, it is not showing the strength I wanted to see and so I will move on. I know this is a controversial call, but in general I tend to use logic and go with my gut.

2. Selling out our position in Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) for a slight profit- This one hasn´t been showing the strength I wanted to see yet. I believe it will still run up nicely, but I prefer to be in stocks that are acting according to my expectations.

3. Purchasing a pilot position in Summit Therapeutics (SMMT)- See my recent write-up for details on the bull thesis. We should see a nice run-up into 24-week data in the first quarter of 2018 from the PhaseOut DMD study now that dilution is out of the way. I find the DMD space much more exciting than the area in which Revance Therapeutics is operating, and that was my key reason for switching out.

4. Purchasing a pilot position in Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)- I have a separate write-up set to come out later today so please read it for details on the bull thesis. With the financing out of the way and strong data from the LEAP-1 trial, we should see a strong run up into future presentations at scientific meetings as well as top-line data from the LEAP 2 study in the spring of 2018.

5. Taking partial profits on our position in Anaptysbio (ANAB)- I remain quite optimistic here, but as part of my guidelines I want to lock in gains as we´ve had a significant run up.

Final Thoughts

ROTY continues to be quite exciting and I´m looking forward to several catalysts in the third and fourth quarters. I do my best to communicate to readers my mindset and rationale for each trade and decision.

My goal is for readers to make their own decisions, trading their own plans and adapting ROTY to fit their own needs and objectives. Keep in mind if you don´t agree with some of the holdings in the model account (or they simply don´t appeal to you), feel free to pick and choose from the Contenders List or tickers selected from your own research.

*Keep in mind each position entails its own unique risks, from binary catalysts to disappointing data, competition to dilution. Weakness in the biotech space, as well as ideas with a lack of near-term catalysts, could also contribute to increased volatility.

**All positions in the ROTY model account are established at the closing price on the day this article is published for the sake of transparency.

