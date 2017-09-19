Skyworks Solutions Continues Its Rise

By Ophir Gottlieb

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) is a Spotlight Top Pick and its stock has found yet more upside due to an expanding footprint in the mobile phone world as well as IoT. In the short term, the focus has turned to Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), where Skyworks has been forecast to double digit percent content gains in the new iPhone.

The Story

Skyworks Solutions was added to our Top Picks on Jan. 27, 2016, for $66. As of this writing the stock is trading at $109, or 65% higher.

Ticker Date Added Price Added Return SWKS 01-27-2016 $66 65%

The last earnings release from Skyworks was very good. While the actual move off of earnings was pretty tame, it seems that the market is catching up to the story. Check out this stock chart:

The stock has been range-bound, but the recent moves point to the possibility of a breakout, and here is the news behind that stock move.

Market Moving Progress

We've noted before that the future for Skyworks is bright, but is also several years away with respect to 5G. So, Skyworks is a special case here because while the company's long-term potential is bright given the 5G revolution, we also find a company that is growing, right now.

Broadly, here is the mega trend:

As the caption reads, "between 2016 and 2022, the traffic generated by smartphones will increase 10 times." Video content alone is projected to see 50% compounded annual growth over six years, which is over 1,100%. Estimates have it that 80% of our content consumption by 2020 will be video rather than text. Everything about the way we interact with the digital world will change and in very short order.

All of these colliding phenomena are predicated on something very big -- it is the next generation of mobile networks -- 5G. But while we cover the long-term story in Skyworks, it's right now that also has us interested.

The Short Term

The good and the bad of the Skyworks story is that Apple is its largest customer, through Foxconn (the iPhone manufacturer). We see two strong trends right now. First, the new Apple iPhone should bring record sales. If there is a delay in production, then the records might come a quarter later. But this is happening as far as we can tell.

KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst John Vinh said in a report that Skyworks is seen making double-digit content gains in the new iPhones. Back in July, we said that given the upgrade to the hardware in the new iPhone and Skyworks' unique specialty in radio frequency (RF), we believe Skyworks will also realize a net gain in content from the iPhone. In English, that means we believe there will be more Skyworks hardware in each iPhone, and we believe there will be more iPhones sold. So, this could be a double win.

But there's more to this story -- even in the short term, beyond Apple. In our dossier "Breaking Technology Update: The Massive 5G Opportunity," we discuss the breathtaking increase in spending coming from China that was revealed by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT). Here is a snippet with our emphasis added:

Mainland China is expected to see total investments on 5G mobile networks reach 2.8 trillion yuan (US$411 billion) in the period from 2020 to 2030, which could mark the country's most expensive build-out of telecommunications infrastructure.

Edison Lee (of Jefferies) said:

We believe this paper represents the government's official position in 5G, and its analysis largely explains why China will aggressively support 5G roll-out.

Of note here is that Jefferies has always been very bullish on the 5G opportunity in China, but this paper blew away even those aggressive forecasts.

The yellow bars come from this new report and we can see how far they exceed Jefferies' projections. China already powers the largest 4G network on planet Earth with a total of 843.7 million 4G subscribers as of April 30. Based on the MIIT research arm's lofty estimates, the aggressive roll-out of 5G infrastructure could see the mainland become the world's biggest 5G market by the next decade.

Total 5G subscribers on the mainland are forecast to reach 588.3 million by 2022, up from 31.9 million in 2019. Read those number again, 32 million to 588 million within a four-year span. But, again, we are looking at right now, not just in 10 years.

With China's push to 5G, something else is happening. Its smartphone makers have become exceedingly good at copying Apple and making very high quality alternatives. Skyworks also powers "China's Apple," called Huawei. Research firm Gartner recently came out with some rather surprising numbers.

First, we get this (emphasis added):

Global sales of smartphones to end users totaled 380 million units in the first quarter of 2017, a 9.1 percent increase over the first quarter of 2016, according to Gartner, Inc. Mobile phone buyers are spending more to get a better phone, resulting in the rise in average selling prices of types of phone. Global sales of smartphones to end users totaled 380 million units in the first quarter of 2017, a 9.1 percent increase over the first quarter of 2016, according to Gartner, Inc. Mobile phone buyers are spending more to get a better phone, resulting in the rise in average selling prices of types of phone.

And then we got this table, which is remarkable:

Table 1. Worldwide Smartphone Sales to End Users by Vendor in Q1 2017 (Thousands of Units)

Vendor 1Q17 Units 1Q17 Market Share (%) 1Q16

Units 1Q16 Market Share (%) Samsung 78,671.4 20.7 81,186.9 23.3 Apple 51,992.5 13.7 51,629.5 14.8 Huawei 34,181.2 9.0 28,861.0 8.3 Oppo 30,922.3 8.1 15,891.5 4.6 Vivo 25,842.2 6.8 14,001.0 4.0 Others 158,367.7 41.7 156,654.2 45.0 Total 379,977.3 100.0 348,224.2 100.0

We can see Huawei all the way up the list to the number three top vendor in the world. We also note that all of the top three are major Skyworks customers. Huawei edged closer to Apple with smartphone sales amounting to 34 million units in the first quarter of 2017. Despite its P9 and P9 Plus being available for more than a year now, both smartphones continued to sell well, positioning Huawei as a dominant brand in the consumer market

Some of this strength from Huawei is coming outside of China, where the company's phones are making headway in Europe. If we turn back to the latest earnings call from Skyworks, here are some snippets that are relevant to our discussion:

[W]e saw some real strength with higher end players. Huawei being at the top of the pack with some great content, where we're now adding multiple bands of SkyOne, DRx technology, DC/DC technology, and platforms that are approaching $8 to $10 in value.

We saw some nice uptake in some of our other mobile customers, specifically Samsung and Huawei, very good.

As Liam already indicated before, great traction with Huawei, expanding our product reach within multiple of their platforms.

Huawei is another one that we see nice sequential momentum here going into Q3, and broad markets again will be up.

I think the big impacts here for Q3 and the upside on guidance is really relative to the big content moves that we have with Huawei and Samsung.

That was a bit repetitive, but for a reason. Skyworks specifically called out Huawei several times during the call, and it appears to us that the company is saying out loud that Huawei is growing, and that Skyworks content inside those phones is also growing. Skyworks has also been manufacturing China-centric products, including a front-end LTE module, to help tap into the country's rapidly expanding LTE market.

Beyond Smartphones

Another part of the bullish narrative for Skyworks comes from its technology that goes beyond the smartphone. The world is beginning to realize that the automobile is soon to join the rest of hardware as a technology hub. Skyworks has moved into the auto sector and IoT and now is a supplier for three automakers:

[W]e do think within 5G there's going to be a whole new set of opportunities that are going to be driven by the 5G capabilities; higher data rate, lower latency. Things like autonomous vehicles should be very strategic to Skyworks and some other applications.

The CEO later said (emphasis added):

At Skyworks, we have an ambitious vision. It's quite simply connecting everyone and everything all the time. The connection could be a smartphone, a screening device, a car, a DR headset, a drone or a foreign factor we haven't yet imagined.

We can go even further and just go to the corporate website and all of a sudden there is rich content surrounding the automotive sector specific to Skyworks.

Skyworks' automotive solutions are enabling new convenience and safety features in everything from remote keyless entry, to collision avoidance, toll transponders, garage door openers, lighting, infotainment, video displays, vehicle tracking, and telematics.

And then the site has an info graphic with each element linking to deeper data:

The Entire Story

The point of all this is not to hyper focus on automotive, or IoT, or 5G, or the iPhone or smartphones more broadly. The point here is that Skyworks is one of those rare technology companies that is both in a booming segment right now and set to be in booming segments of the future. The company has a marvelous portfolio of products and has shown exceptional expertise in RF technology.

The stock is rising again, and this time it might be on hopes of a great new iPhone cycle. But that's the short term. The long term is a company that has products established in the fastest growing parts of technology and that makes for strong bullish thesis.

Conclusion

There are short-term risks in a toppy market, especially for technology right now and a company that is so tied to the mega tech players. Our long-term view is very bullish, but we also see near-term potential for Skyworks given the circumstantial evidence from analysts and Skyworks itself. We re-iterate our bullish thesis on the company.

